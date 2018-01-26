from the and-so-it-begins dept.
A number of states are considering right to repair bills, legislation which if passed would make it easier for individuals and repair shops to replace or repair electronics parts. Repair.org reports that 17 states have already introduced bills this year and while most aim to make repair parts and manuals accessible, Washington's proposed legislation would straight up ban electronics that prevent easy repair. "Original manufacturers of digital electronic products sold on or after January 1, 2019, in Washington state are prohibited from designing or manufacturing digital electronic products in such a way as to prevent reasonable diagnostic or repair functions by an independent repair provider," says the bill. "Preventing reasonable diagnostic or repair functions includes permanently affixing a battery in a manner that makes it difficult or impossible to remove."
[...] Naturally, tech groups have jumped to make their opposition clear. In a letter to Morris, groups such as the Consumer Technology Association, the Telecommunications Industry Association and the Computer Technology Industry Association said the bill was "unwarranted" and added, "With access to technical information, criminals can more easily circumvent security protections, harming not only the product owner but also everyone who shares their network."
Source: Engadget
(Score: 3, Insightful) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday January 29, @02:38AM (16 children)
The public's fetish for svelte consumer electronics will defeat this
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 5, Insightful) by sjames on Monday January 29, @02:42AM (2 children)
I'm not so sure how real that fetish is. I see a lot of thin phones locked into protective cases that make my Duraforce look svelte.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @04:45AM (1 child)
It's a convenient excuse for not having a removable battery, Micro SD slot or headphone jack. Not having those things is a convenient way of making customers pay extra for accessories and/or upgrade more often.
We hit the point where thinner was no longer any better years ago. These days, the excessive thinness makes them more susceptible to things like bursting into flames when the battery has insufficient space to expand and bending when placed in pants pockets.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday January 29, @05:23AM
Neither are hoverboards.
Specifically Note 7's and hoverboards.
My iPhone and my Acer both have lithium batteries but the airline thought they were completely cool.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Nerdfest on Monday January 29, @02:57AM (10 children)
It really seems to be only Apple with the fetish, and other companies assume that's what people want and follow them. Most people I know would rather have a phone that's 3mm thicker, has a headphone jack, and a battery that lasts almost a week.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Arik on Monday January 29, @03:14AM (6 children)
Yes, it didn't do BookFace, but I call that a feature.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 1) by tftp on Monday January 29, @03:37AM (2 children)
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday January 29, @03:56AM
Since I don't use Lyft (or Uber), that's not a problem for me.
However, if/when I'm telecommuting, VPN-ing into office's network requires a 2FAuth that is only available as a app. And that's my problem with a dumb phone.
---
My point: one's problem isn't everybody's problem.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Arik on Monday January 29, @05:30AM
I don't use Lyft either, but it only took me about 5 seconds to prove you wrong. It appears that all you need is a web browser and the ability to receive a text.
http://ride.lyft.com/
As I said, I don't use it, so I wasn't able to test far, but it even appears to work without scripting.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by frojack on Monday January 29, @06:40AM (2 children)
"I preferred my old dumb phone."
Good for you.
Now run along an play Sonny, we're not interested in your buggy whip collection.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @09:50AM (1 child)
You're only interested in proprietary trash that constantly mistreats you. A masochist, I take it?
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Monday January 29, @02:37PM
Is that what they said? What if they, like I and most likely most other soylentils, desire a smartphone which runs open firmware, open OS, and not loaded with malware? Why cant we have both?
(Score: 2) by Demena on Monday January 29, @03:40AM (1 child)
But I prefer a water resistant one. So, no to your requirements for me. This is by and large being brought and promoted by people who do not own an apple phone. So, go buy what you prefer and leave my preferences to continue to exist. Why should peons decide what I am allowed to have?
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by sjames on Monday January 29, @04:33AM
Not sure what that has to do with it. My phone has a headphone jack and a rubber cover with a gasket that goes over it and is rated for a depth of 6 feet for 30 minutes. Alas, the battery won'y last a week, but it's decent and thick enough that I don't feel like it'll snap in half if I sneeze too hard. It also has a physical button for the camera so you can take a picture under water.
And the battery can be changed with a small screwdriver.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @12:02PM
This.
Apple is the one with the 'thinner thinner thinner' fetish. And because rabid apple fanbois will buy any turd produced by apple and declare it the next best thing from god they sell a fair number of things.
