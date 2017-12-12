from the porn-driving-innovation dept.
Fake celebrity porn is blowing up on Reddit, thanks to artificial intelligence.
Back in December, the unsavory hobby of a Reddit user by the name of deepfakes became a new centerpiece of artificial intelligence debate, specifically around the newfound ability to face-swap celebrities and porn stars. Using software, deepfakes was able to take the face of famous actresses and swap them with those of porn actresses, letting him live out a fantasy of watching famous people have sex. Now, just two months later, easy-to-use applications have sprouted up with the ability to perform this real-time editing with even more ease, according to Motherboard, which also first reported about deepfakes late last year.
Thanks to AI training techniques like machine learning, scores of photographs can be fed into an algorithm that creates convincing human masks to replace the faces of anyone on video, all by using lookalike data and letting the software train itself to improve over time. In this case, users are putting famous actresses into existing adult films. According to deepfakes, this required some extensive computer science know-how. But Motherboard reports that one user in the burgeoning community of pornographic celebrity face swapping has created a user-friendly app that basically anyone can use.
The same technique can be used for non-pornographic purposes, such as inserting Nicolas Cage's face into classic movies. One user also "outperformed" the Princess Leia scene at the end of Disney's Rogue One (you be the judge, original footage is at the top of the GIF).
The machines are learning.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Friday January 26, @10:39PM
This is the NSFW subreddit: /r/deepfakes [reddit.com]
FakeApp [reddit.com] only works on Windows for now, with NVIDIA GPUs (uses Tensorflow), and most are using GTX 980, 1070 or better and no less than 4 GB of VRAM. It seems it can gobble up 16 GB of RAM easily, but it depends on the size of the training data and other factors.
The coder [reddit.com] is looking at efficiency improvements to help users with only 2 GB of VRAM, and will move the code to a repository after it is cleaned up and some remaining features are added.
Trump in place of Chris Hemsworth in a Thor Ragnarok clip. [youtube.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @11:52PM
Y u no haz account assteller
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @10:42PM
This post on reddit is blowing up Fake celeb [reddit.com] *somewhat SFW*
They were too busy wondering if they could that they never stopped to think about whether they should.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Saturday January 27, @12:42AM
DIY_Celeb_Porn: Like we really needed another reason for people to snatch GPUs and make prices insane...
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday January 26, @10:59PM
Young man put the face of Lee Harvey Oswald on his own image. His own grandmother swears that it's her grandson's photograph. His parents know better, so they won't swear to it, but he says that he has fooled them in the past.
I can't say how easy it might be to make convincing fakes, but obviously, it's not terribly difficult.
#Hillarygropedme
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday January 26, @11:12PM
People might be fooled more often by fake video than fake photos.
The quality of many of these is rough around the edges, while others look more convincing. And you can expect both the algorithms and the hardware to get better.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday January 26, @11:39PM
I've always thought it would be cool to write a javascript in which the shadow of Oswald's nose rotates clockwise in the manner of a Sun Dial.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Friday January 26, @11:53PM
You just opened me up to a whole new world of conspiracy theory that I had not imagined
I post without karma bonus, you should too
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Saturday January 27, @12:28AM
Jack Ruby must have had quite a serious reason to motivate him to kill Oswald.
Did he have any kids? Perhaps there was a threat on their lives.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday January 27, @12:02AM
Entirely CGI UFO sighting video. [wired.com]
Yesterday it took effort. Tomorrow it will take a script.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @11:22PM
Once again, porn leads the tech bleeding edge. :P
What can't porn do? Someone organize pay-per-view deathmatch between porn and global warming.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday January 26, @11:41PM
Shortly after Blu-ray's introduction to the market, someone in the Blu-ray business met with a bunch of pr0n industry technical people to explain how Blu-ray should be used by them
I Am Absolutely Serious.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday January 26, @11:54PM
Makes sense -- seems like they tapped on the wisdom of the Beta/VHS parable.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Saturday January 27, @12:11AM
If you don't realize that the porn industry was following Blu-Ray (and HDDVD) from the first draft of the advance specifications, you're even more off your meds than usual.
DVDs have a "camera angle" feature, which wasn't requested by Spielberg ...
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday January 26, @11:23PM
I totally banged Jessica Alba and Natalie Portman !
Jealous people are always trying to find ways to dismiss my evidence.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday January 26, @11:42PM
... The Hot Grits You Poured Down Your Pants.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 3, Informative) by buswolley on Friday January 26, @11:27PM
They're not hard to detect, although some are more convincing than others. Check the Leia remake from the Force Awakens. It competes with the special effects crew's attempt pretty well.
However, in the future, this is going to be a big problem. Video evidence is now weak, if there is ever a hint of conspiracy against someone. Politicians will use it. Media desperate for a story may use it. Russia will use it.
subicular junctures
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday January 26, @11:45PM
I swear I'm not making this up:
I don't remember much about the episode but the 5-0 people had a photo whose authenticity was called into question.
They consulted an image processing expert who advised them to enlarge the photo enough that the pixels could be seen clearly.
If the photo were shopped there would be a discontinuity at the edges of the bits that were pasted in.
Now of course it won't be so easy to spot today's fakes, because one can blend adjacent edges together to make it less obvious there is a seam. But I expect the principle still applies.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday January 26, @11:56PM
I expect that the machine learning techniques will become better with more revisions, greater access to curated training data, and better hardware. Eventually, the fakes could be made in near real-time.
In real life, you don't need to convince experts with your video, you just need to convince Facebook users who unironically share or get enraged by fake news stories.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @01:04AM
If there's an algorithm/method to detect a fake, there's input to a training algorithm to ensure it doesn't trigger that algorithm.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday January 26, @11:48PM
GPU hardware is improving quite well, custom machine learning hardware such as TPUs could improve on that further, and there's talk of quantum machine learning or neuromorphic computing. 6-8 GB of VRAM is not uncommon, and memory bandwidth could increase a lot with GDDR6 and HBM. The quantity of RAM that home users can afford will probably double soon. We may have unified storage and memory in the future (current attempts like XPoint are weak).
The users on the subreddit report having to match up angles, sizes, and such in the training data to get good results. Improvements to the software could reduce the amount of manual fiddling needed. Machine learning could be used on the selection of the training data itself.
In the near term, instead of matching existing videos with the desired faces, you could film using a (small-time) actor with some similarity to the replacement face/body. You can do everything you need to do to ensure good training data and a convincing scene, and create your "Assange dies escaping the Ecuadorian embassy" video with controlled conditions.
https://www.theverge.com/2017/7/12/15957844/ai-fake-video-audio-speech-obama [theverge.com]
https://spectrum.ieee.org/tech-talk/robotics/artificial-intelligence/ai-creates-fake-obama [ieee.org]
Don't forget the audio:
https://www.theverge.com/2017/4/24/15406882/ai-voice-synthesis-copy-human-speech-lyrebird [theverge.com]
Vocaloid has been around for years, but now there's intense research efforts by Amazon, Google, Facebook, Baidu, Apple, Samsung, etc. as they are all pitching voice assistants and want to make them sound more realistic.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Saturday January 27, @12:37AM
So can anyone find some pictures of a younger Jabba the Hutt, so we can re-do the added scene in the "updated" A New Hope? :P
Seriously, my TI-99/4a could draw a more realistic looking Jabba.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday January 27, @12:55AM
Original 1977 Star Wars 35mm Print Restored and Released Online [soylentnews.org]
Original Star Wars Trilogy Theatrical Cuts To Be Released On Blu-Ray [soylentnews.org]
There's the fix.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
