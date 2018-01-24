from the RIP dept.
Hammered by the finance of physics and the weaponisation of optimisation, Moore's Law has hit the wall, bounced off - and reversed direction. We're driving backwards now: all things IT will become slower, harder and more expensive.
That doesn't mean there won't some rare wins - GPUs and other dedicated hardware have a bit more life left in them. But for the mainstay of IT, general purpose computing, last month may be as good as it ever gets.
Going forward, the game changes from "cheaper and faster" to "sleeker and wiser". Software optimisations - despite their Spectre-like risks - will take the lead over the next decades, as Moore's Law fades into a dimly remembered age when the cornucopia of process engineering gave us everything we ever wanted.
From here on in, we're going to have to work for it.
It's well past the time that we move from improving performance by increasing clock speeds and transistor counts; it's been time to move on to increasing performance wherever possible by writing better parallel processing code.
Source: https://www.theregister.co.uk/2018/01/24/death_notice_for_moores_law/
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 28, @11:53AM
And yet, we still find ways to shrink transistor size and find revolutionary ways to conduct lithography.
Most of the major fabs are already beginning to tool for 10nm and below.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 28, @12:08PM
We have found such ways till now. It seems like the race is almost over. To what I know we are at the very limits of miniaturisation not because of how able we are to do it, but for how small it can get physics wise. The materials we already use just cant get any smaller or faster, otherwise they loose the proprieties and nothing works.
I am actually happy for this. Enough of the 'add more water to it' mentality in the computing industry. It is time to go back to properly design software and hardware for efficiency and get rid of a thousand layers of libraries upon libraries and needs to install .net and redist mvc++ libs simply because the gpu driver installer needs them.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday January 28, @12:29PM
That won't happen for most people. There will be at least some amount of performance increase over the next 10 years, as well as a power consumption reduction (smartphone/netbook users can get a more noticeable increase). That's more free lunch to be wasted, even if it's a few moldy week-old sack lunches.
The abstraction allows more clueless programmers or script kiddies to do things. What could wipe them out is AI-written code, perhaps even AI-written low-level code.
If the home user already has more performance than they need (as long as they aren't using a 10 year old computer), then halting performance increases doesn't change much for them. The home user can already get 8+ cores, and is probably more GPU-bound than CPU-bound (GPUs will improve much more than CPUs towards the end).
The users who actually need to optimize, like supercomputer users or anybody making IoT devices the size of ants, should already be doing so.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 28, @01:38PM
I am using 10 to 25 yr old machines with no all on one chip. Real hardware. So I can change what I need too. The death to computers started to me was the sound card modems. Make the cpu do all the work. Waste cycles doing work that was done else where. It is why computers whole machine was not gotten faster in the last 10 yrs. cpu wasting cycles not doing real work. Earle 2000 I had a k6 computer that out preformed the newest p4 machines with twice the clocks. It has acidic card and drives so cpu was wasting it time talking to and controlling the drives.
You are right is time to get back to real software design. But also REAL hardware design.
I am an old school programmer that started with machines that had 12k of memory and 2x 5M disks. Machine was the size of two refrigators. That ran a company of $1B dollars. Yes the new computers can put that to shame but it would not be replaced with but 100’s so in the end cost more be more waste full of time and money.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Sunday January 28, @02:01PM
A kindred spirit you are. I wish you and others like you (positive contributors) would get and use a login here. I like having a conversation with someone I can somehow remember and chat with again.
Actually I have at least 1 16-bit ISA soundcard + modem that is _not_ "WinModem"- real sound and modem processors on the ISA card.
I do have an ISA "WinModem" - surprising thing- must hog up lots of ISA bandwidth. Otherwise they are PCI (DMA).
I was not a fan of WinModems when they first came out, but at some point CPU power got to the point of them being viable (IMHO).
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday January 28, @01:53PM
Already in 2006, parallelization was the "way of the future" as the serious workstations moved to 4, 8 and 16 core processors, and even laptops came with at least 2 cores. It's a very old story by now, but some things parallelize well, and others just don't. All the supercomputers on the top 500 list are massively parallel, and even if they run a single thread quite fast compared to your cell phone, it's their ability to run hundreds or thousands in parallel that gets them on that silly list. I call it silly, because AWS, Azure and similar platforms (even Folding At Home, SETI signal searching, Electric Sheep and other crowdsourced CPU cycles) effectively lease or beg/borrow massively parallel hardware orders of magnitude larger than anything on that list.