The other makers saw this, and misinterpreted why apple sold so many things. It was not because they were thin, it is because the typical apple fanboi is rabid and thinks anything apple is the way it should be.
Apple is why you can't have a phone with a headphone jack now, apple is why you can't have a phone with a week long battery life. Apple is the root of all evil in the phone/pc world.
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by tftp on Monday January 29, @03:47AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @04:22AM
"The public's fetish for svelte consumer electronics will defeat this"
Fetish? Last I checked, the public doesn't have much of a choice. It's either 'svelte consumer electronics', or live 'off the grid'.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Monday January 29, @03:00AM (16 children)
A person should be able to make repairs to anything, and everything, that he owns. I can't begin to count the items that I have damaged, because I didn't know how to get it OPEN! Automotive panels and upholstery, for starters, household appliances, and electronics - no one wants to tell you how they come apart. Even if you're lucky enough to have a manual, it usually starts out with "open Panel A" without explaining how the hell Panel A is released.
Luckily, today, we have online forums, where helpful people have described how to do a lot of these things. Something like, "Place a small precision screwdriver at the upper left corner of the panel, force the tip into the seam, and pry up." Without that hint, you have a 50/50 chance of trying to pry from the bottom of the panel, and destroying the panel so that it will never lock into place again.
Of course, with electronic gadgets, that is only the first, and largest hurdle to pass. It's the stuff inside that you were interested in, and that is seldom documented. Call it "trade secrets" or whatever, it's all bullshit. Not to mention that oftentimes, it costs extra for the documentation. I need a fifty dollar manual, to work on my twenty dollar gadget? And, a one hundred twenty dollar manual to work on more complex stuff?
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @03:20AM (13 children)
Yowza! Sounds like you shouldn't be trying to fix anything yourself. Maybe you should take whatever is broken (meaning before you broke it further) to a professional. Then you can spend all that free time in anger management to learn how not to break things in the first place.
Remember "Hulk smash!" is only entertaining in the movies.
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Informative) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday January 29, @03:31AM (3 children)
Says you. I find it deeply gratifying on a primal level.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @05:29AM
Is the primal level the one on which you spend 90%+ of your time?
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @07:08AM
Society hurt bank account, TMB SMASH!!
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @11:12AM
What about on an Office Space level?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @09:37AM (1 child)
Sounds like you are being a smartass with no skills.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @11:09AM
Actually, it sounds like "smartass" is a skill AC has mastered.
Reply to This
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Monday January 29, @10:25AM (6 children)
We might consider the opposite position. You appear to be helpless, without a specialist holding your hand. You're afraid of breaking an already broken item, so you won't even look inside of it, hoping to find something that you understand. If you don't understand what you see, you probably won't search for a book that might give you some understanding.
Last week, I had a thermolator stop working. It showed an alarm that water exceeded the 260 degree F safety cutoff. I tinkered with that thing for a couple days, and finally called Conair, the manufacturer. The tech on the phone has a drawing - which I do not. While trying to determine which of two very similar models I was looking at, he asked me if wires 3 and 7 were shorted to each other. Touch those wires, yes they are wire nutted together - and when I touch them, the machine starts running. Found the problem, an intermittent contact. Cut off the crimped on wire nut, replace with a threaded wire nut, and the machine works again.
The real question is, why in hell isn't there a schematic in the operator's manual? Obviously, one exists, because the tech was looking at it. Jesus, this kind of thing pisses me off!
If/when I ever see this alarm again, I'll know to look for those wires. The next guy to come along, trying to keep these things running, won't know that.
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Aiwendil on Monday January 29, @11:01AM (2 children)
Unless you do something silly like actually document what you've done and leave a printout with the manuals (and/or the archive) ;)
(While being a bit tounge-in-cheeck - this actually is the required procedures in some areas; all fixes and changes and changes to states needs to be documented and sent of to the archive [and occasionally to the regulatory agency] and integrated into the next revision of documentation and unit-side documentation. But then again - having out-of-date documentation tends to have front-page-news sideeffects in those areas).
But I agree on lacking schematics in non-toy grade equipment is just bonkers (again - in some fields you even get a printout of the sourcecode for the software)
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday January 29, @11:21AM (1 child)
My choice was to document it in the maintenance log, on the computer. I was thinking about that though. No one is going to look at the log for Thermolator 1509, if they are having problems with some other thermolator. The manuals? Most of our people take a manual, use it, and drop it where ever they finish with it. The filing cabinets are atrocious. Nothing is ever where it belongs, and finding a manual is near impossible. I've taken to printing things out, and keeping them in my own toolboxes.
