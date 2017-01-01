from the "think-of-the-children"-is-not-working-out-so-well-here dept.
A "cult" has been implicated in cases of parents forcing their children to drink bleach as an autism cure (and surprisingly, it's not the cult known as 4chan):
Parents are making their children drink industrial bleach to cure them of autism—with the potentially deadly practice linked back to a U.S. cult. According to British tabloid the Sunday People, six British police forces have probed cases in which children as young as two have been forced to undergo the potentially lethal treatment.
The treatment being administered is CD (Chloride Dioxide) or MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution)—with a secret Facebook group touting its use to desperate parents in the U.K. The method has been promoted by a controversial U.S. church with a branch in Los Angeles - the secretive Genesis II Church, founded by Jim Humble, a former scientologist.
A 2016 investigation by Eyewitness News and ABC News found an underground network clustered in southern California promoting MMS on Facebook as a cure for ailments including cancer, Parkinsons, and autism in children.
The previous year the BBC exposed a secret conference in which leading figures from the church travelled to the U.K. to promote the use of MMS, which it claims is a non-dangerous religious sacrament. They believe that autism is caused by pathogens and parasites, which Chloride Dioxide kills. Doctors say that the claims of adherents are groundless, the solution is untested and can cause serious harm.
Bleach: the drink of choice for sophisticated memers.
(Score: 1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @12:34PM (14 children)
It's true. Bleach is the Final Solution to Assburgers.
Bleach also cures hunger, poverty, education, immigration, abortion, gay marriage, social security, basic income, and universal health care.
Drink Bleach NOW!
(Score: 4, Interesting) by c0lo on Tuesday January 30, @12:50PM
Happens that I have a recipe to prepare an exquisitely flavoured and smooth bleach, just perfect for the 1%-ers connoisseurs' palate.
A tad expensive, but that's the price for true quality. Let me know if interested.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday January 30, @12:56PM (2 children)
That's not the half of it. It even cures stupid.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @01:01PM (1 child)
People, people, listen here. $379.87 isn't nearly enough.
Give all your money to SoylentNews and drink bleach today. Receive everlasting life as the Mighty Buzzard devours your carcass for all eternity.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday January 30, @01:57PM
Yeah, it's gotta lay out in the sun for a while to properly ripen anyway and that'll take care of the bleach taste.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @12:58PM
We have always known that brits are the most exposed to all sorts of americanismus diseaziata group of illness.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @01:23PM (8 children)
Education is something to be cured of?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @01:31PM (7 children)
Education is a dream world where the young people are indoctrinated to vote Green and Democrat and Libertarian when they should be voting Republican like God intended. What young people should be learning instead is how to die and donate their precious young blood for transfusion to Soylent boomers who will live forever.
(Score: 3, Informative) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday January 30, @01:59PM (6 children)
You do know that educational institutions hate libertarians even more than Republicans, yes? Opposing ideals they can deal with but independent thought is their kryptonite.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @02:06PM
You do know that ideology has absolutely no place in American team politics. Vote for the right team or else.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday January 30, @02:12PM (4 children)
If you would quit using poor people to teach the children, then the children would learn the other side of the story.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @02:16PM (3 children)
Rich people are too busy hoarding money to bother teaching the poor spawn of their competitors.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday January 30, @02:27PM (2 children)
Pretty much, yeah. Those who can, do. Because why the hell wouldn't they when it pays so much more than teaching?
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @02:33PM (1 child)
That's right, kiddies. The Mighty Buzzard could teach you how to be rich like he is, but then he'd have to kill you and eat you. Now sign this legally binding non-compete agreement saying you shall never be as rich as The Mighty Buzzard because he's worth it and you're not.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday January 30, @02:48PM
I'm not remotely rich. I could have been many times over but I prefer to work precisely enough to meet both my needs and desires. And then stop. Time to do whatever I like is worth quite a bit more to me than an extra zero or two on my net worth.
Here's your riches formula though, since you brought it up:
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 2) by Entropy on Tuesday January 30, @12:34PM
And I guess autism won't even be a concern anymore?
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @12:38PM (2 children)
The Nazis had some bleach they made the Jews drink.
Congratulations unto the Genesis II Church for recovering lost Nazi secrets.
(Score: 2) by Kilo110 on Tuesday January 30, @01:18PM (1 child)
"Local Fuhrer discovers ancient autism cure that Big Phrama doesn't want you to know about!"
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @01:37PM
You'll be balls deep to the Hilter with this one wierd boner pill!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @12:51PM (11 children)
Facebook algorithms are too complex to filter out "drink chloride dioxide", apparently.
