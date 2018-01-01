Stories
Google Launches Chronicle, Combining Cybersecurity With Machine Learning

posted by Fnord666 on Monday January 29, @05:27AM   Printer-friendly
takyon writes:

Alphabet/Google has launched "Chronicle", a company that combines cybersecurity with machine learning. It was started under Google's X "moonshot"-producing group:

Alphabet—the parent company of Google, Nest, Waymo, and a million other companies—is launching a new company under the Alphabet umbrella. It's called "Chronicle," and the new company wants to apply the usual Google tenets of machine learning and cloud computing to cybersecurity.

The company is already up and running with an absolutely awesome URL, "chronicle.security," along with two introductory blog posts (1, 2), a logo, a Twitter account, and a vague sales pitch for some kind of security analysis product. The Chronicle team started in February 2016 under Alphabet's "Moonshot factory" X group and, before now, had been in stealth mode.

Stephen Gillett, the new CEO of Chronicle, explained the company best by writing:

We want to 10x the speed and impact of security teams' work by making it much easier, faster and more cost-effective for them to capture and analyze security signals that have previously been too difficult and expensive to find. We are building our intelligence and analytics platform to solve this problem.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday January 29, @06:29AM

    by MichaelDavidCrawford (2339) Subscriber Badge <mdcrawford@gmail.com> on Monday January 29, @06:29AM (#629722) Homepage Journal

    If I remember correctly. Can I find the link?

    https://www.cylance.com/en_us/home.html [cylance.com]

    Prevent Cyberattacks
    with Artificial Intelligence
    Cybersecurity that predicts, prevents, and protects.

    It can protect against zero-days before humans are aware of their existence.

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by frojack on Monday January 29, @06:32AM (1 child)

    by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Monday January 29, @06:32AM (#629724) Journal

    Sound like this guardian of the inter tubes will have to get a lot more well informed about each of us for our own good.

    With perfect knowledge comes perfect protection.
    Prepare to be assimilated.

  • (Score: 4, Interesting) by looorg on Monday January 29, @08:41AM

    by looorg (578) on Monday January 29, @08:41AM (#629747)

    "Give Good The Advantage" Really? Don't be evil just didn't cut it anymore I see. Anyway they seem to be more into the "analysis" business, not actually fixing problems. Hey you have a problem over there ... They don't even seem to be sure what it is that they are actually offering.

    Are you the type that likes to stay ahead of the curve? We are offering early access to select enterprise customers who are interested in trying new methods for securing their business. Drop us a note at info@chronicle.security and we'll see if you're a good fit for the early-access community.

    We are building a cybersecurity intelligence platform that can help organizations better manage and understand their own data. Companies already have volumes of information about what’s happening inside their walls. We’re aiming to unlock its valuable hidden insights by making it faster and easier to analyze data, and to look for patterns across sources and over time. We believe this can provide security teams with greater insights into areas of likely vulnerability, and give them time to protect themselves.

    Perhaps one shouldn't be to surprised that they seem to offer what Google does, you create the data -- they profit from it.

    Software Engineer, VirusTotal, Chronicle ...

    https://careers.google.com/jobs#!t=jo&jid=/chronicle/software-engineer-virustotal-chronicle-m%C3%A1laga-spain-3584820321& [google.com]
    Malaga, Spain so at least they are global already. "As a software engineer, you will work on projects critical to VirusTotal ecosystem needs.". The open positions page in general didn't give much information away either, it usually does.

