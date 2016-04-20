from the lo-siento-abuelos dept.
English remains dominant language preference for immigrants to United States:
How can the Latino population be growing rapidly while Spanish-speaking remains stable? The answer lies in oft-overlooked peculiarities of census data and in the particular linguistic history of the United States.
If one looks only at immigration patterns over the past half-century, it is true that the U.S. has been gaining Spanish-speakers. From 1965 to 2015, roughly half of all immigration has come from Latin American countries. This trend added some 30 million people, most of whom came speaking Spanish, to the American populace.
But this is only half the story. While new immigrants bring Spanish with them, research shows that their children tend to become bilinguals who overwhelmingly prefer English. As a result, the same immigrants' grandchildren likely speak English only.
Linguists call this phenomenon "the three-generation pattern." In essence, it means that non-English languages in the U.S. are lost by or during the third generation.
We can see this pattern playing out in data from the Pew Hispanic Center. Surveys show that in 2000, 48 percent of Latino adults aged 50 to 68 spoke "only English" or "English very well," and that 73 percent of Latino children aged 5 to 17 did.
By 2014, those numbers had jumped to 52 percent and 88 percent, respectively. In other words, the shift from Spanish to English is happening nationwide, both over time and between generations.
If the preferred language is English, why do the immigrants refuse to understand common English terms like "taco," "burrito," "loco," and "amigo?"
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Saturday January 27, @06:09AM (3 children)
are not English terms. And all the hip kids know, Spanish is square, man!
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Saturday January 27, @07:05AM (1 child)
-ved after what at the time was the Mexican northwest was taken by force without the slightest pretense of a provocation, to become the American southwest.
All the spanish land grants were taken from them with the aid of corrupt judges who tried their cases in English without providing translators to the defendants.
The gringos all grew wheat. The Mexicans didn't know how to eat wheat - they always grew corn.
However someone came up with the flour tortilla. It's the gluten that enables it to hold together even when the flour tortillas are quite large. Also because of the gluten flour tortillas are quite chewy.
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Saturday January 27, @10:38AM
The provocation was, the Mexicans were hiding gold in those hills!!
Parent
(Score: 2) by Lester on Saturday January 27, @12:42PM
All languages add words from immigrants and neighbors. But adding words from a language doesn't mean it is spoken by more or less population.
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @06:12AM
¿Por qué?
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Saturday January 27, @06:13AM (4 children)
...vas a tener un tiempo mal.
I use it daily at my second job, as some of our best customers are a bunch of mostly Spanish-speaking construction workers. They are very surprised when la gringa busts out the Spanish, but appreciative.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @07:59AM (3 children)
They need to practice English. Poor ability cuts them off from society.
They need to reach a level of fluency that lets them feel comfortable starting conversations. Poor skills will make them shy or worse. They need to learn proper grammar, proper pronunciation, a large vocabulary, and all sorts of cultural references that appear in common metaphors. To really succeed, their speech needs to become indistinguishable from that of a relatively upper-class educated person whose ancestors have been in the USA for 150 years.
Uh... that all assumes they have a legal right to be here. If not, it is illegal to provide aid to them (any sort of business interaction could count) and you have a duty to report them.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Saturday January 27, @08:43AM (2 children)
They're tired, aching, and hungry. They just wanna fuckin' eat, not get an English quiz, okay? I'm not being paid to teach English, and besides which they'll be more likely to want to assimilate if they're treated well here.
(Score: 2) by Lester on Saturday January 27, @01:02PM (1 child)
It doesn't change the fact that unless they learn to speak English as a native, they will keep tired, aching, and hungry. They want to eat, not to get an English quiz, but doing so, they are going to eat today and guarantee that tomorrow they will be tired, aching, and hungry struggling for a simple meal.
Probably they expect their kids to learn proper English to break the wheel. Unfortunately as they work a lot hours, odds are that their kids will be educated in the street.
By the way, I'm Spaniard. We have a lot of people from Morocco and other Arabian Speaking north African people, I can see that if they can' t express in Spanish, their job opportunities are... non qualified underpaid jobs.
The question is that in USA speaking Spanish is not very useful unless you are applying fro a job that needs to talk to illegals. Speaking Spanish is not something the high class is proud anymore, it's not politically correct anymore. learning Spanish is just like investing in charity, not in your career.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @01:21PM
"not politically correct" to speak your mother tongue? Never be ashamed of who you are.
