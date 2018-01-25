from the all-things-come-to-those-who-wait dept.
NASA's Global-scale Observations of the Limb and Disk (GOLD) instrument, which will study how solar activity affects Earth's upper atmosphere, was launched aboard an Ariane 5 rocket and is attached to a commercial satellite. However, GOLD was briefly feared lost along with the two satellites that were launched, until communications were established and it was found that the satellites had been deployed in lower-than-expected orbits:
A brief tracking failure led to fears that the satellite meant to host NASA's new mission to better understand space weather had been lost, according to SpaceFlightNow. Though the European Ariane 5 rocket carrying the satellite lifted off uneventfully, none of the customers with spacecraft on the rocket could reach their probes for some time.
The satellites are in orbit now and have communicated with their control centers, Arianespace announced, but it looks like the rocket deployed the satellites into less than ideal orbits. "The mission experienced some challenges during the launch stages which resulted in the Al Yah 3 satellite being inserted into an orbit that differed from the flight plan," Yahsat, a satellite communications company whose Al Yah 3 vehicle was on the rocket, said in a statement. "However, the satellite is healthy and operating nominally."
The other customer, Luxembourg-based operator SES, also confirmed that its satellite, SES-14, went into a lower orbit than planned but is operating just fine. SES-14 is hosting an instrument called GOLD, which is the first NASA mission to consist of an instrument living on a commercial company's satellite. Both SES and Yahsat say they will figure out a way for the satellites to course-correct in order to get to their originally planned orbits and do their jobs.
An Ariane 5 rocket is scheduled to launch the James Webb Space Telescope in 2019.
Also at the University of Colorado Boulder and Newsweek.
Previously: NASA's GOLD Mission to Study the Upper Atmosphere Using a Commercial Satellite
On January 25, Global-scale Observations of the Limb and Disk (GOLD) will become NASA's first science instrument to launch aboard a geostationary commercial satellite:
The Global-scale Observations of the Limb and Disk (GOLD) mission is an instrument launching on a commercial satellite to inspect from geostationary orbit the dynamic intermingling of space and Earth's uppermost atmosphere. GOLD will seek to understand what drives change in this region where terrestrial weather in the lower atmosphere interacts with the tumult of solar activity from above and Earth's magnetic field. Resulting data will improve forecasting models of space weather events that can impact life on Earth, as well as satellites and astronauts in space.
NASA will hold a press conference about the mission at 1 PM EST on Thursday.
The mission will study the thermosphere and ionosphere using a far-ultraviolet imaging spectrograph. Richard Eastes from the Florida Space Institute at the University of Central Florida leads the mission.
The SES-14 commercial payload will replace NSS-806, a communications satellite covering Latin America, the Iberian peninsula, Canary Islands, Western Europe and much of Eastern Europe.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Saturday January 27, @01:44AM (5 children)
Ars mentioned that the Sats were at 20 degrees instead of about 3. So not "lower" but requiring adjustment.
> Both SES and Yahsat say they will figure out a way for the satellites to course-correct in order to get to their originally planned orbits and do their jobs.
The SES post linked in TFS says it will take them 4 weeks to correct, so the way is figured out. It will cost station-keeping fuel (potentially years-worth, but SES implies they had that much margin).
With regards to launching the much-delayed and uninsurable $10,000,000,000.00 James Webb, people will cross their fingers really hard and chant prayers to Ariane 5 for being the most reliable way to get it off the ground.
Parallel with the Mars Skycrane thing: it's a lot more likely to be perfect, yet people will be sweating buckets.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @02:58AM (4 children)
This is what happens when you use inferior European equipment. They are a primitive feudal society. The smart ones escaped to North America a long time ago. If you want quality, you buy American. Just another simple fact of life.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday January 27, @03:47AM (3 children)
While the rich ones stayed behind, fat and happy. The poor were smart because they had to be [economist.com]. Disadvantaged as they were, if they weren't smart, they died.
The rich haven't had any evolutionary pressure to get smarter, ever. And, yet, we have effectively given them control of the world. This will not end well.
(Score: 2) by fishybell on Saturday January 27, @04:10AM
End?
Long after we're all gone I'm sure.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Saturday January 27, @04:14AM (1 child)
I'm not disagreeing with you, your 2nd paragraph is spot on.
I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday January 27, @04:29AM
Evolutionarily speaking, the whole world, America included, has been on greased skids to stupidity for 60+ years now.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @04:02AM