Not their problem. In fact this is just one more avenue to punish people with alternative views. Do not deviate from your religion, the serpent on a stick, $.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @01:20PM (10 children)
The bad thing is it is not the people with alternative views that get the punishment, but their children. At an age where they are neither able to understand it, nor realistically able to resist.
People doing bad things to themselves due to stupidity is one thing. People doing bad things to others due to stupidity is a wholly different thing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @01:44PM (8 children)
Actually just found out the other day my lifelong mysterious dental problems are probably due to inappropriate antibiotic treatments as a small child. That type of stuff is going on all the time. Our understanding of any medical treatment is so rudimentary and most of them lead to a lifelong path of further "unanticipated" problems.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @01:53PM (7 children)
The answer is clear. Sue your parents and their pediatrician.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @02:15PM (6 children)
What would that solve?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @02:18PM (3 children)
Money solves everything.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @02:25PM (2 children)
Not in this case, the dental treatments require destroying more and more of the remaining tissue, thus requiring ever more maintenance over normal teeth. There simply is no good solution to the problem no matter how much money you have.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @02:39PM (1 child)
You're missing the whole point of money which is how the score is kept. It doesn't matter whether you have teeth or not. As long as you have the most money, you win.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @02:48PM
I dont think you get the point of money... and the people at the very top hold most of their wealth in nontangibles like power and favors that are not taxed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @02:30PM (1 child)
it will make insurance companies richer, scaring more people into fearing lawsuits.
Medical malpractice should be exclusively penal code, which means the police seizes all docs and jails who is really responsible, probably the evidence suppressing pharma companies.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @02:43PM
Its not really malpractice, they dont know the long term effects of 99.99% of what they do. That is just the risk you take by accepting any medical treatment. There are probably all sorts of health issues like opioid misuse, obesity, cardiovascular problems, etc due to some type of widespread medical treatment. Eg ibuprofin and heart attacks...
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @02:25PM
You mean like mutilating a baby's penis to supposedly decrease the chances of diseases and hygiene issues that can easily be mitigated or eliminated using alternative methods such as protection, practicing good hygiene, being selective about sexual partners, and so on? No, that's fine, because no one has a right to control their own bodies. We need to preemptively modify their bodies before they can conceivably defend themselves.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @12:51PM (4 children)
Isn't this a variant of the tide pod fad?
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday January 30, @01:03PM
Different targeting, not sure about the relative lethality - since they're pushing parents to do it to 2 year olds instead of teens to do it to themselves...
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Tuesday January 30, @01:06PM (2 children)
No, because tide pods are delicious and full of nutrients.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Tuesday January 30, @02:17PM (1 child)
It's good to see how well society is progressing. It reminds me of this: http://fatpita.net/?i=21020 [fatpita.net]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday January 30, @02:37PM
FORBIDDEN
F R U I T
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @01:00PM (2 children)
Why is a ban necessary? Doesn't the UK already have a law against attempted murder?
A ban against selling bleach would not be the right solution, it has uses other than attempting to kill your children.
And if they mean a ban against selling it as medicine, they should look into a false advertising law instead.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @01:56PM
Does the UK even have a law against murder? Isn't it one of those common law traditions defined entirely by precedent and never codified by statute?
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Tuesday January 30, @02:26PM
But that's hard and would require police to do work. So not gonna happen, sorry. Banned.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Thexalon on Tuesday January 30, @01:23PM
Feed your kid enough bleach, and they will in fact be no longer affected by autism. Of course, they won't be able to do anything else anymore, and you'll probably spend the rest of your life in jail, but I'm sure there are people desperate enough to try it.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @01:24PM
In other not so surprising news, 4chan has no desire to cure itself.
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @02:13PM (3 children)
The State needs to protect children from idiot parents. I propose that children be kept in government custody, and that the production of children be licensed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @02:21PM
Kill 'em all, and redistribute their wealth into the retirement accounts of Soylent boomers.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday January 30, @02:53PM
Nodded you insightful simply because for a certain percentage of the population, you are correct!
You need a licence to drive, you need a licence to marry but any stupid fuck can have a kid.
---someone...I don't know who
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @03:18PM
Too extreme. In cases of negligence or abuse, castrate the father, sterilize the mother and put the pair of them in work camps to pay for the state to bring up their child.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @02:59PM
There is no substance "bleach" although I suspect any chemical with bleaching properties is equally effective
(Score: 2) by meustrus on Tuesday January 30, @03:08PM
So if I get this straight, you give your child MMS to "cure" them of the "parasites" they got from the mercury in MMR vaccines? Or is the similar acronym purely coincidence?
If there isn't at least one reference or primary source, it's not +1 Informative.
