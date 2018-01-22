Stories
Fiat Chrysler Exec Pays off Union top Brass

posted by martyb on Saturday January 27, @03:04PM
from the fat-dumb-and-happy dept.
News

Detroit News reports, http://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/2018/01/22/iacobelli-fca-guilty-plea/109718250/

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV officials paid more than $1.5 million to United Auto Workers officers and employees to sway union contract negotiations, federal prosecutors said, part of a $4.5 million corruption scandal involving Detroit's No. 3 automaker.

The accusations made Monday in a plea agreement with former FCA labor negotiator Alphons Iacobelli say for the first time in the investigation that executives' actions were intended to corrupt UAW contract negotiations to favor Fiat Chrysler.

The plea deal suggests the corruption was more widespread than previously disclosed. It lasted for years as Fiat Chrysler officials lavished UAW labor leaders with cash payments and luxury items, including airfare, jewelry and secret $50,000 payments.

After a laundry list of other bribes and (of course) a denial by the CEO of FCA, the story continues

Iacobelli sanctioned the use of training center credit cards by UAW leaders for personal expenses in a bid to keep senior labor leaders "fat, dumb and happy," according to a court filing.

Iacobelli is also accused of spending more than $1 million of union funds on luxury items, including his house, pool, outdoor spa and kitchen, a Ferrari and the two limited-edition, gold Montblanc fountain pens.

Has anyone else (besides the Feds) noticed how easy the UAW contract negotiations have been going since the great recession?

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @03:13PM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @03:13PM (#628882)

    http://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/2018/01/26/uaw-president-defends-negotiations/109849904/ [detroitnews.com]

    The president of the United Auto Workers is defending the sanctity of the union’s bargaining process four days after former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV labor negotiator Alphons Iacobelli’s plea agreement showed that officials paid more than $1.5 million to UAW officers and employees to sway contract negotiations.

    “Let me speak clearly. Al Iacobelli by his own admission is a crook and a liar,” UAW President Dennis Williams wrote in a letter to union members Friday. “While Mr. Iacobelli will have to answer for his criminal conduct, it appears that in an attempt to get lenient treatment from the government he is now falsely spinning his crimes as an effort to corrupt the collective bargaining process between the UAW and Fiat Chrysler. In reality, it is plain as day that his motivation was nothing more than outright greed.”
    In his letter, Williams refutes the $50,000 payments, which Iacobelli says were offered as retirement packages to select senior UAW officials: “What Iacobelli’s plea agreement fails to disclose is that these proposed retirement payments were reviewed by UAW legal counsel,” the union president wrote, “immediately rejected by me and never paid to anyone.”

    Iacobelli’s lawyer, David DuMouchel, declined comment Friday. The U.S. attorney’s office in Detroit did not immediately respond.

    After TFA, I jumped to the conclusion that the union officials were happy to take the bribes, but now with this story from yesterday, maybe not? Stranger things have happened...

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @03:30PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @03:30PM (#628893)

      Googled further, the World Socialists chime into the debate,

      https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2018/01/26/pers-j26.html [wsws.org]

      And claim that they led the fight against the last big round of UAW negotiations. Now of course they are saying, "I told you so" about the corruption settlement, and are calling for current contracts to be renegotiated.

      More popcorn anyone?

    • (Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @03:51PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @03:51PM (#628900)

      I guess the invisible hand of capitalism has indeed given the finger to the working class yet again.

      • (Score: 2) by frojack on Saturday January 27, @08:43PM

        by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Saturday January 27, @08:43PM (#629133) Journal

        Seems to me that finger is being hoisted by the Union Bosses towards their own membership.

        Union Bosses stuffing dollar bills in their garters like they were strippers in seedy club.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @03:16PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @03:16PM (#628888)

  • (Score: 0, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @03:52PM (8 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @03:52PM (#628902)

    I sort of commend the company for taking advantage of the fact that union management doesn't actually give a damn about anything other than lining their own pockets.

    The union is a monopoly. Monopolies are harmful. The proper solution is to break them up, in this case to a size of 1. That is, just workers without a union.