Also in the early 2000s, it was already becoming apparent that energy efficiency was the new metric, as compared to performance at any power price. There was a brief period there where AMD was in front in the race to low power performance, but that didn't last too long. Today, I won't even consider purchase of a "high performance" laptop unless it runs cool (30W), and cellphone processors are pushing that envelope even further.
Silicon processes may stop their shrink around 10nm, but lower power, higher density, and special purpose configurations for AI, currency mining, and many other compute hungry applications aren't just the way of the future, they're already here... and growing. 4GB of RAM and 4GHz of CPU is truly all that a human being will ever need to work on a spreadsheet, at least any spreadsheet that a team of humans can hope to comprehend and discuss. Any time a compute hungry application comes along that can't be addressed efficiently by simple massive parallelization, if it has value, special purpose hardware will be developed to optimize it.
Now, khallow: how should that value be decided?
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Sunday January 28, @02:05PM
I can't speak for most software, but one of the new features of FireFox 58 (or whatever the newest is) is that it's rendering is faster because it's using multiple CPU cores more efficiently. 12 years later, right? (2018 - 2006 = 12)
(Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Sunday January 28, @12:07PM
> it's been time to move on to increasing performance wherever possible by writing better parallel processing code.
In startups and small-scale projects, or generally in code running on limited resources, perhaps yes. In modern "professional" software even single-threaded algorithms are yet to be refined. I mean I have seen a background task taking 8+ hours doing 10k+ SQLs in a for-loop. When rewritten to be one SQL as it should, it completes in around a minute. The developer claimed "great success" [youtube.com] and proceed to get his annual bonus payment. And I'm not talking some irrelevant task, it's related to the payslips of thousands of unrelated and unsuspecting people.
So, yeah. No law can substitute thinking and coding, and that's not new.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday January 28, @02:03PM
I recently optimized a single-threaded app that we use at work's execution time down from ~8 minutes to just under 1 minute... as the data it crunches inevitably grew it started around a minute of execution time and grew to ~8... there might be a dozen people who execute this process, all told it might be running 12 times a day on average (heavy user hitting it 3-4x per day, other users hitting it once every 3-4 days or even less frequently). Took a half-day to run the optimizer, identify the big bottleneck, address it, test it, verify no change in output. Up to that point, A) it wasn't a big enough issue to warrant the attention, and B) optimization on a smaller dataset might not have addressed the problems that became clear when the dataset grew. All told, a single small subroutine grew from 4 lines of code to about 12, adding a buffer that stores a costly result and flushing that buffer when changes in inputs invalidate it: 9x speedup. If we wanted another 9x speedup today, that would be a LOT more costly to achieve - the profiler didn't identify any more low hanging fruit. Maybe when the database grows some more, some new low-hanging fruit will present itself.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday January 28, @12:14PM
Moore's Law: Not Dead? Intel Says its 10nm Chips Will Beat Samsung's [soylentnews.org]
Transistor counts are still increasing. Intel's 10nm has been delayed and will probably be delayed again by the "in-silicon" fixes they have alluded to for Meltdown (Spectre?). And although their transistors per mm2 makes them look better than the competition, it's clear that rather than "10nm" Intel competing against "10nm" Samsung/TSMC/GlobalFoundries, it will be against "7nm" Samsung/TSMC/GlobalFoundries. Intel has slipped enough that the competitors can probably reach similar transistors per mm2.
Where will those transistors go? More cores and graphics (and less to security risk enabling optimizations). The Ryzen/Threadripper, Intel Core i9, and "mainstream" Intel 6-core launches greatly boosted the amount of cores/threads you can cheaply acquire (Intel was previously selling the 10-core i7-6950X for $1700). From 6 cores to 18 cores, it's all much cheaper. Xeon and Epyc are pushing to 32 cores and beyond.
2017 saw performance/$ massively increase, IF you can take advantage of parallelism that is. And the performance "Meltdown" only really affected Intel AFAIK. AMD users potentially got a massive increase in multi-threading capability as well as a ~50% increase in IPC. So their single-threaded performance didn't decline at all.
