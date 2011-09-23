from the the-gray-web dept.
With Google, Bitcoins, and USPS, Feds realize it's stupid easy to buy fentanyl
A congressional report released Wednesday lays out just how easy it is for Americans to buy the deadly opioid fentanyl from Chinese suppliers online and have it shipped to them via the government's own postal service. The report also lays out just how difficult the practice will be to stop.
After Googling phrases such as "fentanyl for sale," Senate investigators followed up with just six of the online sellers they found. This eventually led them to 500 financial transaction records, accounting for about $766 million worth of fentanyl entering the country and at least seven traceable overdose deaths.
[...] "Thanks to our bipartisan investigation, we now know the depth to which drug traffickers exploit our mail system to ship fentanyl and other synthetic drugs into the United States," Republican Senator Rob Portman of Ohio said in a statement. "The federal government can, and must, act to shore up our defenses against this deadly drug and help save lives."
The recent uptick in heroin and opioid addiction along with new laws are making addiction treatment an attractive target for investors:
Every crisis presents an opportunity, as the saying goes. And when it comes to opioid addiction, investors and businesses are seeing a big opportunity in addiction treatment. Places like [Gosnold on Cape Cod] are being gobbled up by private equity companies and publicly-traded chains looking to do what is known in Wall Street jargon as a roll-up play. They take a fragmented industry, buy up the bits and pieces and consolidate them into big, branded companies where they hope to make a profit by streamlining and cutting costs.
One company that advises investors listed 27 transactions in which private equity firms or public companies bought or invested in addiction treatment centers and other so-called behavioral health companies in 2014 and 2015 alone. Acadia Healthcare is one national chain that has been on a shopping spree. In 2010 it had only six facilities, but today it has 587 across the country and in the United Kingdom.
What's driving the growth? The opioid addiction crisis is boosting demand for treatment and two relatively recent laws are making it easier to get insurers to pay for it. The Mental Health Parity Act of 2008 requires insurers to cover mental health care as they would cover physical health care. "Mental health parity was the beginning. We saw a big benefit. And then the Affordable Care Act was very positive for our industry," says Joey Jacobs, Acadia's CEO. He spoke at an investor conference last month.
Marketplace has an article about how data and new databases are being used to track and prevent addiction. It cites the following report from Health Affairs:
Prescription Drug Monitoring Programs Are Associated With Sustained Reductions In Opioid Prescribing By Physicians (DOI: 10.1377/hlthaff.2015.1673)
When customers want a longer-lasting high, heroin dealers respond by augmenting their products with drugs like carfentanil:
A powerful drug that's normally used to tranquilize elephants is being blamed for a record spike in drug overdoses in the Midwest. Officials in Ohio have declared a public health emergency, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says communities everywhere should be on alert for carfentanil. The synthetic opioid is 100 times more potent than fentanyl, the prescription painkiller that led to the death earlier this year of the pop star Prince. Fentanyl itself can be up to 50 times more deadly than heroin.
In the past few years, traffickers in illegal drugs increasingly have substituted fentanyl for heroin and other opioids. Now carfentanil [alt link] is being sold on American streets, either mixed with heroin or pressed into pills that look like prescription drugs. Many users don't realize that they're buying carfentanil. And that has deadly consequences.
"Instead of having four or five overdoses in a day, you're having these 20, 30, 40, maybe even 50 overdoses in a day," says Tom Synan, who directs the Hamilton County Heroin Coalition Task Force in Southwest Ohio. He's also the police chief in Newtown, Ohio. Synan says carfentanil turned up in Cincinnati in July. At times, the number of overdoses has overwhelmed first responders. "Their efforts are truly heroic, to be going from call to call to call," he says. "One district alone had seen 14 in one shift, so they were nonstop."
First responders and emergency room workers are being told to wear protective gloves and masks. That's because carfentanil is so potent, it can be dangerous to someone who simply touches or inhales it. This was devastatingly clear back in 2002, after a hostage rescue operation in Moscow that went wrong. To overpower Chechen terrorists who'd seized control of a theater, Russian Special Forces sprayed a chemical aerosol into the building. More than 100 hostages were overcome and died. Laboratory tests by British investigators later revealed [open, DOI: 10.1093/jat/bks078] [DX] that the aerosol included carfentanil.
In the article about the DEA adding kratom to Schedule I, I mentioned an "unprecedented" amount of "heroin" overdoses in Cincinnati. The carfentanil-cut heroin boosted the overdose tally to 174 in 6 days (225 in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and New Jersey):
Deaths have not spiked along with the overdose reports because police officers or emergency medical technicians are immediately administering naloxone, sometimes in more than one dose, to bring heroin users back to consciousness and start them breathing.