Long story short, we have no real documentation.
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Aiwendil on Monday January 29, @12:34PM
Most people in your field needs to be LARTed it seems - in my field the on-site documentation is put back _and_ alphabetised. The most common pieces used we laminate a copy of and affix to the wall near the unit (or in case of lack of wallspace - on the unit). Net result is that we rarely need to walk more than 25m for documentation and usually less than 5m (we usually have to walk further to reach the light switches).
The archive is also digitized and everyone in a project has access to all relevant drawings to them via the project platform, so in the rare cases documentation are missing (or if you need to work at the places that is newer than on-site documentation [gets updated monthly]) you can just pull them).
The digitization came about due to the archive ending up being messy enough that it often was faster to just visit the on-site copies, so we just decided on digitizing everything (and keeping dead trees copies in the archive as well - digital storage fail to meet our archive requirement (at least 40 years of readability)).
I think it is a legal issue as well somewhere that enforces this behaviour with us, it is at least in a few of our sibling industries between which we exchange workers quite a bit.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @11:25AM (1 child)
Swing and a miss. I've been taking things apart to see how they work for more than 50 years. And I've been fixing them for more than 40. I just didn't want to pass it up a chance to have a little fun with you, because you are often a miserable prick.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday January 29, @11:47AM
Interpreted to mean that you are often a miserable prick because you disagree with me. :^)
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @12:11PM
For a couple of reasons, and reality is probably a mixture of all of them
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Interesting) by leftover on Monday January 29, @03:26AM
Same experience here. Most (aka 'all') of my equipment gets opened sooner or later. Making that harder just means fixing broken parts takes extra time and resources. This does not endear the brand to me. Stock ICs either potted-in or with the numbers ground off have been known to get suppliers blacklisted. It isn't just electronic products with this problem: fan motors with standard-size bearings locked inside spot-welded sheetmetal cases are a particular peeve. Flimsy cases accelerate bearing failure then prevent their replacement. Only a fully indoctrinated BA major could see that as a good thing.
Bent, folded, spindled, and mutilated.
Reply to This
(Score: 2, Insightful) by c0lo on Monday January 29, @05:32AM
Except you don't own your phone (or tractor), you just obtained a perpetual license to use it [theguardian.com]!
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @03:28AM
Ah, the classic "won't anyone think of the children" argument... You know they got very little when they resort to this. I think there are two more rungs on the ladder they can descend on and in descending order they are pedophiles and terrorists.
Let's see how long it takes them to get there...
Reply to This
I would consider paying extra (as bullshit as that is) for the "no hidden screws or tabs" version of laptops. Nothing pisses me off more than removing 8 screws to pull off a keyboard and almost breaking it because there was a 9th hidden under a plastic tab that looked like it was part of the surrounding molding.
I post without karma bonus, you should too
Reply to This
And all that, just to replace a battery.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday January 29, @06:06AM
Which battery turns out to be soldered on the motherboard and you can't do anything anyway.
(grin)
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @07:33AM
I'll raise you cheap laser printers... from annoying to dismantle to impossible to dismantle without destroying.
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Insightful) by crafoo on Monday January 29, @05:54AM (4 children)
Full documentation of the electronics, provided at a reasonable copy fee upon request to anyone who has purchased the product.
No blackbox firmware. Source code must be published and made available to purchasers.
"bluh blugh bluh muh secret sauce code! my _patented_ mathematical algorithms!!" Don't care. Fuck off. The utility of the public through NOT granting you ARTIFICIAL government-backed restrictions on information is more valuable.
You know what? Just remove the abusive and lopsided DMCA law, then rip down copyright to 7 + 7. The rest will take care of itself.
(Score: 2) by melikamp on Monday January 29, @06:08AM (1 child)
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by c0lo on Monday January 29, @06:16AM
"common sense consumer protection law"?
Wow, so many questions, so little time. Like:
- how did you manage to travels between Universes?
- does your Universe have obese people too?
- do you have flying cars already?
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by frojack on Monday January 29, @07:02AM (1 child)
Right to repair means you can restore it to essentially new condition. Replace a broken screen, replace a failing battery.
Maybe even provide an alternative os.
Doesn't mean you get source code. Doesn't mean you get access to binary blobs running the radios or driving the screen. You don't get
Circuit diagrams. You don't need anything like that to do reasonable repair of a phone.