    The political "donation" (bribe) system makes it so much worse. Workers can't get the union off their backs because the union transfers a portion of the union fees to democrats. Never mind that most auto workers love Trump. It must really grate to see a cut of your pay going to oppose the person you want elected.

    • (Score: 5, Insightful) by KilroySmith on Saturday January 27, @05:03PM (3 children)

      by KilroySmith (2113) Subscriber Badge on Saturday January 27, @05:03PM (#628956)

      That's a bit extreme. I have no problems with workers negotiating with management, with leaders chosen from those working in the company. Corruption like this is far less likely when you're rubbing shoulders on the assembly line with the union head.

      • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @05:15PM (1 child)

        by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @05:15PM (#628964)

        If you think your union represents you, you're sadly mistaken. They're nothing but mobsters shaking down workers for false protection that wouldn't be needed if they disappeared... like Hoffa.

        • (Score: 4, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @06:08PM

          by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @06:08PM (#629007)

          Ah, yes, the golden times before the unions, when worker rights were so much better than today! When our benevolent Companies were working hard to increase workplace safety and worker's quality of life! Oh, won't those days of capitalist paradise ever return!

          You are an idiot.

      • (Score: 2) by frojack on Saturday January 27, @08:50PM

        by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Saturday January 27, @08:50PM (#629137) Journal

        Union bosses never touch anything from the assembly line. Strictly suits.
        Shop stewards are there to keep the workers in line - make sure they never turn out one unit over their "standard", and report those who do.

        Workers themselves haven't negotiated as union representatives in decades.

    • (Score: 4, Insightful) by srobert on Saturday January 27, @06:16PM (3 children)

      by srobert (4803) on Saturday January 27, @06:16PM (#629013)

      Those who argure against unions are about as well informed as flat earthers. I've worked union. I've worked non-union. Union is better. The economy works better for everyone when workers have representation.

      • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @07:12PM (1 child)

        by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @07:12PM (#629048)

        I've worked union. I've worked non-union. Non-union is better. The economy works better for everyone when workers get to keep all their earnings instead of paying money to union slush-funds. Unions are like dinosaurs; they had their time, but that time is over. People know that. The only way unions survive today is to force workers to join a union in order to get a job. Unions would die tomorrow if every job-site was an open job-site.

        • (Score: 2) by Joe Desertrat on Saturday January 27, @11:11PM

          by Joe Desertrat (2454) on Saturday January 27, @11:11PM (#629198)

          I've worked union. I've worked non-union. Non-union is better. The economy works better for everyone when workers get to keep all their earnings instead of paying money to union slush-funds.

          And thus history repeats itself. Workers have no rights and power to negotiate with employers. Unions form and with struggle workers gain rights. Laws, pushed by unions, are passed to support those rights. Workers with rights complain about still supporting the unions that gained them those rights. Unions lose power and start to fade away. Laws to support worker rights are repealed or made ineffectual. Workers lose rights and power to negotiate with employers...

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @09:24PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @09:24PM (#629153)

        No, the opposite is true. Because I say so.

        Argument over, I win.

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by black6host on Saturday January 27, @05:19PM

    by black6host (3827) on Saturday January 27, @05:19PM (#628969) Journal

    Parties on both sides want to make a lot of money. A lot more than they could ethically or legally. And they will do so, it's never going to stop. We read these stories and a few heads might fall to the axe and that's about it. Then we read about it again with different characters. New day, same stories.

    If you are from the USA and your mind gets boggled thinking about countries that are corrupt as hell, well, guess what? We are too, we just try to hide it better. In some other countries people just accept it because corruption is like a cockroach, you may get rid of one but you'll never get rid of all.

  • (Score: 2) by Bot on Saturday January 27, @07:36PM (1 child)

    by Bot (3902) Subscriber Badge on Saturday January 27, @07:36PM (#629064)

    I warned you [soylentnews.org]...

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @10:29PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @10:29PM (#629181)

      So you are a wop bot, Bot?

