Elon Musk wants to sell you a flamethrower for $500 — and it seems to be legal in California
Elon Musk, the mastermind behind PayPal, Tesla and SpaceX, has another innovative product up in his sleeve: a $500 flamethrower. Musk announced the flamethrower on Saturday, after weeks of teasing a possible flamethrowing product for his newest venture, The Boring Company. The Boring Company's mission is to excavate a low-cost but fast-digging tunnel through Los Angeles to help alleviate its notorious car traffic.
Musk's announcements on Instagram and Twitter about the flamethrower has all been in tongue-in-cheek tone, but his legions of followers have lapped up the chance to buy a flamethrower from The Boring Company. Over 2,000 people have pre-ordered the device so far, according to Musk on Twitter.
Pre-orders are expected to ship in the spring, according to The Boring Company's website. "When the zombie apocalypse happens, you'll be glad you bought a flamethrower," tweeted Musk. "Works against hordes of the undead or your money back!"
The California Health and Safety Codes 12750 to 12761 outline that owning or selling flamethrowers is illegal without a permit granted from the state fire marshal, joining Maryland as the only two states in the country to have flamethrower regulations. The state has defined flamethrowers as "any nonstationary and transportable device designed or intended to emit or propel a burning stream of combustible or flammable liquid a distance of at least 10 feet." But since The Boring Company's flamethrower emits fire less than the defined 10 feet, they did not have to get a permit to sell, according to the company's spokesman.
At time of this story being posted, the pre-order count had climbed to 10k.
Update: One California lawmaker wants to ban the flamethrower. But it's puny compared to other flamethrowers.
Also at CNN, MarketWatch, and CNET.
You'd better get that in writing:
A plan to build an ultrafast Hyperloop [
One] tube train has been given "verbal [government] approval" to connect large cities on the East Coast, tech entrepreneur Elon Musk says. He adds that the system would whisk passengers from New York to Washington, D.C., in 29 minutes.
After his tweet about the plan set off intense interest, Musk added a clarification, stating, "Still a lot of work needed to receive formal approval, but am optimistic that will occur rapidly."
We're seeking more details from Musk and his companies that are involved in the Hyperloop project — from the vehicle unit to the Boring Co., which would dig the tunnels. He did not specify, for instance, which agency had given its approval or when construction might begin.
Engineers who are working on the project have the goal of sending pods through a tube at speeds of more than 700 mph, using magnetic levitation and an electric motor in a vacuum environment.
The Boring Company's mundane tunneling plans may have been a red herring to distract from underground Hyperloop development.
Is this how Muskmania dies? With an undeliverable promise of multi-billion dollar infrastructure? Or will Musk deliver a transportation system faster than the highest-speed rail, create the world's most valuable
car company, and build a Hyperloop on Mars designed to transport him from the ice caps to his throne (crafted from the disinterred bones of Steve Jobs) at Olympus Mons?
Elon Musk's Boring Company has received permission to dig 10.1 miles of tunnel in Maryland:
On Thursday, Maryland officials gave Elon Musk's Boring Company permission to dig a 10.1-mile tunnel "beneath the state-owned portion of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, between the Baltimore city line and Maryland 175 in Hanover," according to the Baltimore Sun.
According to Maryland Transportation Secretary Pete Rahn, The Boring Company (which Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk founded to advance tunneling technology) wants to build two 35-mile tunnels between Baltimore and Washington, DC. The federal government owns about two-thirds of the land that Musk's company would need to dig underneath. As of Friday, it was unclear whether that permission had been granted. (A Department of Transportation spokeswoman told Ars that the land in question was owned by the National Park Service, which did not immediately respond to request for comment.)
But the 10 miles that have been approved by the state of Maryland will for the first leg of an underground system that could contain a Hyperloop system. Musk first floated the idea of a Hyperloop—which would ferry passengers through a low-pressure tube in levitating pods floating above a track using air-bearings—in 2013. But the CEO determined that he didn't have time to see his idea through to fruition, so he issued a white paper and challenged startups and students alike to make headway on the concept.
Also at The Washington Post (archive).
Previously: Elon Musk Claims to Have "Verbal Approval" to Build New York to Washington, D.C. Hyperloop
Elon Musk has released an image showing a tunnel under Hawthorne, California, near SpaceX's headquarters:
Musk's LA tunnel is a pilot project designed to test the feasibility of his plan to dig tunnels at a lower cost and more efficiently than current tunnel boring companies operate, with the eventual aim of supplying cities and regions with underground tunnel networks that can transport goods and services while avoiding surface obstacles and traffic.
The Boring Co. is still a long way from achieving the grand vision of constructing inter-city underground Hyperloop tubes for high-speed travel, but it's making rapid progress on its initial test digging and tunnel construction, which should go some way to proving to its detractors that this is more than just a pipe dream.
