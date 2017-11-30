18/01/27/0314222 story
posted by martyb on Saturday January 27, @07:46PM
from the That's-the-last-straw! dept.
Existing law requires, except as otherwise provided, a person who violates any provision of the code to be guilty of a misdemeanor with each offense punishable by a fine of not less than $25 or more than $1,000, or by imprisonment in the county jail for a term not exceeding 6 months, or by both.
This bill would prohibit a food facility, as specified, where food may be consumed on the premises from providing single-use plastic straws to consumers unless requested by the consumer. By creating a new crime and imposing additional enforcement duties on local health agencies, this bill would impose a state-mandated local program.
https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billTextClient.xhtml?bill_id=201720180AB1884
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Sulla on Saturday January 27, @07:58PM
California everybody!
I post without karma bonus, you should too
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @08:13PM
Looks like another case of ignorant hatred everybody!
So this is added to an existing broader law called California Retail Food Code. The violation of CRFC is punishable by $25 - $1000 OR imprisonment NOT EXCEEDING 6 months. Nothing like a click bait headline to get stupid commentary.
Other parts of the world have banned plastic straws, here is a story about the UK proposing such a ban UK straw ban [inews.co.uk]
Disposable plastic utensils / containers are a massive source of pollution, but anything that forces you to slightly change your previous expectations (Where's muh straw!!!) is horrifying nanny statism!@!@!!!! Pay no mind to the fact that straws are still available, just discouraged from being used.
(Score: 4, Funny) by nitehawk214 on Saturday January 27, @08:30PM
So, would you say this article is a... Straw Man attack?
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
(Score: 2, Informative) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday January 27, @09:24PM
I'm almost 100% sure that Marty posted this story just so he could post the department.
It's kinda like how the people who formulated RED HORSE [wikipedia.org] really, really wanted it to be called "RED HORSE."
(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Sunday January 28, @12:05AM
I always love me a Backronyms. [wikipedia.org]
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
(Score: 4, Funny) by Runaway1956 on Saturday January 27, @11:18PM
Shhhhhh - I'm working up to that. Every time I order a drink, I get that damned straw. I hate them, but I won't toss them out the window. I let them pile up on the floor on the passenger side of the car. After awhile, I unload them into the shed. The shed is almost full now. Did you know that straws are made of carbon, oxygen, and hydrogen? And, in the proper ratios, those things are explosive? Yeah, I'm building the straw bomb for the straw man. They'll make a movie about me, after I'm famous. "The Great Straw Man Attack" I'm taking down all those fast food places that force straws upon you. When I'm finished, fast food managers will quiver in fear when they think of straws.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by julian on Saturday January 27, @08:30PM
It's just another case where the default settings can have a huge impact even if you still offer all the same choices. Most people just go with whatever is first presented to them, so that default behavior might as well align with our other values like reducing pollution. There are still straws if you really want one, but most people won't bother to ask.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @10:30PM
They could have just levied the plastic straws to a point where they're no longer economical. Around here, paper straws are increasingly common. The paper ones are just fine for most people as they're thrown out as soon as the beverage is finished.
And then just left the criminal charges for people trafficking in them for use in their restaurants.
For permanent, I've got a glass straw that works pretty well, but it's kind of a pain in that it has to be washed.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @09:06PM
> imprisonment NOT EXCEEDING 6 months
while the clickbait summary stated "up to 6 months"
which is the same.
So what is your point?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @10:42PM
It's just another left coast loser defending another Governor Moonbeam loser law. He's probably such a tree hugging fruitcake that he gets a raging hardon every time he smells sawdust.
(Score: 2) by shortscreen on Saturday January 27, @09:51PM
No, this is the textbook definition of nanny statism (and pointing to the UK as an example doesn't help your case). You apparently just don't understand that not every feel-good idea should be enforced by fines, jail time, and men with guns.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @10:40PM
Sure not everything should be, but this is a decent one. Of course it is nanny state, that is every single law ever so whatever.
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Sunday January 28, @01:35AM
No, you are just another person who doesn't know about or doesn't care about externalities.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday January 27, @11:31PM
I've thought about this for a bit. Read all the comments, and just thought. I think I can solve this problem.
Let's just make it a civil offense to live in California. Anyone found guilty of living in California should be sentenced to 'Life in California Without Possibility of Parole'. That should take care of it.
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bradley13 on Saturday January 27, @07:59PM
Talk about playing "mommy", even a fine is too much. But jail time? Seriously?
On the good side, this means that they have already solved all of California's other problems.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @08:02PM
Talk about pissing off your base voters... I think I have met 1 RNC voter out of all the servers I have met.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @09:31PM
Those who are should view a film and we'll see if they don't come away with broken hearts and changed attitudes.
