from the waiting-for-48-more-states-to-follow-suit dept.
The Montana governor's office has a message for the Federal Communications Commission and Internet service providers: the state can't be stopped from protecting net neutrality, and ISPs that don't like it don't have to do business with state agencies.
Governor Steve Bullock signed an executive order to protect net neutrality on Monday, as we reported at the time. But with questions raised about whether Bullock is exceeding his authority, the governor's legal office prepared a fact sheet that it's distributing to anyone curious about potential legal challenges to the executive order.
ISPs are free to violate net neutrality if they only serve non-government customers—they just can't do so and expect to receive state contracts. "Companies that don't like it don't have to do business with the State—nothing stops ISPs from selling dumpy Internet plans in Montana if they insist," the fact sheet says.
The FCC's repeal of net neutrality rules attempts to preempt states and localities from issuing their own similar rules. But Bullock's executive order doesn't directly require ISPs to follow net neutrality rules. Instead, ISPs that accept contracts to provide Internet service to any state agency must agree to abide by net neutrality principles throughout the state.
Source: Ars Technica
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @09:08PM
Can it be true? Is this man correct? Impossible. But you need to verify it. You put your hand down the back of your undies. Then, slowly, you slide your hand through your asscrack like you would a credit card through a credit card reader, and you pull your hand back out of your pants. You look at your hand and your eyes open wider than they've ever been. Impossible. Impossible. Impossible! It can't be! Rice-A-Roni! Your hand is covered in Rice-A-Roni! Such a fuckin' thing!
Reply to This
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Arik on Monday January 29, @09:19PM (6 children)
But we can't have truth in advertising. Then people would realize just how awful they have it.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @09:23PM (3 children)
How would politicians EVER get elected? :-D
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @09:49PM
Ohhhhhhhhhhhh! My fetid, disease-ridden little friend can't stop his hips! Your rancid, feces-filled hole is totally sucking me in, as if it wants to be pregnant! What's this...!? Pinworms!? Ahhhhhhhhh, they're wrapping around my rotten rod! Too good! Get pregnant!
Rectum became bubble gum.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @10:20PM
Russian troll bots?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Tuesday January 30, @02:59AM
Now that you mention it, I'm wondering how much it took for CenturyLink to bribe Bullock.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Pino P on Monday January 29, @09:49PM (1 child)
"Internet" can be 0.05 Mbps and still qualify, as in the case of v.90/v.92 dial-up. So long as the ISP doesn't block a particular site but instead throttles it to dial-up speeds, it's still offering "Internet access."
Or an ISP can instead advertise "Web access," playing on widespread confusion between full access and access to only outbound ports 443 and 80.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @10:07PM
It's peeking out. Peeking out of the hole. Your hole. A face. It's a face. An ET doll's face. It's grinning. It's sneering at you. A malicious grin.
Its neck stretches and it quickly bends its long head upwards, slamming it on the outside of your snappyhole while producing an unintelligible wail. Wham! Tickle. It tickles! It's going to inflict unheard of levels of tickle upon your ass. Wham! Wham! Wham! Wham! Wham! Despair. You despair. It continues slamming its head on your snappyhole as you scream, scream, and scream some more...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by insanumingenium on Monday January 29, @09:53PM (13 children)
What makes them think that ISPs would play ball? They have every incentive to ignore this threat, as long as none of them comply, Montana government will appear foolish doing on thing and saying another.
It is almost inconceivable that Montana won't find that it isn't stuck with local monopolies as plague normal users in at least some areas.
That said, it might be profitable to become a mom and pop ISP, and sell Montana government inflated services which amount to a simply reselling connections to the ISPs that don't comply, and point out in all seriousness that you can't help peers actions.
Reply to This
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @10:18PM
Silence has descended upon your dry nutsack. Deathly silence. Your once dry nutsack, that is! I beg you, check your sack! It's nothing but a fuckin' drippin' papoohiesack now! A silent papoohie overcame your defenses. You don't believe me!? Check it! You're just making things harder on yourself. The papoohie will eventually activate on its own and cause your cheeks to boil far more than if you had just checked your sack yourself, and when that happens, your ass will be violated to an even greater extent! So you can cut your losses by checking your sack now!