Also at Engadget and The Verge.
Previously: Elon Musk Wants to be Boring
Tunnel to 'Underworld' Discovered Beneath Mexican Pyramid
Elon Musk Claims to Have "Verbal Approval" to Build New York to Washington, D.C. Hyperloop
NY-Philly-Baltimore-DC Hyperloop: Not Vaporware?
Elon Musk wants to take his train to Chicago.
The billionaire tech entrepreneur tweeted Wednesday that his Boring Company would compete to design, fund, build and operate a high-speed loop connecting O'Hare Airport with downtown Chicago.
Musk's statement came after Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel asked for proposals to build and operate a high-speed rail line that will whisk passengers from the airport to downtown in 20 minutes or fewer, cutting travel times in half. Contractors will also have to figure out how to finance it without taxpayer dollars, Emanuel said.
The L already connects O'Hare and Midway airports to downtown Chicago.
Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @10:08AM
Does it combust Li-Ion batteries? Seems to be the only logical tie-in with existing Musk companies: getting rid of old batteries. Because if that's not it, then holy fucking shit, he's gone off the deep end. A flamethrower, one of the most heinous and appalling weapons of war? All of my wat.
c0lo on Tuesday January 30, @11:23AM
^^^^ That's what I call a catastrophic failure of imagination. ^^^^
Let me remind you that SpaceX recently completed the static firing test for Falcon Heavy [soylentnews.org].
Methinks those flame-throwers are just Falcon Heavy booster surplus (large grin)
bradley13 on Tuesday January 30, @10:36AM
It's not actually a flamethrower. It's a propane torch.
This is Yet Another Musk Publicity Stunt. And for that purpose, calling it a flamethrower gets a lot more attention.
Anyway, when you're rich, you can indulge the occasional goofy idea. As pointed out on the Green site, he was apparently inspired by SpaceBalls: "Merchandising, merchandising, where the real money from the movie is made. Spaceballs-the T-shirt, Spaceballs-the Coloring Book, Spaceballs-the Lunch box, Spaceballs-the Breakfast Cereal, Spaceballs-the Flame Thrower."
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
Kromagv0 on Tuesday January 30, @02:16PM
Now it makes sense and that is really funny. If I only had $500 to waste on something I would have no use for.
T-Shirts and bumper stickers [zazzle.com] to offend someone
Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @10:46AM
Apparently I missed something... what's the link with drilling holes to improve car traffic?
c0lo on Tuesday January 30, @11:06AM
My guess, drilling holes for car traffic is... how to put it?... a bit boring.
Fooling around with a flamethrower spices up the things a bit.
I mean... look, just imagine the fun having two of those while your project is compiling [xkcd.com].
(grin)
Runaway1956 on Tuesday January 30, @11:13AM
Los Angeles. Zombie apocalypse. I think they've found something under the streets of LA. They don't want to just come out and tell us - that is, they don't want people to panic. But, they can quietly go about preparing the general population to defend against the apocalypse.
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
theluggage on Tuesday January 30, @11:45AM
You see that post that you just replied to... You know, the one name-checking Elon Musk and his enterprises... and the original story it linked to, and the doubtless other references on Arsebook, Twatter etc.?
You got that they mentioned Elon Musk, SpaceX, Tesla, the Boring Company etc?
That's the point. Elon's being whacky and seeking publicity. (and I'm sure he was the baddie in some Piers Brosnan-era Bond movie using some fake solar-power company as cover for a plot to kidnap Madonna and force her to steal the Koh-i-noor diamond or something).
However, this is 2018 and unless the flamethrower has some sort of cryptocurrency/blockchain connection, I'm not investing.
Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @01:27PM
Well, I guess if you are chained to a block, one of those might come quite handy.
The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday January 30, @11:24AM
I wouldn't have thought Musk's core audience of meat-eschewing, tree-hugging types had enough testosterone left to appreciate the idea of owning a flamethrower.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
takyon on Tuesday January 30, @11:32AM
Musk has a huge tent of followers. Huge enough for some weirdos [reddit.com].
Considering Musk's penchant for explosions [youtube.com], it's not a shock.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
c0lo on Tuesday January 30, @11:39AM
But of course it's not a shock.
Not unless that gas bottle on top decides to crack up, that is; but even then it will be a subsonic deflagration rather than a shocky detonation.
(grin)
richtopia on Tuesday January 30, @01:46PM
Merchandising, merchandising, where the real money from the movie is made! Spaceballs-the T-shirt, Spaceballs-the Coloring Book, Spaceballs-the Lunch box, Spaceballs-the Breakfast Cereal, Spaceballs-the Flame Thrower.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fgRFQJCHcPw [youtube.com]
Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @03:05PM
The really funny thing about that joke from the movie is that there was no Spaceballs merchandise at all because they had to promise not to do any to get permission to make the film from George Lucas.