The Great Pacific Garbage Patch is only 1 of 5 such giant trash heaps in Earth's oceans.
...and the bill's sponsor is Ian C. Calderon (D-Whittier).
Whittier is in Los Angeles County (very Blue; lots of tree huggers).
-- OriginalOwner_
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @09:40PM
Who cares? This doesn't justify jail time or insane fines for handing someone a straw.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @09:54PM
The point is that it's not "a" straw, it's millions of straws.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @11:48PM
The point is that such severe punishments should not even be on the table for something like this.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 28, @12:29AM
$25 - $1000 OR jail time. So I presume most restaurants would be looking at a $25 fine. Repeated offenses would likely raise the fine each time. One might make a similar criticism about the health inspectors requiring businesses to post signs reminding employees to wash their hands, or any number of health code violations. Those make more common sense since food safety is a more common worry amongst people, and not many people worry about plastic pollution.
It becomes much more than "just a straw" when you have millions upon millions being used and thrown away every day.
(Score: 0, Troll) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday January 27, @08:02PM
California has only two problems, Los Angeles and San Francisco.
The cure: nuclear strike or weaponized Anthrax. Or Ebola or Hantivirus, because I don't just want them dead...I want them to be shitting out their intestines and bleeding through their eyes while they die.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Saturday January 27, @08:04PM
tell us how you really feel.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Saturday January 27, @08:25PM
Only Two?
What about the Always Feculent San Diego, the People's Republic of Santa Monica, and Detroit of the west, Oakland?
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @08:39PM
Oakland and San Francisco are basically the same problem, due to similarity and proximity. Nuke Gay Bay, and both Oakland and San Fran are solved.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Saturday January 27, @09:17PM
Totally different problems, but yes, one nuke solves both problems.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @11:37PM
So you could land in jail indefinitely on a Three Straws Strike?
Tourists - head up! Beware having ANY plastic straws in your luggage, TSA will check!
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Saturday January 27, @11:55PM
I hear the drought is over...
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up
(Score: 1) by tftp on Saturday January 27, @07:59PM
(Score: 5, Informative) by julian on Saturday January 27, @08:37PM
A single use straw is in contrast to the thicker plastic straws which can stand up to repeated washings in a dishwasher or sink without cracking or splitting. My water bottle has one and it's lasted for years. The plastic is thick, it doesn't bend easily. I doubt any restaurant will switch to those types of straws just so they can keep handing them out for free--and the law would probably still classify them as single-use because the container isn't reusable. I'm not sure about that, and I doubt it'll ever be tested in court.
It's simpler (and cheaper) to just not give out any straws unless asked. That's what will happen. We did something similar with plastic bags a few years ago.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Saturday January 27, @09:20PM
Paper straws are still permitted.
The problem is that a plastic straw is more likely to be recycled (and made out of recycled materials) than is a paper one.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday January 27, @10:16PM
Paper straws? Don't think I have ever seen those. Don't they kind of have to be waxed or something to hold liquid or they'll be like one-suck-items. Don't think I have seen to many re-usable straws either, I seem to recall some made out of harder slightly thicker plastic but that was a long time ago. Not to mention I doubt McD (or the other fast food places ) will start with those and then have a little box for then where you put your tray back so that they can wash and reuse them.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @10:33PM
They have paper straws here, they are waxed as far as I can tell, but only minimally so.
You don't generally see reusable straws at restaurants because then they'd have to be cleaned and sanitized, which is much more challenging than on other utensils due to the interior being closed off and rather narrow.
The disposable ones have the advantage of being factory sealed and in some restaurants if they open the straw for you, they'll leave the top covered with the wrapper.
At home, I've got a reusable glass straw which is rather nice. I've also got a cup that came with a plastic straw, which isn't as nice as it's narrower and harder to clean.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @10:50PM
I think you mean crackpipe.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 28, @12:33AM
Really? Insightful mod? Wackos
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @11:22PM
I knew a one-suck girl once . . .
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday January 28, @01:06AM
Wow, Johnny cum early, huh quick draw....
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday January 27, @08:00PM
Can North Korea please fucking nuke L.A. and San Francisco already? This is almost as bad as legalizing knowingly infecting somebody with HIV and not disclosing your status.
Take heed, other states of the Union: California is what happens when the Jews run your state.
Boy, if only all those idiots who wanted to move here saw how widespread the homeless camp problem is. The worst part is that here in San Diego the cops are being told to back off from harassing and shooing-on the exploding population of homeless so now even the nice neighborhoods are riddled with trash, needles, crackpipes, and bum bundles abandoned roadside.
