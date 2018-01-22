from the nobody-else-"liked"-that-idea dept.
There's no denying that Rupert Murdoch built up quite a media empire over the decades -- but that was almost all entirely focused on newspaper and pay TV. While he's spent the past few decades trying to do stuff on the internet, he has an impressively long list of failures over the years. There are many stories of him buying internet properties (Delphi, MySpace, Photobucket) or starting them himself (iGuide, Fox Interactive, The Daily) and driving them into the ground (or just flopping right out of the gate). While his willingness to embrace the internet early and to try things is to be commended, his regular failures to make his internet ventures successful has pretty clearly soured him on the internet entirely over the years.
Indeed, over the past few years, Murdoch or Murdoch surrogates (frequently News Corp's CEO Robert Thomson) have bashed the internet at every opportunity, no matter how ridiculous. Almost all of these complaints can be summed up simply: big internet companies are making money and News Corp. isn't -- and therefore the problem is with those other companies which should be forced to give News Corp. money.
[...] Rupert is thinking along similar lines, and earlier this week released a bizarre and silly statement saying Facebook should start paying news sites "carriage fees" a la cable companies:
The time has come to consider a different route. If Facebook wants to recognize 'trusted' publishers then it should pay those publishers a carriage fee similar to the model adopted by cable companies. The publishers are obviously enhancing the value and integrity of Facebook through their news and content but are not being adequately rewarded for those services. Carriage payments would have a minor impact on Facebook's profits but a major impact on the prospects for publishers and journalists.
We've seen this kind of thinking many times before. First the argument was used against Craigslist. Then Google. And now, apparently, Facebook. The short version is "these internet companies are making money, we news companies aren't -- ergo, the successful internet companies should be paying the failing news companies."
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 28, @02:57AM (3 children)
Trusted Sources? Murdoch? Your kidding.
(Score: 4, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 28, @03:03AM
No, my kidding, not yourn! Fairly Unbalanced News! And Remember, you can take the Megan Kelly out of the Fox News, but you cannot take the Fox News out of the Megan Kelly!
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 28, @04:38AM (1 child)
Rupert is just milking Lex Luther's clever rebranding of the information issue as a trust issue, and he'd better, because fighting the real argument would be Rupert bringing a knife to a gun fight; Fox News Viewers Uninformed, NPR Listeners Not, Poll Suggests [forbes.com].
(Score: 4, Funny) by c0lo on Sunday January 28, @10:19AM
Ah... and that started sooo promising.
(Score: 5, Funny) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday January 28, @02:59AM
Get your CEO hat on and go tell Facebook we want lots of moneys too before they give it all away to Murdoch. Private Caribbean islands don't buy themselves.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 3, Touché) by Snotnose on Sunday January 28, @04:29AM
I won't compete with you, I won't spread fake news. I will buy food and pay rent.
Guess it sux2bme, cuz after rent and food I can hopefully afford my uverse bill, and heaven help me if I need to see a doctor for an antibiotic that will kill me if I don't get it, but will prevent me from paying rent if I do get it.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Entropy on Sunday January 28, @04:31AM (1 child)
The bar for being more truthful than mainstream media isn't particularly high.
(Score: 5, Touché) by captain normal on Sunday January 28, @04:45AM
Yes, but it is still way higher than Faux News.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 28, @05:32AM (1 child)
Won't happen. Not if they are thinking deeply about it. Who gives control of their business into the hands of a potential competitor?
Hmmmm, plenty of companies: Yahoo (Google), Toys 'R Us (Amazon), IBM (Microsoft), Mozilla (Google), Apple (Google), plenty of businesses (SAP and Oracle), lots of sellers (Amazon).
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 28, @05:44AM
A peer-based news creation model, with external parties (multiple parties, including Fox) vetting specific aspects of a story would be better. That way you have multiple witnesses to a story. Story consumers can choose how they apportion trust to different witnesses. Vetting could be completely manual or AI facilitated and partially automated, paid or unpaid. sonamchauhan
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 28, @08:53AM (1 child)
Conservatives don't like change, by definition.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by pTamok on Sunday January 28, @10:16AM
Conservatives don't like change, by definition.
I think it is slightly more accurate to say that Conservatives prefer other people to change in order to preserve the status quo. In other words, you should change to accomodate me.
It is one of those irregular verbs:
I choose
You compromise
He submits
