There's a new contender for the largest theft of cryptocurrency ever:
A Japanese cryptocurrency exchange announced the theft Friday of $400 million in digital currency. Some estimates put the loss at the Coincheck exchange at over $520 million.
The stolen assets were stored in the cryptocurrency NEM, one of hundreds of digital currencies created in recent years. Bitcoin, the most well-known cryptocurrency, dropped precipitously on news of the hack but has since regained much of its value.
The incident could be one of the largest single losses of cryptocurrency ever, rivaling only the 2014 hack of online exchange Mt. Gox. Reports at the time put Mt. Gox's losses at over $400 million.
Coincheck says 500 million digital coins were lost. According to Cointelgraph, hackers stole the private key protecting access to Coincheck's accounts.
Does it matter that it was a $400 million theft if the value is going to collapse anyway?
Meanwhile, a stock trading app called Robinhood plans to allow users to buy and sell Bitcoin and Ethereum without any transaction fees.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 28, @09:20AM (4 children)
... then it's someone else's gold.
(Score: 3, Touché) by takyon on Sunday January 28, @09:30AM (3 children)
If you gave it a great try you could have made an account.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 28, @10:31AM (2 children)
What's wrong with posting anonymously?
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 28, @10:36AM (1 child)
When you have an account, there is literally a checkbox that says "Post Anonymously".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 28, @10:38AM
You can keep that checkbox checked by default too.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 28, @09:26AM (7 children)
From a financial perspective stolen crypto money is money that has its intrinsic value reduced to 0, immediately. For cryptos to become a serious alternative to government backed money the crypto community has to prevent these kinds of thefts to a minimum.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday January 28, @09:31AM (6 children)
Are you telling me nobody has ever sold or traded "stolen Bitcoins"?
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Sunday January 28, @09:38AM (2 children)
No, takyon, he is telling you that no one should be able to. I know you are a fictional sub-atomic particle, but do try to be less dense, please?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday January 28, @09:44AM (1 child)
It would be nice if all paper money transactions were traceable too. Down with anonymity!
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Sunday January 28, @09:52AM
Block-chained to your actual identity? Yeah, so now we see where the entire basis for crypto-currency lies: Train-robbery like the James Gang, with gold instead of paper with numbers on it. Ref:Season One, Episode one, "Firefly". This food-stuff is molecularly tagged, so you can't sell it to any one but crazy ladies on moons who tried to kill you before. Or, possibly, khallow?
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 28, @09:50AM (2 children)
Of course not. With trading intrinsic value is increased (if the traded value gets lower than purchase price, people have less incentive to sell as nobody wants to loose money), because money is stolen the purchase price is 0, so there is an incentive to sell at any price available (no loss in the first place). Of course, this is not the best strategy, but stolen coins can get too hot to hold (and of course the thieves want cold hard cash instead of cryptos).
My point is the exact opposite. Thieves most likely want to get rid of them asap and dump at any price, this reduces value stored previously that was build up by trading. The same point why "HODL" is a bad strategy for a coin to build up value and increases volatility.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday January 28, @09:57AM (1 child)
Thanks! That makes sense.
SODL
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 28, @10:00AM
More like "cryptocoins have to roll!"
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Sunday January 28, @10:41AM
the exchange is refunding the money.
Now.. how do you prove it is yours!
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2018/jan/28/japan-cryptocurrency-exchange-coincheck-refund-stolen-nem [theguardian.com]
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 28, @10:42AM
Nobody heard of NEM. Now the creator who has "billions of dollars worth" wants to cash out. So they engineer a heist to get into the news and maybe gain interest from some idiots who want to "buy the dip".
