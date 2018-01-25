from the nom-nom-nom-nope dept.
Microbes may help astronauts transform human waste into food
Human waste may one day be a valuable resource for astronauts on deep-space missions. Now, a Penn State research team has shown that it is possible to rapidly break down solid and liquid waste to grow food with a series of microbial reactors, while simultaneously minimizing pathogen growth.
"We envisioned and tested the concept of simultaneously treating astronauts' waste with microbes while producing a biomass that is edible either directly or indirectly depending on safety concerns," said Christopher House, professor of geosciences, Penn State. "It's a little strange, but the concept would be a little bit like Marmite or Vegemite where you're eating a smear of 'microbial goo.'"
[...] "Each component is quite robust and fast and breaks down waste quickly," said House. "That's why this might have potential for future space flight. It's faster than growing tomatoes or potatoes."
Today, astronauts aboard the International Space Station recycle a portion of water from urine, but the process is energy intensive, said House. Solid waste management has been a bigger hurdle. This currently is ejected into the Earth's atmosphere where it burns up.
"Imagine if someone were to fine-tune our system so that you could get 85 percent of the carbon and nitrogen back from waste into protein without having to use hydroponics or artificial light," said House. "That would be a fantastic development for deep-space travel."
Coupling of anaerobic waste treatment to produce protein- and lipid-rich bacterial biomass (DOI: 10.1016/j.lssr.2017.07.006) (DX)
(Score: 2) by Arik on Tuesday January 30, @06:16AM (4 children)
The only thing different here is that in the past few millenia we've learned to specifically keep *human* waste as far from the process as possible.
This is adaptive because of diseases. Hopefully the astronauts will all be squeaky clean.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday January 30, @06:27AM (2 children)
that North Korean soldier who defected recently was full of tapeworms.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @06:46AM
*defecated
FTFY
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @07:24AM
You should familiarize yourself with the lifecycle of the actual parasite. You don't get it by eating poop. And if you did, you would probably not be very happy about it since it would not exactly be living in your gut.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tapeworm#Lifecycle [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Tuesday January 30, @08:50AM
I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.
(Score: 3, Funny) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday January 30, @06:27AM (4 children)
I just stopped hoping I could be an astronaut someday.
Eating one's own shit might be completely cool but does it _really_ have to be like Vegemite?
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @07:24AM
vitameatavegamin [youtube.com]
(Score: 3, Informative) by Arik on Tuesday January 30, @07:30AM
Marmite, on the other hand, is simply a crime against humanity.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @10:50AM
Micro-ecologies of microbes can be engineered to work together to create whole foods from waste while still in the gut. Different astronauts could be inoculated with different set of microbes so that one shits whole carrots, another whole potatoes, yet another lima beans, and so on. Then they could just pass the crock pot around every morning and let it cook until dinner. The missing 15% could be filled in with regular hydroponically produced foods or crickets or something.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday January 30, @01:33PM
I've got news Soylentis, we're all astronauts, travelling on a tiny space-ship [half-earthproject.org]. Keep growing the population and eventually we'll all be eating our own waste (including the dead people) converted into a smear of microbial goo, because microbes are the only thing that can withstand the relentless pressure of humans on their habitat.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday January 30, @06:39AM (2 children)
Should be easy to turn into chocolate pudding, it already has the proper color and depending on have regular they are and the consistency of space-poop they might have texture and viscosity down to. Just add flavor. But then considering they already drink pee and do other weird things for science perhaps it won't be a deterrent to space travel.
(Score: 4, Touché) by c0lo on Tuesday January 30, @07:04AM
If you want to go down this line, go full "Human centipede" and save the energy cost for flavoring.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday January 30, @01:36PM
We all drink our own pee [nasa.gov], didn't they teach you this in 5th grade? (Ha, wasn't searching for a NASA link, funny that it's the first result.)
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Tuesday January 30, @07:41AM (1 child)
I wonder if there are any applications for this back on Earth. I was thinking of a replacement for a septic tank where there isn't the space but I expect it uses rather a lot of energy. How about rebranding it as a novelty "superfood"? I'm sure some pretentious fools could be persuaded to part with their money! Especially those who are, errrrr, into that shit!
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Tuesday January 30, @07:57AM
If solar produces enough energy, turning your waste into food this way would potentially cut down on the amount of space required to go "off grid", and you could always just feed it to your animals, rather than eat it yourself!
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @09:52AM (1 child)
Deep-space missions have a problem. Once you leave the protection of Earth's magnetic field, the radiation becomes far worse than it already is in space. Just the short trip to the Moon caused the Apollo astronauts to develop cataracts. You need shielding.
You can bring a bunch of lead shielding and then save weight by recycling your shit to eat, or you could just surround yourself with normal food.
For complicated radiation reasons, stuff with a modest atomic number is bad. (causes a shower of particles from a single one) Skip the aluminum, both in your spacecraft structure and in your food packaging. Use steel.
Got a mission to Mars that will take a few years? Pack a decade worth of food. Pack jars of pickles, cans of olives, cans of salmon, buckets of ice cream, salami, lentils, frozen steaks, butter, and everything else that will keep long enough. As each compartment of food is emptied, fill it with waste. Poop ought to be frozen to prevent gas generation; you wouldn't want to vent any shielding mass.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday January 30, @01:49PM
AC, I think you got that complicated radiation shower thing wrong - the nuclear physicists I've worked with claim that, pound for pound, lead is worse for shielding than hydrocarbons because of the scatter effect. They did agree, it's a complicated thing - and thin aluminum is worse than no shielding at all (well, except that you really want something to hold an atmosphere in...), but, all in all, you're best off with a couple of miles of low density atmosphere between you and the cosmic source, after that, pound for pound, the thinner the shield, the worse the scatter effect.
My preferred Earth-Mars transit [arxiv.org] vehicle would be a converted asteroid [nasaspaceflight.com], preferably one large enough and with enough structural integrity [nasaspaceflight.com] to be spun for some gravity on the inside [newworldencyclopedia.org].
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @11:17AM
... to eat their own shit? All the rest of us have to do is go on Facebook.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @03:21PM
I'm just very glad that I am not one of this guy's graduate students, or worse, undergraduate lab helper.
"Here, eat this and tell me what you think."
