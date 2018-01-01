Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

10 New VM Escape Vulnerabilities Discovered in VirtualBox

posted by Fnord666 on Monday January 29, @11:40AM   Printer-friendly
from the don't-let-your-guests-escape dept.
Security

mrpg writes:

10 new VM escape vulnerabilities discovered in VirtualBox

Oracle has released patches for ten vulnerabilities in VirtualBox which allow attackers to break out of guest operating systems and attack the host operating system that VirtualBox runs on. Exploits using this method, known as a "virtual machine escape," have been the subject of intense interest among security researchers following the disclosure of the Venom vulnerability in 2015.

The vulnerabilities are collectively published as CVE-2018-2676, CVE-2018-2685, CVE-2018-2686, CVE-2018-2687, CVE-2018-2688, CVE-2018-2689, CVE-2018-2690, CVE-2018-2693, CVE-2018-2694, and CVE-2018-2698. While they all share the same resultant effect, the method involved—and subsequently the ease with which attackers can leverage the vulnerability—varies.

Original Submission


«  New Memristor Design Can Hold Up to 128 Memory States Per Switch | F-35s Continue to Have Problems, Acquisition Costs Increase  »
10 New VM Escape Vulnerabilities Discovered in VirtualBox | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.