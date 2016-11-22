from the one-stop-shop dept.
Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Team Up to Disrupt Health Care
Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase announced on Tuesday that they would form an independent health care company to serve their employees in the United States. The three companies provided few details about the new entity, other than saying it would initially focus on technology to provide simplified, high-quality health care for their employees and their families, and at a reasonable cost. They said the initiative, which is in the early planning stages, would be a long-term effort "free from profit-making incentives and constraints."
The partnership brings together three of the country's most influential companies to try to improve a system that other companies have tried and failed to change: Amazon, the largest online retailer in the world; Berkshire Hathaway, the holding company led by the billionaire investor Warren E. Buffett; and JPMorgan Chase, the largest bank in the United States by assets.
Various health insurance and pharmacy companies were hit by the news:
The move sent shares of health-care stocks falling in early trading. Express Scripts Holding Co. and CVS Health Corp., which manage pharmacy benefits, slumped 6.7 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively. Health insurers Cigna Corp. and Anthem Inc. also dropped. The health-care industry has been nervously eyeing the prospect of competition from Amazon for months. While the new company created by Amazon, Berkshire and JPMorgan would be for their U.S. staff only, this is the first big move by Amazon into the industry. The new collaboration could pressure profits for middlemen in the U.S. health-care supply chain.
Related: $54 Billion Anthem-Cigna Health Insurer Merger Rejected by U.S. Judge
CVS Attempting $66 Billion Acquistion of Health Insurer Aetna
Two recent health insurance mergers have been blocked by judges:
A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc's proposed $54 billion merger with smaller rival Cigna Corp, derailing an unprecedented effort to consolidate the country's health insurance industry.
The U.S. Justice Department sued in July to stop Anthem's purchase of Cigna, a deal that would have created the largest U.S. health insurer by membership, and Aetna Inc's planned $33 billion acquisition of Humana.
On Wednesday, Judge Amy Berman Jackson of U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia issued the ruling against Anthem's deal, saying that the merger would have worsened an already highly concentrated market and was likely to raise prices.
Last month, a different U.S. judge ruled against Aetna's proposed deal for Humana.
Government antitrust officials argued that both deals would lead to less competition and higher prices for Americans. The acquisitions would have reduced the number of large national U.S. insurers from five to three.
CVS, one of the largest pharmacies in the U.S., has made an offer to acquire the health insurer Aetna Inc.:
U.S. pharmacy operator CVS Health Corp has made an offer to acquire No. 3 U.S. health insurer Aetna Inc for more than $200 per share, or over $66 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. A deal would merge one of the nation's largest pharmacy benefits managers and pharmacy operators with one of its oldest health insurers, whose far-reaching business ranges from employer healthcare to government plans nationwide.
[...] A tie-up with Aetna could give CVS more leverage in its price negotiations with drug makers. But it would also subject it to more antitrust scrutiny. The deal could also help counter pressure on CVS's stock following speculation that Amazon.com Inc is preparing to enter the drug prescription market, using its vast e-commerce platform to take market share from traditional pharmacies.
[...] The sources did not specify how much of CVS' bid is cash versus stock, but given CVS's and Aetna's market capitalizations of $77 billion and $54 billion, respectively, a substantial stock component is likely in any deal.
- A CVS-Aetna Deal Is Logical But Also a Stretch
- Wall Street Sees a CVS, Aetna Deal as a Revolutionary Defense
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @06:54PM (77 children)
Alternatively, how about we do what pretty much every other first world nation has done and just have single payer? Since our current system will actually cost more in the long run due to the price-gouging middle men that are for-profit insurance companies, rather than saying 'The richest country on the planet can't afford to do what much less wealthy countries have already done!', it would be more logical to say 'We can't afford not to do it.' Somehow it's acceptable for tens of thousands of people to die every year due to not being able to afford health care, but potentially having delays based on medical need is just intolerable. Rationing care based on how much money one has is fine, but doing so based on who needs it the most is terrible.
Ugh. Now continue with your regularly scheduled news program where they talk about Russia 24/7 to avoid talking about actual policy.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @07:00PM (2 children)
The Soylent Plan:
1. You die
2. The Mighty Buzzard eats you
3. Capitalism works, bitch.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday January 30, @10:37PM (1 child)
Awww, come on, people. AC's post is kinda funny. Why are moderators such party poopers? I'm gonna mod him funny - maybe someone else can go to the trouble of doing the same. I'm waiting for the quality to improve so that some of us who aren't buzzards will enjoy eating the soylent. Right now, there are to many liberals in the recipe . . .
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @12:36AM
...because, apparently, it was the Reactionary Capitalist Ownership Class who came up with the 8-hour day, 40-hour workweek, overtime pay, paid sick leave, paid vacations, and paid healthcare.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @07:14PM (17 children)
A sufficiently complex system is not amenable to Intelligent Design; worse yet, any given shape for such a system is guaranteed to become misaligned with respect to the conditions for which it initially arose—the design is guaranteed to become sub-optimal.
The only way to keep the shape of such a system aligned with dynamic conditions is to subject that system to Evolution by variation and selection, which is a process that can be completely mindless.
The philosophy of resource management that most closely aligns with evolution by variation and selection is Capitalism, where variation takes the form of supplier competition, and selection takes the form of consumer choice.
In contrast, a single-payer system would inhibit both variation (supplier competition) and selection (consumer choice), and would therefore inhibit evolution, and would therefore be doomed to become unfit for the conditions of society.