Ugh, this drippin'ness! Vanish. Disappear from this world. This fuckin' drippin' sack! Check your sackanuts, you insolent little insect! Check your sack! Check your sack! Check your sack! Check your sack! Check your sack!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Insightful) by melikamp on Monday January 29, @10:26PM (7 children)
If none of them comply, that's collusion, and is probably illegal. But there's no way they will collude, for two reasons: a single detractor willing to work with Montana will get to serve the entire state, while everyone else loses a chunk of market share, with nothing but red to show for it.
And in the highly unlikely event that ALL of them pick up the ball and go home, it would be pretty easy for Montana to roll out a public ISP, which is a nightmare scenario for the private ISPs Once that comes about, ALL of them will lose something like 90% percent of Montana forever.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by frojack on Monday January 29, @11:01PM (5 children)
The big net neutrality violators are probably Cellphone companies, with their free bandwidth for X if you buy from us.
Those are going to be pretty hard to get around, because access to towers would be taking.
Land line / Cable / Fiber providers are already occupying the public rights-of-ways along roads, etc. If Montana grabs those back, the big cable suddenly have no infrastructure any more.
Still I find it interesting that Montana only protects government.
.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday January 29, @11:04PM
I suspect the cause stay in the lower chances of this being contested in court.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Insightful) by leftover on Monday January 29, @11:06PM
Just guessing but it looks to me like they are being very careful to avoid overstepping state's rights. Smart, actually.
Bent, folded, spindled, and mutilated.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Monday January 29, @11:21PM
Isn't the "government only" bit to make sure they don't overstep State powers? They don't want the Feds overturning it.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by melikamp on Monday January 29, @11:21PM (1 child)
Spyphone companies are indeed very nasty and very entrenched, but they too will buckle once there's a political will to create a network accountable to the public. Imagine a municipality just starting to unroll its own towers in an urban setting, with free anonymous access to the Internet over 5G. If the sphyphone mafia can't sue them, they will be crawling to the negotiating table the very next day, on their knees, begging to go easy on them.
Imagine covering something like San Francisco or Manhattan. Even though residents may be keeping their old predatory spy-phones for a while, they can now take 95% of the bandwidth for free from the city. They can't make free legacy phone calls, but they get free videophone app connectivity to everyone in the same city and other places with a similar situation.
All of this is well-known to the monopolists, which is why the current push to legislate the consumer into servile obedience through stronger user-hostile copyrights, stronger user-hostile patents, criminal liabilities for reverse-engineering, weakening the net neutrality, and making the municipal networks illegal.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Spamalope on Tuesday January 30, @12:22AM
It's much cheaper to pay to elect someone friendly to the telcos. Just like they've been doing. You know, get all those billions for broadband then pocket most and spend a few tens of millions to insure there are no repercussions.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by insanumingenium on Monday January 29, @11:03PM
The part that neither of us know, is what is the exact value of cooperation and defection. I would expect that the possibility exists to gather more fleece from the sheep than the shepherd.
More likely yet, given telcos long and storied history, some or all agree to Montanas demands and then act in bad faith.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Interesting) by c0lo on Monday January 29, @11:02PM (3 children)
So, what stops the state government in creating a public non-profit corporation to provide internet access?
It worked for ""Bridging the Golden Gate Association"/"Golden Gate Bridge and Highway District", which finished the project ahead of schedule and $1.3 million (in 1933 dollars) under budget.
Are works for the benefit of the public banned in United States?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by insanumingenium on Monday January 29, @11:08PM (2 children)
Well many states explicitly don't permit this, I have no idea about Montana. Even ignoring that, starting a municipal internet project on a statewide scale is a huge step away from issuing a executive order saying you will only do business with vendors who promise net neutrality to all citizens of Montana. The last mile problem is far worse in rural and semi-rural areas. I would love to see a government provided internet infrastructure (presuming they are serious about net neutrality, China's situation isn't endearing to me), but I don't kid myself that it is likely.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday January 29, @11:23PM (1 child)
If ISP colude to ignore Montana's local regulation, what else can the state do?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by insanumingenium on Monday January 29, @11:39PM
Noncooperation doesn't imply collusion. And that was my point, I personally expect they will likely end up just doing business with the noncooperative ISPs regardless of this grandstanding.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Funny) by bob_super on Monday January 29, @10:26PM
We need to get rid of Net Neutrality, because Obama was for it, so it is a job-killing over-regulation of the kind only a Liberal could love!
Darn Montana Commie Librul Hippies !
Reply to This