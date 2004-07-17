from the
Trump security team sees building U.S. 5G network as option
President Donald Trump's national security team is looking at options to counter the threat of China spying on U.S. phone calls that include the government building a super-fast 5G wireless network, a senior administration official said on Sunday. The official, confirming the gist of a report from Axios.com, said the option was being debated at a low level in the administration and was six to eight months away from being considered by the president himself.
The 5G network concept is aimed at addressing what officials see as China's threat to U.S. cyber security and economic security. [...] "We want to build a network so the Chinese can't listen to your calls," the senior official told Reuters. "We have to have a secure network that doesn't allow bad actors to get in. We also have to ensure the Chinese don't take over the market and put every non-5G network out of business."
[...] Major wireless carriers have spent billions of dollars buying spectrum to launch 5G networks, and it is unclear if the U.S. government would have enough spectrum to build its own 5G network. [...] Another option includes having a 5G network built by a consortium of wireless carriers, the U.S. official said. "We want to build a secure 5G network and we have to work with industry to figure out the best way to do it," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Axios published documents it said were from a presentation from a National Security Council official. If the government built the network, it would rent access to carriers, Axios said.
Will it include "responsible encryption"?
Exclusive: U.S. lawmakers urge AT&T to cut commercial ties with Huawei - sources
U.S. lawmakers are urging AT&T Inc, the No. 2 wireless carrier, to cut commercial ties to Chinese phone maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and oppose plans by telecom operator China Mobile Ltd to enter the U.S. market because of national security concerns, two congressional aides said.
[...] Earlier this month, AT&T was forced to scrap a plan to offer its customers Huawei handsets after some members of Congress lobbied against the idea with federal regulators, sources told Reuters.
The U.S. government has also blocked a string of Chinese acquisitions over national security concerns, including Ant Financial's proposed purchase of U.S. money transfer company MoneyGram International Inc.
The lawmakers are also advising U.S. firms that if they have ties to Huawei or China Mobile, it could hamper their ability to do business with the U.S. government, one aide said, requesting anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday January 30, @11:00AM (1 child)
So does it really mean the 5G devices will communicate using encryption without a backdoor?
Or will they let NSA have their thing with them?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by anubi on Tuesday January 30, @11:29AM
And I betcha all the hardware will be made in China... along with all the design specs.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Tuesday January 30, @11:56AM (3 children)
The NSA, FBI and other 3-letter agencies would just love for the government to run a network like that. But don't worry, it won't ever happen. In absolute the best case, the government is too slow and bureaucratic: they might have a network half-deployed (at 10x the cost) by the time the industry has already finished 6G deployment.
If you want a current example, look at the F-35. Prototypes flew in the previous century, so the design was basically defined when the program started in 2001. The first plane (production test) flew 5 years later in 2006. Nine years later, in 2015, production was finally, actually limping along, at 3 planes/month. We've all heard of the real-world problems - less than 50% availability, etc.. The program is a mess, and by the time it's finally fixed (at astronomical final cost), the planes will be obsolete.
The US government is simply not capable (perhaps never has been capable) of handling projects on this scale, in any sort of timely and cost-effective fashion. Bureaucracy, politics, over-regulation, frankly corruption - just not possible. I used to work in government procurement on major defense contracts. I've seen the ugliness.
What would happen is this: The government would commission plans. Request bids. Bids would be selected, there would be protests, adaptations, new rounds of bids. In the background, every Congresscritter will want to bring home the pork, meaning that the contracts will have to be split into subcontracts and sub-subcontracts and sub-sub-subcontracts. Major contracts might be in place in 3 years.
Each contract and subcontract, of course, brings its own layer of bureaucracy and government oversight on the one side, and additional employees on the other side, whose job is solely to keep the bureaucrats happen. Most of the budget will be expended just setting up the contracting structures. Oh, and there's a whole layer of shell-companies to be created. There probably aren't enough handicapped/female/black/muslim/transgender/fruitarian/whatever business owners in the various areas where subcontracts will be written. So the companies doing the actual work arrange for shell-companies to pass through the contracts (another layer of contracts and profit-skimming).
Should something actually manage to get produced, the sheer number of subcontracts will lead to system integration nightmares. Need we mention that the requirements will change numerous times along the way? First test deployment, maybe in five years. Problems will be found, more requirements changes...
Meanwhile, what about industry? Will the government prohibit them from deploying anything competitive? Or better? I'm serious about 6G - it will be old, by the time the government has finished setting fire to piles of money on a project like this.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @12:38PM
"by the time it's finally fixed (at astronomical final cost), the planes will be obsolete."
The F-35 is already obsolete.
The MiG-35 can fly rings around it, the Su-57 will make it a practice target, and the S-400 radar can illuminate it quite nicely.
Added to the plane program cost itself is the need for massive forward C3i, SEAD, and ECM support to make this turkey even remotely survivable in an area-denial environment.
The F-35 will be relegated to being another stand-off weapons carrier, a role the B-1B can do B-52H better and cheaper, while the F-22 remains our only decent modern fighter. The old F-15 just can't keep up any more, except over medieval desert shitholes.
The F-35 is a giant boondoggle masquerading as an airplane.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by c0lo on Tuesday January 30, @12:42PM (1 child)
But of course will be 10x the cost, they'll need to use US components.
Want it cheaper? Go fab the components in China.
What it built faster? Go to peopleperhour or whatever hourly-job sites operates in US and you'll get something kept together with duct-tape but done by evening.
No, it wasn't always like this.
But people like Hyman G. Rickover [wikipedia.org] aren't tolerated [wikipedia.org] any more - today, money speak louder than engineering.
(Score: 2) by Geezer on Tuesday January 30, @01:03PM
God bless NAVSEA 08. May he enjoy green grapes in the Celestial EOS forever.
Scruting the inscrutable for over 60 years.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @12:22PM
Down with duh EFF CEE CEE.
Up with duh EEE EFF EFF.
Soystain freedumbs foreverz!
Kill the millennials!! Pour their blood into my retirement portfolio!!!
- Every Soylent Boomer
(Score: 3, Informative) by Snospar on Tuesday January 30, @02:04PM
There are plenty of ways to send fully encrypted communications over existing "open" networks that are magnitudes cheaper to implement properly than trying to build your own "secure network" based on radio transmission. 5G is just another step on the LTE roadmap and is being used and abused to hype up any old story - this one is pure nonsense from start to finish.
(Score: 2) by ElizabethGreene on Tuesday January 30, @03:02PM
There is an inconsistency here.
When talking about net neutrality I heard multiple calls for massive investments in nationwide broadband infrastructure. When 'the government' talks about doing that with 5g, the logical technology to build it, the entire internet panics.