Reach too far, demand too much and that's why companies dig in their heels and stone wall everybody.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @09:03AM
Why? It's a time-honoured strategy in legislation. Make an over the top bill with outrageous stuff just to get everyone up in a tizzy so then you have room to compromise with your opponents when you finally have to sit down with them and write something more acceptable. When they try to make you strike off a few clauses here and there, you can ask them to remove other stuff instead, and then you look more reasonable. If you presented legislation with only what you couldn't live without then you'd have to compromise the essentials out when the time came to negotiate! You see it done all the time in legislation benefiting large corporations, so why can't the other side play that game too?
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Insightful) by stormwyrm on Monday January 29, @06:28AM
So you're admitting that your gear is already insecure, or more charitably has not really been designed with security in mind, and only requires an opponent with the ability to reverse engineer your stuff to break it? Real security is such that the system will remain secure even if all technical information about the security system is disclosed. As usual, Schneier has an essay [schneier.com] discussing the issue in depth:
The right to believe whatever you want does not mean that whatever you want to believe is right.
Reply to This
So Washington State, home to Microsoft; Amazon and Boeing and a few others, are going to be like Amish country soon then cause I seriously doubt manufacturers are about to change the way they make electronics these days so that you can repair them at home. A lot of items that was previously mechanical in nature and usually then fixable -- you replaced one defective component and the machine usually ran again -- are not the same as modern electronics, unless you have soldering skills with robotic precision otherwise you replace large boxes filled with various systems (even if only one of them broke). Sure it's both "repairing" but not really in the same spirit. Sure I could repair my phone if by repair they mean replace the entire motherboard (or whatever they are called for phones) with all the components and then be done even tho there was perhaps just one component that was broken. That isn't really repairing in my mind. But then perhaps we just have slightly different ideas about what entails repairing.
I talked to my Dad about it some time ago, he spend part of his life repairing cars and is basically now of the idea that you don't really repair cars anymore unless its an obvious mechanical issue instead when something breaks you hook it up to a diagnostics machine that just tells you which box you should replace. You order said box, take out the old, insert new and then done. In essence you have now probably repairs many times the amount of systems compared to the one that was actually broken. This is then in comparison to his old cars that he still repairs such as his Ford Thunderbird -- he can repair more or less everything in that, and only repairing what actually breaks. But then the amount of electronics and computers in it are quite slim to none.
What is reasonable again? If companies that make them no longer even repair them but instead of just swap them then what is reasonable? Having things repairable might just go against current miniaturization trends. It's not that I would mind, its was easier when the phone fit in the hand instead of just becoming smaller and smaller but then I guess now that trend has reversed on its own since you want more and more screen area.
So they are not allowed to brick devices by filling them with epoxy of some kind any more. Question becomes then how many and which components are required to have this "easy" switch and swap mechanics? Battery seems to be one. I guess they'll just plan obsolescence around that then and make it so that the thing that holds the battery can only survive one or two swaps before that breaks to and have to be replaced and that sucker is just soldered one right next to the cpu or some battery of components making it hell on earth to replace.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by frojack on Monday January 29, @07:14AM (1 child)
People need to replace screens, batteries, and maybe a push button or some such.
Beyond that it is board level subcomponent replacement as you explain.
And once the cost of parts exceeds the purchase price of a new phone nobody is going to buy those parts except hobbyists.
Not sure the right to repair should be expanded to mean perpetual support to hobbyists.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @08:37AM
And why not? You say yourself that once the cost of parts start exceeding the cost of a new replacement people will just buy the replacement. Meaning this won't change anything in the long run except help an extra segment of the population for anything over a certain degree of repair. But everyone else would benefit from the lesser repairs that would be required to be made user-possible.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @09:44AM
Firstly, fuck the miniaturization trends.
Secondly, why the hell are you so mad when there are still plenty of stuff you can repair? Are you an Apple representive?
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @08:37AM
Reply to This
Those who drafted the bill know that washington state is too small to take on the likes of apple. Law to lawsuit, the bigger wins.
Good luck enforcing the ban too.
What about something like this:
1. taking apart any piece of electronic MUST be obtainable for free on the assistance network. Ditto for remounting. And the damages incurred in mounting/remounting are on them.
2. the sum of the price of all parts of a piece must not exceed 2x the selling price of the piece. Which is good to prevent other questionable commercial practices see blades vs razor.
