Scientists in the Swiss city of Basel have solved a decades-old mystery over the identity of a mummified woman.
Their research revealed a surprise: the woman is the great-great-great-great-great-great-great grandmother of UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.
The body was uncovered in 1975 while renovations were being done on Basel's Barfüsser Church.
[...] There was no gravestone to indicate her identity, but initial testing of her wooden coffin suggested it dated from the 16th Century.
Another clue: her body was riddled with mercury - a standard treatment for syphilis from the late 15th to the 19th Century. Highly toxic mercury treatment was more often a kill than a cure and it was this that preserved her body.
The story continues to explain how scientists using historical records and DNA testing have managed to ascertain (with 99.8% probability) that the mummy was "none other than Anna Catharina Bischoff. Born in Basel in 1719, she died there in 1787." The Bischoffs are a well-established and prominent family in the Basel region.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Sunday January 28, @04:45AM
while the mummy was backed in black, but before it hit the stage?
My bad, thinking Brian, not Boris.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 28, @04:45AM
Crazy Ruskies with their quackery.
(Score: 3, Funny) by snufu on Sunday January 28, @04:46AM (4 children)
Deport him.
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Sunday January 28, @05:25AM (1 child)
We know that he is American.
Deport him to the USA.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 28, @06:56AM
He'll get in cahoots with TMlB, don't say I didn't give you fair warning.
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 28, @05:39AM (1 child)
Muslim population in London up 40%
Knife violence in London up 40%
Rape up 100%
Quick, blame whitey! How racist of them not to want millions more welfare-sucking sharia killers!
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 28, @06:00AM
