Nissan Made Self-Parking Slippers Based on ProPilot Tech

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday January 28, @11:13PM   Printer-friendly
from the well-it-didn't-just-grow-legs-and-walk-away dept.
MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for AndyTheAbsurd

It's even wackier than that autonomous chair Nissan made last year.

[...] Nissan this week unveiled its ProPilot Park Ryokan. Based on a traditional Japanese inn, or ryokan, the automaker added its tech to a number of items, including slippers, tables and floor cushions.

Each item is capable of moving back to a specified location after being moved, similar to how Nissan's ProPilot Park system is capable of using the steering, brakes and throttle to maneuver a vehicle into a parking space without human input. That means everything at the ryokan is always in the correct spot, and I imagine anyone staying there would get a kick out of watching slippers and tables move about without help.

But can they escape getting chewed on by the dog?

Source: https://www.cnet.com/roadshow/news/nissan-made-self-parking-slippers-based-on-propilot-tech/

(1)

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday January 29, @12:03AM

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Monday January 29, @12:03AM (#629639)

    But can they escape getting chewed on by the dog?

    I expect that a dog with ryokan (which, I suspect, is the only proper dog to have around in a Japanese household) will never chew the slippers for the simple reason the slippers' and dog's parking spot won't ever overlap (otherwise the owner is not a true Japanese).

    (grin)

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by MostCynical on Monday January 29, @12:31AM

    by MostCynical (2589) on Monday January 29, @12:31AM (#629651)

    now we can watch tables and slippers chasing dogs.