I've been trying to learn Spanish recently after I got bored of trying to learn French. It's pretty cool.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Apparition on Saturday January 27, @06:17AM (3 children)
Had the right idea.
- Teddy Roosevelt, 1907
- Teddy Roosevelt, 1916
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @06:22AM
English was violently imposed on America, by invaders like the Roosevelts! Forcible imposition, I tell you! Imperialism! Racism! English out, now!
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Saturday January 27, @07:55AM (1 child)
... comes here in good faith becomes an American and assimilates himself to us
Exactly! Freedom of religion, speech, assembly, all the very first amendment! That's what makes America great!
It's wonderful how the government doesn't make them give up their religion, culture and opinions, isn't it?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday January 27, @10:40AM
"When I want your opinion, Boot, I'll GIVE IT TO YOU!"
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Saturday January 27, @07:02AM
However she is quite a fluent English speaker. I was quite surprised when she told me she learned Spanish first because her English sounds as american as mine.
She's married to a Latino who I expect also speaks spanish.
They have three sons. None of them know spanish. All they speak is English.
"Please teach your sons to speak Spanish," I implored her, "someday they will want to know where they came from."
I have another friend who learned Spanish first. But she first learned to read and write in English. When she was little she went to a Hispanic Sunday school. The kids were asked to read bible verses - in Spanish. She was unable to because she only knew how to read in English.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Saturday January 27, @07:11AM (2 children)
but sometimes they only know enough English to take your order in a restaurant.
Many Mexicans also do not have olive skin. The Spanish originally looked just like other Europeans.
At a really high-end Mexican restaurant a young woman who I was convinced was born and raised in These United States said "May I take your order?"
I quite cheerfully said "I know when I'm in a really good restaurant when the menu lists a bunch of dishes I never even heard of!"
She screamed, threw her hands into the air then ran into the kitchen.
A little while later an olive-skinned young man came out of the kitchen and with a heavy accent said "May I take your order?"
"I just insulted your waitress," I replied. "Please convey to her my heartfelt apologies."
Eventually she worked up the courage to come out of the kitchen. For the rest of my meal I avoided saying anything that didn't sound like it came from a restaurant patron.
I don't really know because I didn't ask, but I expect she thought I was La Migra.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday January 27, @09:22AM
I picture you as looking more like la chupacabra, actually.
(Score: 2) by VanessaE on Saturday January 27, @12:04PM
Frankly, Michael, I think you should have apologized only slightly (not "heartfelt"), if at all, and just got up and left. If all you really said was exactly as you quoted, the server needs to grow up. No one in their right mind would be offended by your comment, especially not in that context. She probably should have earned a reprimand for such a childish outburst.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday January 27, @07:17AM (1 child)
The Mexican immigrants show a genuine willingness to integrate.
This somehow create astonishment in the "Hollywood" American who knows for sure the only guaranteed-to-work way is volume translation [tvtropes.org] - after all, everybody speaks English sooner or later [tvtropes.org]
(grin)
(Score: 2) by chromas on Saturday January 27, @12:47PM
>Links twice to TV Tropes
>grins
You bastard!
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday January 27, @10:34AM (2 children)
In my own family, the old country language was gone with the third generation. I'm fourth gen, on my father's side, and English is the only language I can speak fluently.
I've noted this at work. First gen Mexicans are sometimes belligerent about learning and using English - some will tell you that it is disrespectful to not use their native language. Second gen are pretty fluent in English, and rely on Mexican/Spanish far less. Third gen may or may not speak Spanish, but their English is indistinguishable from my own. Fourth gen? Hell, I've worked with people of Mexican ancestry all my life. Some of them have been here for four or five generations, others have been here since they were fighting the Apache for the right to live. You won't know that they are Mexican, unless and until you start bullshitting, and compare ancestries.
"But, your name doesn't sound Spanish or Mexican."
"Well, my great-grandmother married a German man, then my grandfather married a Mexican. So, I'm almost all Mexican, with a little Anglo."
That was part of a conversation with the number two engineer, on a fifteen million dollar construction job.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @11:28AM (1 child)
Some prejudice there? It almost sounds like you wouldn't expect people around the world to work on big construction jobs or something. Why are you even bringing this up??
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday January 27, @11:50AM
You are the complete dumbass. The POINT WAS, Tony is a Texan first, an American second, and his heritage happens to be Mexican. And, he will tell you real quick how he views things.
Snowflakes who are searching for prejudice will find it wherever they go, but they never realize that the prejudice is in their own hearts and minds. You see it because you're looking through prejudice colored lenses.
