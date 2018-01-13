from the Don't-Read^W-Breathe-Between-the-Lines dept.
An Anonymous Coward writes:
The German government has denounced experiments funded by German carmakers in which humans and monkeys reportedly inhaled diesel exhaust fumes.
On Thursday The New York Times reported that the EUGT research was designed to counter a 2012 decision by the World Health Organization to classify diesel exhaust as a carcinogen.
It said that in 2014, EUGT had exposed 10 monkeys to fumes - in an air-tight chamber - from several cars, including a diesel VW Beetle. The testing took place at a lab in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Then at the weekend Germany's Stuttgarter Zeitung and SWR radio reported that 19 men and six women had inhaled diesel fumes in another EUGT experiment.
During a month of tests at a lab in Aachen, west Germany, they were exposed to various concentrations of diesel fumes, which contain toxic nitrogen oxides (NOx). The BBC has not seen the study itself, but German media say it was published in 2016.
At the time the carmakers were arguing that modern technology had cut pollution from diesel engines to safe levels. But VW was later found to have fitted "cheat" devices that rigged the emissions data.
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-42858668
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Tuesday January 30, @02:13PM (1 child)
Well if you would just let sales and marketing say whatever they like, they wouldn't have to asphyxiate test subjects in the pursuit of a study with the proper outcome. People, it's a simple either-or situation.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @02:25PM
The kicker (besides the gas chamber perspective) is that the aim of the study was to prove that their new engines are healthier than their old engines.
They failed miserably.
Reply to This