This state is seriously a fucking joke. "Affordable housing?" Nah, not while there's money to be made, and the Jews are the ones making it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @09:20PM
But, you didn't ask if I was HIV positive, and I didn't want to run afoul of the law by volunteering unsolicited information.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday January 27, @09:39PM
I doubt that personal contacts are subject to HIPAA regulations.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @11:26PM
And, I doubt that you'll get a second date. Why are you so prejudiced against us, anyway? You're as bad as God is, for creating AIDS to kill gays off!
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @08:46PM
What if someone uses an "unsolicited plastic straw" to blow an infection [nbcnews.com] up someone elses ass? Would that be a total of 12 months in prison? What if the perpetrator was to apologise for the straw but not for deliberately transmitting a life threatening infection to someone? Just 6 months then?
What about if an illegal immigrant finds a straw and (without solicitation) stabs it through someone's eyeball, penetrating their brain and resulting in their death? Aquittal? [cnn.com]
(Score: 2) by Entropy on Saturday January 27, @09:54PM
So giving someone AIDS isn't a crime, but giving them a plastic straw is? It's sad that at times(gas cans) people use California as an example to emulate, rathern than an example of what to do the opposite of.
(Score: 3, Informative) by shortscreen on Saturday January 27, @09:57PM
Actually, spreading HIV intentionally was lowered to a misdemeanor, so including a straw in their happy meal would be the same as that.
(Score: 2) by wonkey_monkey on Sunday January 28, @12:32AM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Criminal_transmission_of_HIV_in_the_United_States [wikipedia.org]
systemd is Roko's Basilisk
(Score: 3, Funny) by meustrus on Saturday January 27, @10:23PM
Nanny state or not, if this means the server will stop giving me a new straw for every single refill after seeing me take each one out of the glass, I might have to move back to California.
If there isn't at least one reference or primary source, it's not +1 Informative.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Saturday January 27, @11:50PM
That's one of the great things about California [ca.gov], though (second bullet point at the top of that page).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @10:37PM
In 1965, the California Penal Code had about 234,000 words. I actually got some people to count them. Today that number has grown to 1.2 million. By comparison, the Ten Commandments run just under 300 words -- and the Ten Commandments, there are still ten.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday January 27, @11:13PM
Jerry Brown is not a stoner, but a Jesuit. And, as Tom Clancy told us all, there is no such thing as a "stupid Jesuit."
Which leads into this: Catholics, reign in your Globalist Soroist Pope and restore your church into a respectable organization which espouses beliefs congruent towards the Vatican II.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday January 27, @11:29PM
Congruent? The opposite of which would be - in congress? Food for thought, huh?
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 28, @12:31AM
The amount of laws has certainly become ridiculous, as well as impossible to follow. On the other hand, since 1965, there have been quite a few new developments, which sometimes require new laws. For example, you might have heard of this "internet" thing.
Not to mention that your "Ten Commandments" quip is completely idiotic... Even putting aside the entire "separation of church and state" aspect, the Commandments may only be useful as a general moral compass, they're not much of a legal code. Not only in decadent California either; ever heard of the Biblical law? [wikipedia.org] By the time of Jesus, the "law" is already several orders of magnitude larger than the Ten Commandments. The Commandments are also quite silent on minor things like DUI, building codes, copyright and trademarks, contract law, healthcare, and a few other things.
(Score: 1) by Maddog on Saturday January 27, @11:36PM
Our local zoo has paper straws and cups (to protect the animals). I get the reasoning, but they suck (pun intended). Once the liquid gets past the wax barrier the straws break down and collapse.
It is basically a built-in expiration timer for your drink.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @11:50PM
I wonder if that's how inkjet cartridges work.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Sunday January 28, @12:07AM
If the paper straws don't work, then someone's doing something wrong. All the time I was growing up paper straws were the only straws we used, and there weren't that many problems with them.
OTOH, they do have different use characteristics. My wife used to use both kinds to make musical instruments (poor ones, for demonstration of principles only). She used the paper straws to make double reed instruments and plastic straws to make double reed ones (with part of the straw acting as the reed). She swore that for either purpose only one kind of straw would work. When the Sweetheart paper straw company closed out making paper straws, she bought up all their remaining inventory. (Well, that was excessive, and now I've got many boxes of paper straws to deal with. But she was afraid of running out.)
So one of the possibilities is that the new paper straws are made by some company that either doesn't know or doesn't care how to make a proper paper straw. The other is that you need to learn how to use one. Since I no longer drink things that come with a straw, I can't offer an informed estimate. (I don't use a straw with either water or coffee, and I take my coffee black, so I can't even comment on common coffee stirring sticks.)
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Sunday January 28, @12:11AM
Aaaargh! Correction: She used plastic straws to make single reed instruments, and paper straws to make double reed instruments.
She used to demonstrate the purpose of finger holes by making an instrument out of a whole straw, and then cutting it off at the appropriate places to produce a scale going up...and then talk about the difficulty in then going down the scale.
Put not your faith in princes.