Delivery is the weakest link in the "dark web" drug trade: the postal habits of a large-scale trader have led to his undoing.
Chukwuemeka Okparaeke is accused of dealing in very nasty stuff: Fentanyl, a high-strength synthetic opioid the Centre for Disease Control says is 50 times the potency of heroin and was responsible for nearly 10,000 deaths in the US in 2015.
Okparaeke may have been a capable Tor user, but his logistical clue needed work: he was caught not because someone linked him to his handle ("Fentmaster", on a site called the AlphaBay Marketplace), but because wearing latex gloves while depositing large numbers of packages at US post offices got the attention of staff.
He was seen at several post offices in the Middletown area of New York, and because he was bulk-buying priority delivery stamps, staff had also viewed his driver's licence.
A police officer in East Liverpool, Ohio, collapsed and was rushed to the hospital after he brushed fentanyl residue off his uniform, allowing the drug to enter his system through his hands. The officer had apparently encountered the opioid earlier in the day while making a drug bust.
"This is scary. He could have walked out of the building and left and he could have passed out while he was driving. You don't even know it's there on his clothes," East Liverpool Police Chief John Lane told CNN.
Congress has responded strongly to a joint investigation by CBS and The Washington Post (archive) about Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) employees becoming lobbyists for the pharmaceutical industry, and the passage of a bill in 2016 hobbling the DEA's ability to go after opioid distributors and suspicious drug sales:
Lawmakers and the Drug Enforcement Administration are facing tough questions following an explosive joint investigation by "60 Minutes" and The Washington Post that says Congress helped disarm the DEA.
Drug overdose deaths in the United States have more than doubled over the past decade. The CDC says 188,000 people have died from opioid overdoses from 1999 to 2015.
Joe Rannazzisi used to run the DEA's diversion control. He told "60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker that the opioid crisis was aided in part by Congress, lobbyists and the drug distribution industry. The DEA says it has taken actions against far fewer opioid distributors under a new law. A Justice Department memo shows 65 doctors, pharmacies and drug companies received suspension orders in 2011. Only six of them have gotten them this year.
[...] [The] DEA's efforts may have been undermined by the so-called "revolving door" culture in Washington. At least 46 investigators, attorneys and supervisors from the DEA, including 32 directly from the division that regulates the drug industry, have been hired by the pharmaceutical industry since the scrutiny on distributors began.
From The Washington Post:
The chief advocate of the law that hobbled the DEA was Rep. Tom Marino, a Pennsylvania Republican who is now President Trump's nominee to become the nation's next drug czar. Marino spent years trying to move the law through Congress. It passed after Sen. Orrin G. Hatch (R-Utah) negotiated a final version with the DEA.
"The best way to prevent drug addiction and overdose is to prevent people from abusing drugs in the first place. If they don't start, they won't have a problem." – President Donald J. Trump
President Trump has declared the "Opioid Crisis" a nationwide public health emergency. This action will allow for "expanded access to telemedicine services" to remotely prescribe medicines for substance abuse, allow the Department of Health and Human Services to "more quickly make temporary appointments of specialists with the tools and talent needed to respond effectively to our Nation's ongoing public health emergency", allow the Department of Labor to issue dislocated worker grants for those "displaced from the workforce" due to the Opioid Crisis, and will help people with HIV/AIDS to receive substance abuse treatment. The press release lists several actions that the Trump Administration has taken to respond to the Opioid Crisis, including the July 2017 law enforcement action against AlphaBay.
The declaration has been criticized for not requesting any funds to respond to the Crisis. The "nationwide public health emergency" declaration is also distinct from a promised "national emergency declaration", which would have freed up money from the Disaster Relief Fund to be spent on the Crisis. 14 Senate Democrats have introduced a bill that would authorize $45 billion to address the Opioid Crisis. The Obama Administration called on Congress last year to pass just over $1 billion in funding for opioid treatment programs nationwide. This funding was included in the 21st Century Cures Act.
The Department of Justice has arrested and charged the founder and majority owner of Insys Therapeutics Inc., John Kapoor, along with other executives from his company. Kapoor is accused with leading a nationwide conspiracy to bribe doctors and illegally distribute the company's fentanyl spray, intended for cancer patients, so that it could be prescribed for non-cancer patients. Kapoor stepped down as CEO of Insys in January. Acting U.S. Attorney William D. Weinreb said, "Mr. Kapoor and his company stand accused of bribing doctors to overprescribe a potent opioid and committing fraud on insurance companies solely for profit. Today's arrest and charges reflect our ongoing efforts to attack the opioid crisis from all angles. We must hold the industry and its leadership accountable - just as we would the cartels or a street-level drug dealer." Six former Insys executives and managers were charged in December.