New nodes are still on the roadmap. [soylentnews.org] "7nm" is assured. "5nm" is likely. "3-4nm" is possible. EUV might not be needed although it would help.
When CMOS scaling does become certifiably dead, it will eventually be replaced by something else. Even if we have to endure a few years in which no significant improvements are made at all (meaning even less than the 3-10% IPC improvements certain Intel generations have made, no increase in core count at the same size, no increase in transistors per mm2, etc). And what we need to see is a new processing element with a huge reduction in power consumption and heat so that it can be stacked. A growing amount of software will be able to take advantage of thousands or millions of cores.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by maxwell demon on Sunday January 28, @12:15PM
Does that mean we will reach the end of bloatware, as you no longer can count on hardware advances to compensate your software sloppiness?
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 5, Informative) by pkrasimirov on Sunday January 28, @12:27PM
No.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 28, @12:29PM
Repeat after me: Moore's law is talking about transistor count, it says absolutely nothing about performance.
Therefore, it is not impacted in any way whatsoever by performance drops due to Spectre/Meltdown.
Of course, we may be nearing "the end" of increasing transistor density as well, if only due to laws of physics, but you'll forgive me if I decide to wait for it to actually stop before I start singing requiems. The doom-sayers have been crying about imminent death of Moore's law since, I dunno, May 1965 I guess.
The "Death notice 2 January 2018" is just ridiculous clickbait written without even a cursory glance at the Wikipedia article about Moore's law [wikipedia.org], let alone understanding any of it. Literally, the first sentence is "Moore's law is the observation that the number of transistors in a dense integrated circuit doubles approximately every two years."
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday January 28, @12:45PM
Well, actually, Moore's law isn't exactly a law. Moore simply commented on a phenomenon, which is temporary. At some point in time, we will reach molecule, then atom sized transistors, and only so many will fit where we want to put them. The time it takes to double the number of transisters, and thus performance and efficiency, will begin to take longer, then longer, and eventually, they'll just give up on Moore. Incremental improvements in a lifetime will be the norm.
Wonder if there was some similar "law" cited with the advent of reinforced concrete, and high rise buldings? "At the pace that construction is improving, we'll all be living in skyscraping towers in the next century!"
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 28, @01:06PM
> Well, actually, Moore's law isn't exactly a law. Moore simply commented on a phenomenon, which is temporary.
Well, yeah, I know, I never argued otherwise. It's also in the first sentence from Wikipedia I mentioned ("Moore's law is the observation that...").
I'm saying that the core premise of TFA is complete bullshit. Might as well use Spectre/Meltdown to announce the deaths of the Sturgeon's law [wikipedia.org] and the Hofstadter's law [wikipedia.org]. It's just as relevant.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 28, @02:00PM
Not a death announcement, but rather a textbook confirmation of Hofstadter's law.
It is going to take a bit longer than expected to get the next speedup.
This is because the planning did not account for having to stop and backup and adjust for an unaccounted use case.
Kind of the whole point of scheduling complexity being complex.
Moore's law is a simple equation. It may need another term to account for approaching the limits of the current bags of tricks.
It seems likely that another bag will be found. Perhaps 3d?
(Score: 2) by choose another one on Sunday January 28, @01:50PM
> Wonder if there was some similar "law" cited with the advent of reinforced concrete, and high rise buldings?
Not sure, but it is not dissimilar - concrete keeps getting better and buildings keep getting taller, but the concrete is not the limiting factor, wind loading becomes your problem, and when better simulation and design sort of solved that, you run into limits because you cannot fit enough elevators into a building core to move the people from floor to floor in acceptable time and still retain any usable building outside the elevator shafts. Tallest (probably) building under construction is now a cable-stayed monster in dubai which solves the elevator issue by omitting most of the lower floors, it's basically a smaller skyscraper up in the air on a concrete stick.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday January 28, @02:03PM
Murphy's law isn't exactly a law either. But, boy, does it happen or does it happen.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday January 28, @02:07PM
Moore's law has been (mis)applied by the tech press to everything from transistor count, to clock frequency, storage density, performance per dollar, performance per watt, and anything else that makes rapid progress.
