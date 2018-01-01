from the not-sure-what-it-does dept.
Alphabet/Google has launched "Chronicle", a company that combines cybersecurity with machine learning. It was started under Google's X "moonshot"-producing group:
Alphabet—the parent company of Google, Nest, Waymo, and a million other companies—is launching a new company under the Alphabet umbrella. It's called "Chronicle," and the new company wants to apply the usual Google tenets of machine learning and cloud computing to cybersecurity.
The company is already up and running with an absolutely awesome URL, "chronicle.security," along with two introductory blog posts (1, 2), a logo, a Twitter account, and a vague sales pitch for some kind of security analysis product. The Chronicle team started in February 2016 under Alphabet's "Moonshot factory" X group and, before now, had been in stealth mode.
Stephen Gillett, the new CEO of Chronicle, explained the company best by writing:
We want to 10x the speed and impact of security teams' work by making it much easier, faster and more cost-effective for them to capture and analyze security signals that have previously been too difficult and expensive to find. We are building our intelligence and analytics platform to solve this problem.
10x? We verbed that. Google that fact.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday January 29, @06:29AM
If I remember correctly. Can I find the link?
https://www.cylance.com/en_us/home.html [cylance.com]
Prevent Cyberattacks
with Artificial Intelligence
Cybersecurity that predicts, prevents, and protects.
It can protect against zero-days before humans are aware of their existence.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 3, Insightful) by frojack on Monday January 29, @06:32AM (1 child)
Sound like this guardian of the inter tubes will have to get a lot more well informed about each of us for our own good.
With perfect knowledge comes perfect protection.
Prepare to be assimilated.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday January 29, @09:16AM
Bow down to your artilect overlord.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by looorg on Monday January 29, @08:41AM
"Give Good The Advantage" Really? Don't be evil just didn't cut it anymore I see. Anyway they seem to be more into the "analysis" business, not actually fixing problems. Hey you have a problem over there ... They don't even seem to be sure what it is that they are actually offering.
Perhaps one shouldn't be to surprised that they seem to offer what Google does, you create the data -- they profit from it.
https://careers.google.com/jobs#!t=jo&jid=/chronicle/software-engineer-virustotal-chronicle-m%C3%A1laga-spain-3584820321& [google.com]
Malaga, Spain so at least they are global already. "As a software engineer, you will work on projects critical to VirusTotal ecosystem needs.". The open positions page in general didn't give much information away either, it usually does.
