Initial tests of NASA's Kilopower nuclear power system have been successful, and full-power testing will be done in March. Each Kilopower unit is expected to provide between 1 kW to 10 kW of electric power:
Months-long testing began in November at the energy department's Nevada National Security Site, with an eye toward providing energy for future astronaut and robotic missions in space and on the surface of Mars, the moon or other solar system destinations.
A key hurdle for any long-term colony on the surface of a planet or moon, as opposed to NASA's six short lunar surface visits from 1969 to 1972, is possessing a power source strong enough to sustain a base but small and light enough to allow for transport through space. "Mars is a very difficult environment for power systems, with less sunlight than Earth or the moon, very cold nighttime temperatures, very interesting dust storms that can last weeks and months that engulf the entire planet," said Steve Jurczyk, associate administrator of NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate. "So Kilopower's compact size and robustness allows us to deliver multiple units on a single lander to the surface that provides tens of kilowatts of power," Jurczyk added.
[...] Lee Mason, NASA's principal technologist for power and energy storage, said Mars has been the project's main focus, noting that a human mission likely would require 40 to 50 kilowatts of power. The technology could power habitats and life-support systems, enable astronauts to mine resources, recharge rovers and run processing equipment to transform resources such as ice on the planet into oxygen, water and fuel. It could also potentially augment electrically powered spacecraft propulsion systems on missions to the outer planets.
NASA's next Mars mission is InSight, a stationary lander scheduled to launch in May. It will use two MegaFlex solar arrays from Orbital ATK. NASA's Mars 2020 rover is scheduled to launch in July 2020. It will use 4.8 kg of plutonium dioxide to provide no more than 110 Watts of power.
The Juno mission is the first mission to Jupiter to use solar panels. Juno uses 72 square meters of solar panels to generate a maximum of just 486 Watts at Jupiter. Mars receives about 12 times more solar radiation per m2 than Jupiter. The New Horizons mission to Pluto and Cassini–Huygens mission to Saturn both used radioisotope thermoelectric generators (RTGs). Cassini used three RTGs originally rated for 300 W each. A spare Cassini RTG was used for New Horizons, which provided 245.7 W at launch (~200 W by the Pluto encounter).
The Fission System Gateway to Abundant Power for Exploration
Also at NASA and Popular Science.
Previously: NASA's Kilopower Project Testing a Nuclear Stirling Engine
A NASA project will test a small nuclear fission power system that could provide kilowatts or megawatts of power for space missions:
In preparing for possible missions to the Red Planet in the near future, NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD) has been given the go-ahead to test a small nuclear reactor that could one day run equipment on the Martian surface.
The Kilopower project[PDF] is working to advance a design for a compact, low-cost, and scalable nuclear fission power system for missions that require lots of power, such as a human mission to Mars. The technology uses a fission reactor with a uranium-235 reactor core to generate heat, which is then transferred via passive sodium heat pipes to Stirling engines. Those engines use that heat to create pressure, which moves a piston – much as old coal-powered ships used steam pressure to run their pistons. When coupled to an alternator, the Stirling engine produces electricity.
"What we are striving to do is give space missions an option beyond RTGs [radioisotope thermoelectric generators], which generally provide a couple hundred watts or so," Lee Mason, STMD's principal technologist for Power and Energy Storage at NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C., said in a NASA news release. "The big difference between all the great things we've done on Mars, and what we would need to do for a human mission to that planet, is power."
Mason said the new technology could provide kilowatts of power and even be upgraded to provide hundreds of kilowatts or even megawatts of power. "We call it the Kilopower project because it gives us a near-term option to provide kilowatts for missions that previously were constrained to use less," Mason said. "But first things first, and our test program is the way to get started."
Also at World Nuclear News.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @05:01PM (3 children)
The magical time to watch on the west coast is 3:45AM to 5AM. Believe what you see.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday January 29, @06:28PM (2 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @07:10PM (1 child)
Umm, sooo big question time. Is the Earth flat or spherical?