[takyon: a262 would like you to know that Insys Therapeutics donated $500,000 to help defeat Arizona's 2016 ballot initiative that would have legalized recreational use of cannabis.]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by fustakrakich on Sunday January 28, @04:15PM (2 children)
Only in contraband will you find the true free market. Stores are always open. Operators are standing by.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 4, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Sunday January 28, @10:25PM (1 child)
Didn't we figure out in the 1920s that it's better to make a substance legal, and regulated, instead of banning it and lose all control?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday January 29, @12:23AM
Apparently not.
(Score: 0) by XivLacuna on Sunday January 28, @04:26PM (11 children)
The problem with fentanyl is education on proper dosage. There is no need to liquify it and inject into veins, which lowers the spread of disease since people won't be sharing needles to get release from whatever pains them into using it.
Once we educate degenerate drug users on the proper dosage of fentanyl, there will be less of them showing up in the morgue.
The societal problems that drive drug use aren't being solved so the best we can do is lower the death rate.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 28, @05:19PM (3 children)
lower the death rate
Why? If the death penalty reduces crime, why not let overdoses reduce drug use amongst the living? The message should be "DON'T USE DRUGS!", not this mamby pamby "oh you poor little snowflake".. Otherwise the whole world will become filled with addicts and other mental cripples. What better (and cheaper) way is there to control the growth of that segment of society than to simply let them die off? Society needs to practice more tough love for its people. Amputate the diseased parts before they infect the whole. Only then can it be healthy and flourish.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday January 28, @05:29PM
What is Darwin for $1000 Alex?
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday January 28, @10:28PM
Because, it's not just the poor and stupid who get hooked on illegal painkillers. It's also the rich and stupid [nytimes.com], and they need protection from themselves.
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by lars on Monday January 29, @01:36AM
What crime? The crime produced is due to it being illegal in the first place.
All that's left is DUI/public intoxication. DUI will be a thing of the past with self driving cars. Public intoxication isn't much of an issue, as well as being something that can be prevented effective with enforcement as it already is.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 28, @05:24PM (5 children)
The problem with fentanyl is that it's extremely potent and lethal in small dosages. You've got people dying of overdoses from the stuff just by touching it without gloves.
It's not something that should be out there being prescribed, at a certain point, people need to be provided with effective pain management strategies. Drugging people with something this addictive and this easily overdosed on is just asking for problems.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by sjames on Sunday January 28, @09:25PM (4 children)
So, other than suggesting to patients that screaming and crying inconsolably 24/7 while the pain blots out conscious thought might take their mind off of it, what's your suggestion?
The reason people use fentanyl on the streets is that it's easier to smuggle past the DEA. Fentanyl use is a product of the war on some drugs. Otherwise they'd use cheap clean and relatively safer heroin.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 28, @09:58PM (1 child)
Sometimes, you just can't do anything. We existed for millennia before these drugs were invented.
You can't just look at the patients and ignore the lives destroyed by drug abuse and conclude that it's a necessary evil when people have existed for so long without it. Especially when there's so little research into the safety and efficacy of these drugs. The opioid crises is mainly the result of providing people with strong pain killers and inadequate abuse prevention.
At a certain point the quality of life isn't there and it would make more sense to just prescribe ever increasing amounts of pain killers in the case of the terminally ill.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Sunday January 28, @11:42PM
The people who abuse drugs and die made their own choice. It's great to try to mitigate that harm, but not at the expense of people who actually do need those drugs. Why should they suffer?
We did exist before fentanyl. We also had more pain patients commit suicide. Although not strictly legal, we DO prescribe ever greater quantities of pain killer to terminally ill people in pain. It does eventually kill them, but at least they don't die in agony. The official cause of death is inevitably complications of whatever it was that was killing them in the first place. It's not exactly a lie.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday January 28, @10:33PM (1 child)
There's actually some professionally delivered "pain therapy" that more or less trains the victims to "man up" and work through the pain. Lots of people have extreme pain that doesn't really indicate a problem, it's just defective pain messaging, and if they learn to ignore it they can get on with their lives. This kind of "mind control" therapy should be effective on any kind of pain that a pain blocker drug is indicated for.
