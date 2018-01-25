from the Rollerball-was-set-in-2018... dept.
The XFL American football league, which played a single season in 2001, could return in 2020:
Television ratings for the N.F.L. have fallen 17 percent over the past two seasons. The league is embroiled in a continuing crisis over concussions, and youth participation rates are falling.
All of this suggests a difficult future for the sport, yet the N.F.L.'s most notorious competitor, Vince McMahon's X.F.L., has a comeback in the works. McMahon, the chairman and chief executive of World Wrestling Entertainment, announced on Thursday that he would take a second crack at professional football, with play scheduled to start in early 2020.
McMahon first tried to reimagine pro football 17 years ago. The old X.F.L. was a joint venture between the World Wrestling Federation (W.W.E.'s former name) and NBC, which had lost rights to broadcast N.F.L. games. Violence was amped up: An opening scramble replaced the coin toss and fair catches were banned. So was the sex appeal, with cheerleaders who were even more scantily clad than the ones in the N.F.L., and advertising that included innuendo about them.
[...] Other than the name, this version will have little in common with the old X.F.L., he said. There will be no cheerleaders, McMahon said. Players with criminal records will not be welcome. Political statements, such as kneeling during the national anthem, will be prohibited.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @05:57PM (8 children)
Look, sports are one of the key reasons for a reduction in war. They are an outlet for mankind's tribalist bloodthirst, including man's lust for nubile, fit ladies.
None of that is acceptable in the gynocentrism that is rapidly creeping towards matriarchy (just look at the childless women who sit in so many lofty political positions across Europe).
The NFL is suffering failing ratings because they are a socialist wealth-spreader where nobody loses, and where the "gladiators" are forced to wear pink in honor of femininity; this doesn't satiate the viewers—it bores them.
The XFL could be the answer, but there's no way it would be acceptable while society is flirting with anti-manliness.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @06:03PM (1 child)
As a woman, I also like to see young things showing off their youth. I guess humans just like sex.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Saturday January 27, @08:38PM
The LINGERIE FOOTBALL LEAGUE was invented for you TOO.
https://www.maxim.com/sports/legends-league-football-new-uniforms-2017-1 [maxim.com]
I'm told they are trying to distance themselves from that name and
go withThe Legends Football League, https://lflus.com/ [lflus.com]
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @06:18PM (3 children)
NFL (and college football) ratings drop matches general overall TV ratings drop attributed to "cord cutting".
Nothing to see here.
Plus, XFL won't be going head-to-head (yet) with the NFL.
McMahon is putting up only $100M into it. good luck with that, Jim.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @06:25PM (1 child)
Give me a break.
Besides the fact that NFL games are also broadcast OTA, people bought cable packages specifically to watch sports; indeed, sports channels have always been the big selling point.
Thus, if people are cutting cords, it must be that sports aren't all that interesting anymore. Why could that possibly be? A shift in the culture? No. A shift in the sports. People (men and women), when they "go to war", don't want to be lectured about breast cancer, inclusiveness, and how much black lives matter. They want action; they want sex; they glory; they want excitement; they want the yin and yang of masculine dominance and feminine allure.
Well, people ain't getting that from the NFL anymore.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 28, @12:37AM
Or, and hear me out, the cable has gotten too fucking expensive.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Saturday January 27, @08:56PM
Not even close.
Cord cutting has nothing to do with local TV. You can always watch your local TV, and teams via broadcast TV with a $25 antenna you tack to your wall.
You want some other team, that's available without a TV package as well for the cord cutters.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Azuma Hazuki on Saturday January 27, @07:59PM
Show me on the Tim Tebow doll where the mean scary lady touched you, snowflake.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @10:04PM
Disappear, filthy normie. Sports are not for nerds, but for simpletons who like seeing balls thrown/hit around. The most disgusting part about it all is that many of the stadiums are funded by taxpayer dollars and that people can get more lenient treatment from schools (supposed to be educational, but a vast, vast majority of them are abysmal) if they are good at sports.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @06:02PM (5 children)
This line is especially evil IMO. Assuming they weren't especially violent offenses, people who've paid their debts to society shouldn't be treated this way.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @06:05PM (2 children)
Going to prison is being removed from society, so that the rest of us don't have to deal with your bullshit.
It's like putting a child in "timeout". The adults want the child in a controlled environment where nobody has to think about him, and where he might do a little introspection about his behavior.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @07:42PM (1 child)
Sure, but at some point the child is supposed to get out of "timeout", and be treated like a normal child again.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @09:13PM
Getting out of "timeout" is not making amends.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday January 27, @06:11PM
It's probably just another jab at the nfl and other sports leagues, because the big leagues still keep thugs like Michael "Ron Mexico" Vick and all of the other purple drank-drinking girlfriend-beating hoodlums.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @11:42PM
GET OFF THE INTERNET NOW! DON'T MAKE ME COME OVER THERE! YOU WHINE AND CRY EVERY TIME I VISIT YOU. AND FFS GET RID OF THAT BONG PIPE ON THE BACK PORCH BECAUSE I'LL HAVE TO NOTICE IT IF I COME OVER THERE.
- your parole officer
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @06:44PM (5 children)
This is just pandering to the fakriots that pretend to be pure and christian but hate it when people bring a light to issues that they would rather ignore.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday January 27, @07:10PM (3 children)
No, it's keeping the political bullshit the fuck out of football. People don't want to see serious political bullshit, and especially not from Blacks protesting within an organization that is the epitome of the American dream and has created more Black millionaires than any other organization.
Now, if it were like Europe, where people unfurl anti-semitic banners [pri.org] and yell racial slurs and engage in football hooliganism, then that would be okay.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @07:43PM (1 child)
The NFL is an act, just like wrestling, and the local theater.