(Score: 2, Funny) by mmh on Monday January 29, @07:28PM
EARTH IS A CUBE! EARTH HAS 4 CORNER. SIMULTANEOUS 4-DAY.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday January 29, @05:31PM (1 child)
> [Mars] a human mission likely would require 40 to 50 kilowatts of power (...)
> A spare Cassini RTG was used for New Horizons, which provided 245.7 W at launch (~200 W by the Pluto encounter).
While the minivan to go to the grocery store has 296 hp, or 220 kW.
Now you know why Elon is starting by sending cars towards Mars !
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday January 29, @05:40PM
Even Matt Damon figured out that he needed a better heater in his Mars rover.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday January 29, @06:05PM (5 children)
This seems like a powerful argument for Clean Coal. I can understand why this might not work on a spacecraft (although SpaceX should be mandated to at least try, and then try harder). But it should work just fine on a planetary body such as the moon or mars. We'll take the coal, clean it all up, and ship it to where our space colonies need it.
On the moon it would be best, because the lunar atmosphere is so clear that you would almost think it is not there. And clean coal would help keep it that way.
On Mars, clean coal would help preserve the breathable atmosphere. Republican VP Dan Quayle said it best: "Mars is essentially in the same orbit. … Mars is somewhat the same distance from the Sun, which is very important. We have seen pictures where there are canals, we believe, and water. If there is water, that means there is oxygen. If oxygen, that means we can breathe." (yes, that is a REAL quote)
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday January 29, @06:23PM
And if you're sending carbon to the Moon, better add some hydrogen to it, say like polyethylene. Lowers the density, but hydrogen combined with the prevalent oxygen (in the form of metal oxides and silica) gets you water. Of course, we'd need to start worrying about plastic waste in our Lunar mares (of the ocean kind not the horse kind).
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday January 29, @06:41PM
I was going to propose the Mars pipeline, so we could get a cheap, reliable supply of oil there. We should fund a study right away. Obviously, it's going to be the longest pipeline ever built - so it will need to be the biggest study ever funded.
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Monday January 29, @09:48PM (1 child)
I could have sworn that was a GWB quote, but apparently it is indeed Quayle.
Wikiquote claims it's from a 1989 CNN interview.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday January 29, @10:12PM
Yep. That was the VP of GWB's father. There was a whole book of Quayle Quotables. And were they ever funny and many.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @11:24PM
What a waste it is to lose one's mind. Or not to have a mind is being very wasteful. How true that is.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by khallow on Monday January 29, @06:14PM (21 children)
For a spin off to be useful, it needs to be something that people are allowed to use.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday January 29, @06:16PM (12 children)
I care more about increasing the power available to outer solar system missions by 1-2 orders of magnitude.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday January 29, @06:25PM (11 children)
How many missions is that again? Would be nice to have such a project help out more than a few missions.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Monday January 29, @06:45PM (6 children)
New Horizons 2 (or any mission to Kuiper belt objects other than Pluto), a follow-up Pluto mission, Uranus/Neptune missions (recommended by the Decadal Survey and long overdue since the last encounter was by Voyager 2). The Planetary Science Decadal Survey also recommends missions such as:
Of course, as is laid out in the summary, this can be used on Mars, the Moon, or just about anywhere else. Like comets and asteroids.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday January 29, @06:49PM (5 children)
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday January 29, @06:56PM (2 children)
The frequency doesn't matter. Obviously they are developing this technology, and it can be used for a variety of different missions, including outer solar system missions. Increasing the power available to outer solar system missions is a good thing. It means spacecraft can carry more instruments, use more powerful transmitters, and increase thrust to ion engines or VASIMR. It could enable a nuclear-powered submarine in the lakes on Titan, or a rover on Triton, Pluto, etc.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @07:17PM
It's always impressive when a new technology promises to enable missions that simply would not be practical or even possible with the existing tech.
