Engadget is reporting that the Flacon Heavy demo flight has been scheduled:
It looks as though it's finally happening. SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket may have a launch date, according to Chris G. of NASASpaceflight.com. The rocket will launch no earlier than February 6th, with a window of 1:30 PM ET to 4:30 PM ET. There's a backup window on February 7th, just in case. We've reached out to SpaceX for confirmation.
Update 1/27: Elon Musk has confirmed that SpaceX is "aiming for" a February 6th launch.
Aiming for first flight of Falcon Heavy on Feb 6 from Apollo launchpad 39A at Cape Kennedy. Easy viewing from the public causeway.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 27, 2018
Spaceflight Now has these launch details:
Launch window: 1830-2130 GMT (1:30-4:30 p.m. EST)
Launch site: LC-39A, Kennedy Space Center, Florida
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket will launch on its first demonstration flight. The heavy-lift rocket is formed of three Falcon 9 rocket cores strapped together with 27 Merlin 1D engines firing at liftoff. The first Falcon Heavy rocket will attempt to place a Tesla Roadster on an Earth escape trajectory into a heliocentric orbit.
Previously:
SpaceX Conducts Successful Static Fire Test of Falcon Heavy
SpaceX Falcon Heavy Testing Delayed by Government Shutdown
Falcon Heavy Readied for Static Fire Test
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Rocket Sets Up at Cape Canaveral Ahead of Launch
SpaceX Successfully Tests Falcon Heavy First Stage Cores
SpaceX has successfully tested all three of its Falcon Heavy first stage cores ahead of a planned maiden launch in November:
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is hoping to launch his company's Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time in November, and with just a couple of months to go, the company announced that it has completed testing on all three of the rocket's first stage cores.
In the tweet, the company says that three first stage cores have completed their testing, and showed off a video of a static test of one of the cores. The company conducted its first static test of the Falcon Heavy's main core in May.
[For more about the Falcon Heavy, see SpaceX and Wikipedia. --Ed.]
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket sets up at Cape Canaveral ahead of launch
SpaceX won't hit its 2017 target for a test flight of its new, huge Falcon Heavy rocket – but the massive launch craft is now in place at Cape Canaveral in Florida, where it will undergo testing including a full static test fire, as well as final assembly, before attempting its inaugural launch early next year.
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk shared images of the Falcon Heavy set up in a Cape Canaveral facility, nearly complete minus some remaining elements like the fairing and payload that will top the rocket.
Here's hoping for a successful test flight of Falcon Heavy.
The largest current rocket in the world, made by SpaceX, nears its first launch. The Falcon Heavy rocket has just been erected on a Cape Canaveral launch pad.
Spectators near the historic launch pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center on December 28 were able to spot the vertical raising of SpaceX’s highly anticipated Falcon Heavy rocket. The rocket is being prepared for additional testing before its maiden launch, which will likely take place at some point in January.
The 70 meter (229 ft) tall rocket is composed of two refurbished Falcon 9 boosters and a newly designed central core stage. The rocket’s first stage is made up of a total of 27 engines that will be able to carry up to 63,800 kg (140,600 lbs) of cargo into low Earth orbit. The Falcon Heavy is set to be the single most powerful rocket ever built, producing the most thrust of any launch vehicle since the space shuttle.
[...] The maiden launch will feature a dummy payload, since Musk has previously stated that he believes there is a “good chance” of the launch going awry. Even so, the payload very well may contain something that will be entirely new to spaceflight: a Tesla Roadster. Musk has posted photos that seem to show the vehicle prepped for launch, though the jury is still out as to whether he is serious.
There's still a fair amount of testing that needs to be done before the Falcon Heavy will be considered ready for launch. In particular, SpaceX needs to successfully demonstrate fueling and conduct a static fire test.
The static test fire of the Falcon Heavy, already delayed several times in recent days, has now been delayed due to the U.S. government shutdown:
SpaceX will be unable to test fire its three-core Falcon Heavy rocket at Kennedy Space Center due to the government shutdown, further delaying checkout operations ahead of the rocket's demonstration flight, the 45th Space Wing said Sunday.
"Due to the shutdown removing key members of the civilian workforce, the 45th Space Wing will not be able to support commercial static fires taking place on KSC," the Wing said, further noting that launch operations at KSC and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station are also on hold until the shutdown is resolved.
SpaceX teams have fueled the 230-foot-tall Falcon Heavy rocket at pad 39A at least twice ahead of the static test fire, which is essentially a test before the test – engineers will examine data from the 12-second firing of the rocket's 27 Merlin main engines before giving the all clear to launch on its premiere mission.
General article about Falcon Heavy.
Today, SpaceX simultaneously fired up all 27 engines on its new massive Falcon Heavy rocket — a crucial final test for the vehicle before its first flight in the coming weeks. An hour after the test, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk confirmed that the test was good, and that the Falcon Heavy will launch in "a week or so." When SpaceX gives an official target day and time, it'll be the first time a definitive launch date has been given for the rocket's inaugural voyage, a flight that was initially promised to happen as early as 2013.
SpaceX has posted a 31-second video of the Falcon Heavy test firing to the SpaceX YouTube channel.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday January 29, @07:39PM (5 children)
Has Elon stripped out or removed more valuable items from the Tesla being used as a dummy payload? (Batteries, motor, computer, large touch screen, etc.) Replace with bags of unicorn excrement or other dead weight that wouldn't biologically contaminate other planetary bodies in case of eventual capture / crash. Or is it absolute certainty that the Tesla will never happen to get captured.
Since the Tesla presumably does not have thrusters, would it end up in an elliptical orbit, with that ellipse moving around the sun. The ellipse end points being the distance of Mars orbit and Earth orbit. eg, the Tesla endlessly moves between Earth orbit and Mars orbit, and presumably neither planet is ever again at this location as the Tesla passes by. Or is that not how this works? (If so, please correct.)
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday January 29, @07:58PM (1 child)
They should put it in an orbit that will reach as much space junk as possible and then magnetize the shite out of it. Then, as it gets 'heavier'/more massive and starts heading in for a burn up, either rocket it out into space (if it will not burn up in the atmosphere) or just let it burn up. Clean up some of the orbital debris: call it a hit and run orbit.
Or, just give it to me.
I'll take it.
Honest.
I wouldn't sell it for cash or nothin'.... cross my heart-Scouts honour ("Hey, Boo")... you can trust me, guy!...I'm Saddam!
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Monday January 29, @11:20PM (1 child)
Thank you for the notification!
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Tuesday January 30, @02:30AM
I still think they should be launching a teapot instead.
