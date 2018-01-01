from the that's-a-lot-of-states dept.
Scientists develop new technology standard that could shape the future of electronics design
In a study published in the journal Scientific Reports [open, DOI: 10.1038/s41598-017-17785-1] [DX], researchers show how they have pushed the memristor – a simpler and smaller alternative to the transistor, with the capability of altering its resistance and storing multiple memory states – to a new level of performance after experimenting with its component materials.
[...] The University of Southampton team has demonstrated a new memristor technology that can store up to 128 discernible memory states per switch, almost four times more than previously reported.
In the study, they describe how they reached this level of performance by evaluating several configurations of functional oxide materials – the core component that gives the memristor its ability to alter its resistance.
[...] Professor Prodromakis and his colleagues will be showcasing the technology, and presenting seven original research papers, at ISCAS 2018, an international circuits and systems conference, in Florence, Italy, in May.
"Almost four times more"?
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Monday January 29, @10:45AM (4 children)
Either way, the 4 times comment is a bit weird as "some recent reports of multibit capable metal-oxide memory cells, most works in literature are limited to no more than 3 bits", which would be 8 states. And 92 is a factor of 11, not 4.
Never believe press releases. I guess it's all packed there in the meat of the paper, I didn't have time to do anything but skim.
(Score: 2) by WalksOnDirt on Monday January 29, @11:05AM (1 child)
Going from three bits to over six bits is more than doubling the performance. Nice, as long as it is just as fast and stable as the three bit version was.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Monday January 29, @12:02PM
[* meaning "near the time when we're coming up to the era where Moore's Law fails to be predictive", but you knew that, right?]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @12:23PM (1 child)
Yeah. Anyway, more state than USofA even if it grants statehood to Puerto Rico.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Monday January 29, @02:18PM
But are the US states all distinguishable? :-)