I am excited for the future of space exploration.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday January 30, @02:38AM
The frequency matters a great deal. It is the most important economy of scale out there with any space activity, including missions to the outer planets.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @07:13PM (1 child)
You are like a hoover vacuum for all things good.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday January 30, @02:40AM
(Score: 2) by frojack on Monday January 29, @06:55PM (3 children)
Why, all of the asteroid mining missions of course, and also the space manufacturing platforms near those mines, not to mention any mission that mentions gravity wells, Dyson spheres, and maybe throw in Faraday Cages just to check all the boxes.
Its amazing the sheer number of projects that hand waived into existence when the science fiction readers lose track of the boundary line between the real and the wished for.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday January 29, @06:59PM (2 children)
Those are your words, not mine. You can put a rover on any outer solar system moon with this technology. You could put a nuclear-powered submarine in the lakes of Titan.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @07:19PM (1 child)
And get eaten by Titans? What is this, a rehash of the B ark?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday January 29, @07:33PM
https://www.theverge.com/2017/7/28/16053652/saturn-moon-titan-alma-telescope-vinyl-cyanide-cell-membranes [theverge.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday January 29, @07:19PM (7 children)
Insightful.
These reactors seem intended for use on the surface of a planetary body. How long do they last again? Decades maybe?
Will there be human colonies by then? Imagine colonies of people over long periods of time. Humans will never create a utopia. Given enough time there will be one or more generations of offspring who may not share the ideals of the original colonists. Or they will have their own Boston tea party because they don't like tacks in their tea.
The point: there will be conflict. Humans will take conflict with them to remote locations. Sooner or later someone will want bigger and bigger weapons. You can see where I'm going.
Or the colonists might want to send a 'gift' back home to the red coats.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday January 29, @07:21PM (3 children)
Define utopia. Is there one of those on Earth?
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday January 29, @07:30PM
I used the expression to be concise. Humans will always have and create conflict.
(Score: 2) by Aiwendil on Monday January 29, @10:48PM
It is literally nowhere [etymonline.com]
(Score: 2) by linkdude64 on Tuesday January 30, @01:55AM
"The Soviet Union"
-Liberals
(Score: 2) by Aiwendil on Monday January 29, @11:18PM (2 children)
We are talking about a couple of kg of U-233. Quite frankly not really that much to worry about (you would probably get most bang for the buck out of it by using it as a combined balast and warhead in a camouflet (pretty much only way to get it down fast enough to not turn into global skeet shooting day) - but that is kinda specifically to take down a single building or possibly a block)
But even so, it will only take a few years (less than a decade) to get it down to sub-weapons grade* **, and since there are no (significant) U-238 in it the breed ratio of it will be lousy***. Not to mention that the colonists probably rather would want lifesupport than a bomb.
And you'd get a lot more bang for the buck to simply pick a good chunk of spaceborne rock and aim that.
* = main reason why they _really_ jack up the enrichment in mobile systems is to get a longer lifetime out of it for that core size.
** = if their nuclear scientists aren't schmucks the "omg bbq! it is weapons grade!" doesn't matter (slightly above 90% simply is where bomb-design becomes easy, not where it becomes possible)
*** = which kinda limits them to U-235 bombs, which are crappy compared to Pu-239 bombs (Little Boy (Hiroshima) had 64kg of U-235 and a yield of about 15kt, Fat Man (Nagasaki) had about 6.4kg of Pu-239 and a yield of 21kt) - so if you worry about colonists sending the stuff back as bombs you want to send up as high enrichment as possible.
(Score: 2) by Aiwendil on Tuesday January 30, @12:36AM
Wow, I'm tired.. change that first U-233 to U-235.
And with "get it down to sub-weapons grade", don't know what language I was thinking in. I was thinking about radioactive components and not by element, my bad. Still will be weapons grade but compared to the inital mass it would have dropped to below weapons grade within a decade if assuming the lost U would have been replaced with natural U.
But the comment about it not being an issue unless the nuclear scientist isn't schmucks holds true, just like the lack of U-238 (ie, no "breeding") limits the weapon use quite a bit.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday January 30, @02:37AM
Sounds like more than that for actual space missions. From this report [stanford.edu], they indicated a mission to Chiron (an asteroid between Jupiter and Saturn) that would require 75 kg of 93% enriched uranium.