If the actors grandstand on a political issue, it would be mildly enjoyable if I happened to agree, but I don't go to the theater to hear some actor make a slur about Trump.
The owners have their own money riding, and can't afford the actors offending the customers. They do have to virtue signal at times, breast cancer and all that nonsense, to keep the press and government at bay.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 28, @01:29AM
wow your reply is even more retarded than the one you are replying to!
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday January 28, @01:24AM
Because, you know, football is exempted from free speech. There's an amendment to the constitution somewhere, no?
(grin)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @07:45PM
I think the no felony rule helps bring the violence of the nfl players to light.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @07:33PM (7 children)
You are confusing sports with the NFL. Most sports, including baseball, soccer, track, and golf have little violence. It's about athleticism, skill, and performance under pressure.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @07:36PM (5 children)
'nuff said.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Azuma Hazuki on Saturday January 27, @08:02PM (3 children)
And in your case, Mr. So-Triggered-I-Posted-5-Times-About-Muh-Sportz-In-One-Thread, it's entirely vicarious. You know how pathetic you are, and your only outlet is seeing these roided-out freaks in tight pants jumping and rolling and grabbing all over one another (...) so you can get a third-hand contact high of pretended dominance.
I never understood mens' need for this, and I especially never understood how it could be satisfied by this kind of voyeuristic spectating.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @08:12PM
He's right.
(Score: 2) by rts008 on Saturday January 27, @09:29PM
It may be explained by a tribal mentality as a (vicarious)victory over their foes?
And/or some guys just get off on seeing other guys fuck their wives/girlfriends?
I don't really get it myself, even though I'm a guy. :-)
(Score: 2) by Virindi on Saturday January 27, @09:30PM
I have always struggled to understand the appeal of football. But for the people I know, I don't think it is about violence specifically (also one of the biggest football fans I know is female).
My best guess is that the root of the appeal is tribalism. People like to feel like they are a part of a group, and be able to have some kind of competition attached to that, so their tribe can 'win' against others. It makes them feel good when 'their team' wins. While this is competitive, it is not intrinsically violent. The same explanation also applies to other team sports, and things like the olympics. At another time in history, it was baseball (not violent). For some people, it is hockey (violent). It seems to all be a similar psychology.
So naturally, people who don't like being part of groups would be less likely to like team sports. And, those who enjoy aligning their success with a tribe would be more likely. This jives with the apparent correlation between sports fandom and patriotism.
While I'm not going to say nobody likes it for the violence, I do think that is a lesser factor.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @09:17PM
Sounds like Mad Max's world is your utopia.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday January 27, @08:40PM
Ho ho ho Ha Ha ha, golf a "sport." That's rich. Some people think video gaming is a sport too.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Thexalon on Saturday January 27, @10:31PM
The NFL receives a bunch of tax money to bring us a more modern version of the gladiator games. That's a complete waste of public money that brings no benefits to the public [stanford.edu]. Similarly, cable packages are set up so effectively everything that isn't sports is subsidizing the sports.
If you want to support your NFL team, fine. But don't make everybody else pay for your recreation.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
(Score: 2) by Joe Desertrat on Saturday January 27, @11:01PM (1 child)
The current style of NFL football played is the most boring, risk free style of football ever. Roll back the rule changes that have, since the 1970's, continually put defense at a disadvantage.
Sports in general have become unwatchable. The various powers that be, in order to attract more non-fans to the sport, have always seemed to assume that scoring equals excitement. They make rule changes to get rid of those tight, tense, edge of your seat matches in which a single play could decide the outcome. Instead of 20-17 down to the last play football games, we have 42-21 yawnfests. The NBA used to feature hard fought games with scores in the 80's by both teams. Now we get 135-113 games where the players trot up and down the court lofting up seemingly unopposed shots. The NHL eliminated the blue lines to make the game "more wide open", detracting from the skill required to excel. MLB is talking about implementing pitch clocks, complaining the games take too long and end too late. Bring back day games if you want to get to bed earlier!
The end result is that while a sport may temporarily get a boost in interest, they do so by attracting those next big thing fans who, as the name implies, are soon going to depart looking for the next "next big thing". In doing this, the various sports have tended to anger or price out the hard core, long time fans of that sport, and when the johnny come latelys leave, there is a lot less of their base support left to sustain them. You can look at NASCAR for a prime example of this effect. Daytona International Speedway for years and years used to sell out months in advance, now they have eliminated whole sections of the grandstands and still don't sell out. They have even resorted to painting all the seats different colors from the seats next to them so when the cameras pan by the empty seats look occupied!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 28, @01:27AM
The tag-up rule, while reducing stoppages and generally favoring offense, did not reduce the amount of skill required. If anything it requires more skill on both sides. For the defense, it requires more skill to defend, as you can't grind everything to a stop on a dump to center ice and to keep track of who is doing what. For the offense, it requires more situational awareness to properly tag up and good hands to keep it away from the numerically superior defense.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Maddog on Saturday January 27, @11:40PM (1 child)
Money ruined sports...period.
A Friday night game at the local high school is more entertaining, and you can hang out with family/friends/community.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 28, @01:43AM
Plus you know better the hospital nurses that treat your concussion. Why, they may be even watching the game.
(Score: 2) by terrab0t on Sunday January 28, @01:39AM (1 child)
Professional football is doomed to obscurity either way. It’s right there in the summary.
Kids stop playing football. They stop going to college to play football. The talent pool dries up. People lose interest in the top leagues because the players aren’t as good as they used to be. Eventually when it comes time to build new stadiums city councils will refuse to fund them and the teams will either play on low‐cost open fields or be shut down.
The only way to prevent concussions is to turn it into something like flag football and people won’t watch that.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday January 28, @01:44AM
A whole world outside US are crazy about soccer. No concussions.