Other times, pain is telling you about a real, physical problem that you're going to make worse by ignoring it - and whether with pills or will-power, gutting through that kind of pain will debilitate you further - the advantage of the will power method is that you have some kind of chance to recognize a new and different pain, whereas pain masked with a drug like Fentanyl will mask it all.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Sunday January 28, @11:58PM
That mind control can only go so far. I'm actually fairly good at it, right up until it breaks through and I grey out or black out. It can certainly help you need less pain killers, but it can only go so far. Thankfully, the pain that blacked me out was temporary. I can only imagine how much worse it would have been if I hadn't known it would go away.
Don't forget that one popular use of fentanyl is for post-operative pain. Good pain control actually helps the patient to recover faster (and so need less pain killers over all). Every day you lie still in bed adds 3 more days to the final recovery. If fentanyl can allow the physical therapist to get the patient sitting up or perhaps standing twice a day, I'm all for it.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday January 29, @12:27AM
When the "degenerate drug users" are undesirable even in the morgue... (grin)
(yes, I know, in gratuitously cynical in this instance. Sorry for that)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Dr Spin on Sunday January 28, @04:39PM (3 children)
we now know the depth to which drug traffickers exploit our mail system to ship fentanyl
Ban the mail system Now!
Putting your data in the cloud is like sending your teenage daughter backpacking in a 3rd world country with a pimp
(Score: 5, Interesting) by ben_white on Sunday January 28, @05:08PM (1 child)
I know you jest, but it is the long term goal of many conservatives in congress to privatize or eliminate the postal service. They have driven them into financial crisis by making them unique among all federal agencies that they have to pre-fund retirement plans 100%. This has put approx $5 billion dollars of expense a year onto the service beyond what is required to keep it solvent. Congress has also limited the postal service's ability to move into other potentially lucrative businesses as revenue from dead tree mail have been falling. The restraints on revenue coupled with ridiculously high expenses to pre-fund the retirement of workers that have not even been hired yet makes the postal service look like it is a failing entity. This is by design.
Here are some links:
https://www.uspsoig.gov/blog/be-careful-what-you-assume [uspsoig.gov]
https://mronline.org/2011/09/23/the-manufactured-financial-crisis-of-the-u-s-postal-service/ [mronline.org]
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 28, @08:46PM
You're kind of half-right about it.
The small-government types who wanted to privatise the USPS wanted the whole thing out, and run as a business. This would mean renegotiating lots of items, including pensions, to be in line with the rest of the industry.
They couldn't pass that law as such.
To get around that, they rolled in a bunch of progressive wishlist items that some people thought were poison pills, and others thought would be a shining beacon that would prove how corporations were all bloodsucking monsters for not fully funding all sorts of benefits - pensions among them.
Fast forward a couple of decades, and the USPS is caught between an insane burden that arguably was never intended to happen, and insane restrictions on what they can actually do.
It's a poster child for what happens if you privatise, skip all the benefits of privatisation, and retain the burdens of not having privatised.
Go figure.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Sunday January 28, @07:29PM
I read that original alarmist!! assertion!!!! as "Congressional investigators conducted a deep investigation on how so many drugs could possibly be mailed, and their exclusive conclusion was that the items were mailed... by mail!!! Lead investigator Capt. Obvious was quoted as saying..."
Which brings us to the surprise meter for that particular finding...
[\----+-----]
(Score: 5, Interesting) by fadrian on Sunday January 28, @04:59PM (4 children)
Talk to the Chinese. That's where all of it comes from. And the notion that the Chinese government couldn't stop this in a couple days with the threat of prosecution is laughable.
That is all.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by PocketSizeSUn on Sunday January 28, @05:03PM (3 children)
The Opium Wars is how the British East India company extracted Hong Kong from China and forced them into a trade agreement.
China plays the long game...
(Too bad they aren't just restricting themselves to the UK).
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday January 28, @05:36PM (1 child)
The Apple Wars is how God kept Adam & Eve from paradise and forced them into a horrible life of living a life they didn't want (God created Adam forcefully, then created Eve forcefully, both being without their consent).
God plays the long game...
(Too bad God isn't just restricting himself to the believers.... he's fucking everyone else as well, from those who have led a good life, to even the smallest child being molested by pedophiles or being starved to death through no fault of their own: even through allowing the creation of drugs with which we can kill ourselves or others).
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2) by Bot on Sunday January 28, @11:29PM
> The Apple Wars is how God kept Adam & Eve from paradise and forced them into a horrible life of living
well, being the ones just before the ultimate expression of creation has its drawbacks, meatbags. Deal with it.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday January 28, @06:30PM
I think it's a sense of humor and poetic justice rather than just playing the long game.
Anyway, they are right to equally distrust all White Devils, the existence of the Five Eyes justifies their mentality.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 28, @05:39PM (9 children)
Cigarette packages (at least in Canada) are branded with awful imagery to remind people of the dangers of smoking. I don't know how effective they are, but perhaps requiring couriers to include some standard "public service announcement" (in this case, on the dangers of opioids) to every parcel shipped (as part of the shipping label) may have some effect.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 28, @05:57PM (1 child)
Wait ... these suppliers are shipping illegal drugs and you expect them to abide by some kind of packing insert requirements? Really?
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Sunday January 28, @07:33PM
Yes. Sort of like RFC 3514 [ietf.org].
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 28, @06:34PM (6 children)
How many people do you know who stopped smoking because of the images on a cigarette pack?
As a smoker (and only two cigarettes a day at that), I can tell you how it works: you pull a pack out of your pocket and a cigarette out of the pack, all without looking. The pack disappears back in your pocket, and the lighter comes out of your other pocket, all without looking. The first thing you see is the flame at the tip of the cigarette, because you do everything else unconsciously. You never see the packet or any image on it.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Sunday January 28, @07:05PM (1 child)
Actually, IIRC, requiring cigarette packages to not have blatantly distinctive packaging did reduce the amount of cigarettes sold in Austrailia? New Zealand? Something like that. Granted this is different from requiring a skull and bones on the front of the package, but it is an argument against your argument. (OTOH, I don't know *how* effective it was, or even whether there was any long term effect. And it may have operated by reducing the advantage for manufacturers to advertise.)
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday January 29, @01:00AM
Yes [health.gov.au] a whooping "0.55 percentage points between December 2012 and September 2015" from the "smokers prevalence". More precisely:
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Sunday January 28, @07:36PM (3 children)
As a multi-decade former smoker, I can also tell you that sometimes "how it works" is that you are bored when you happen to decide to smoke a cigarette, and you not only read but carefully examine every detail of the pack, the lighter, the unsmoked cigarettes, the one you are smoking, etc.
(Score: 0, Troll) by frojack on Sunday January 28, @07:44PM (2 children)
As a never-smoker, I look at both you and the AC as utterly insane individuals.
But I bet you are both in favor of free government supplied health care.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Sunday January 28, @09:35PM
Smoking was not an activity arrived at by an excess of sanity on my part. I did finally stop.
Well, sure, if a government somewhere is sitting on a huge free supply of health care, then I am all for them releasing it.
I suspect not, however.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @12:35AM
Fuck you and your high puppy you are riding on.
On a second thought, I'll let the puppy alone and fuck you twice. With a jackhammer.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 28, @06:11PM (1 child)
And had them shipped illegally? Sounds like the Senate investigators need some jail time for breaking laws... Or do they have immunity from the law?
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday January 28, @11:48PM
In the context of an investigation, do you even have to ask?
(Score: 4, Interesting) by hoeferbe on Sunday January 28, @07:00PM (1 child)
Unsurprisingly, U.S. Senators Rob Portman (R-OH) and Tom Carper (D-DE)'s statement includes gems like:
...which all point to more money (from you and me) being taken to fund more programs to delve deeper into tracking the populace's actions, unwarranted investigations into those actions and greater control & power by Federal agencies.
If I recall correctly, the federal government cannot keep drugs out of their federal prisons -- which are small, isolated, tightly controlled areas whose residents have lost much of their Constitutional freedoms. Yet, we are supposed to believe we can eradicate the drug problem in our expansive, inter-connected "land of the free" with just more government power!
I feel, as much as the next person, for those facing drug additions. That is why we need to get off this kick of expanding governmental control and reach into the lives of ~326 million United States residents to `save` (in Portman & Carper's statement's example) 42 thousand (0.0129% of the population) from opioids. In a news story about the actual subcommittee meeting [linns.com], I was glad to read Carper at least acknowledge expanding government power isn't enough:
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by frojack on Sunday January 28, @07:47PM
Beagles. Cheap. Cute.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 28, @09:22PM
Fentanyl is one helluva opioid. That's why it's given out to terminal cancer patients.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Bot on Sunday January 28, @09:57PM
> $766 Million of Fentanyl
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 28, @11:07PM (1 child)
The feds and states must stop protecting us from everything. Make it all legal, tax it, and focus on education campaigns. Anything prescription should have specific requirements for proper risk discussions between doctor and patient but nothing more. How many billions of tax dollars have been poured into the legacy war on drugs and how well has that worked out? As a tax payer I don't want my portion going toward ruining lives and over-protecting me from myself. Portugal decriminalized drugs with excellent results and we could do the same.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 28, @11:58PM
We could, but "drugs" is one thing you can say to a conservative that will make him ask for big government.
Maybe we could call them global drugging alarmists.