In the broader case, this is why socialist regimes always decay back into black markets, which are the most primitive form of the necessary foundation of society: Capitalism.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Immerman on Tuesday January 30, @08:24PM (16 children)
What you claim might come to pass *if* we were talking about socialized medicine - i.e. single-supplier healthcare. But we're not, we're talking single payer healthcare. I.e. it will only kill competition in the *insurance* marketplace - but do so by eliminating the profit motive from it.
Healthcare will still be delivered by a multitude of private corporate entities in thriving competition. The only thing removed is the insurance companies - which are parasitic by their very nature. By definition, the expected value of any insurance you buy is less than you paid - any other arrangement costs the insurance company money. If you sell something material there's a chance for wealth generation - I make pans, you need a pan, so I sell you a pan for less than it would cost you to make it yourself. Because I've specialized and can make a pan cheaper than you can, the difference in that cost is real wealth generation, and we share the benefit of it depending on where exactly the sales price falls between our respective production prices.
With financial instruments like insurance though, there is no wealth generation - Lots of people pay in, lots of benefits get paid out, and the benefits MUST be less than the payments by enough to cover administrative overhead and profits. There can be no possibility of improvement except by lowering overhead, and eliminating profit. Contrast that to healthcare itself, where there's lots of possible ways to improve the amount and quality of healthcare that can be delivered per dollar, and hence plenty of room for competition to improve things.
Heck, all you need to do is look at the current benefits-per-dollar delivered by Medicaid/Medicare, VA, etc. and we can see that government-run insurance already outperforms private insurance by a substantial margin.
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @08:44PM (7 children)
There will always be risk, and managing that risk is a service known as "insurance".
Not everyone needs risk to be serviced in the same way; meeting the needs of various risk profiles is how insurance companies create wealth for society. Competing insurance providers create wealth by finding better ways to manage risk; as with all activities in the market, the competition between participants is actually cooperation to find the best ways to allocate resources.
Part of the problem with the insurance market of today is that governmental meddling has indeed forced insurance companies to act more like payment networks rather than risk managers. However, the problem that needs to be solved is not payment, but rather risk management, and the only way your single payer option handles that is through Tyranny, which—as already explained—will only provide a transient solution at best.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @09:05PM
If it weren't for that darn government and their pesky dogs!! We'd all be living the good life in anarcho-capitalist utopia!@!
For someone who seems to be intelligent you sure do make me question the dictionary.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday January 30, @10:44PM (5 children)
I strongly disagree. Insurance creates nothing, and they produce no wealth, for society at large, nor for individuals. The insurance industry is nothing more than legalized gambling. And, as you should be aware, the house always wins. The odds are stacked in favor of the house, such that, they can afford to make a big payout on occasion, just to keep the suckers coming back for more. When GP referred to the insurance industry as parasitic, he was right on target.
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @12:43AM (4 children)
That goes for the entire FIRE sector: Finance, Insurance, Real Estate.
They are all extractive.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @01:16AM (3 children)
I just bought another house. It's a disaster; the previous owner used it up for all its worth and then some, and it's falling apart and filled with unspeakable things.
I'm the person who's going to cut out the rot, replace the plumbing, upgrade the flooring, rehang doors, re-do electrical, apply new decor, and clean out the pathogens in order to revive what is otherwise a dead and useless structure; I'm the person who is going to make a livable space for someone, and I'm doing it solely for profit.
I'm providing a service to society. It's not extractive. It's productive. And, it's voluntary for everyone involved.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @01:30AM (2 children)
You are talking about the construction trade.
I'm talking about landlords who repeatedly increase rents without improving anything.
...and who simply BUY from builders; they add nothing.
I'm talking about people who make money when they are ASLEEP.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @02:38AM (1 child)
When a landlord buys from a builder, he's paying for that building—it only got built because he bought it!
What's wrong with you? How can you not perceive that?
If you're not making money while you sleep, you're a drag on society; you're wasting so much time.
Even slums are a matter of management. Many people who rent are total trash—they are worse than unruly children—and need at least a modicum of external structure. That is a service.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @02:58AM
The landlord PERFORMS NO LABOR.
What he is doing is NOT productive; it is EXTRACTIVE.
He makes money WHILE HE IS ASLEEP.
In Poland, 27 percent of the residences are in housing cooperatives.
Those folks have no landlords.
In particular, no landlords who continually jack up rents while making no improvements, but instead letting things fall apart.
What -those- folks have is a superior system.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2, Informative) by pTamok on Tuesday January 30, @08:55PM (1 child)
With financial instruments like insurance though, there is no wealth generation - Lots of people pay in, lots of benefits get paid out, and the benefits MUST be less than the payments by enough to cover administrative overhead and profits.
While I understand the sentiment, this is simply not true, because you are missing what the insurance company does with the premiums before they pay out claims.
They invest them.
Insurance companies are effectively mutual funds, and a proportion of their profit is made by investing the premiums received for the period before a claim is made that they pay out on. You pay your car insurance at the beginning of the coverage period. The same is true for health insurance. So all the time you don't make a claim is time the insurance company can invest the money. If insurance companies simply collected the premiums and put the cash in a big pile somewhere, and paid out claims from that pile, then what you say is true. They would simply be collectivising risk, which, while good, is not the most efficient thing they can do with the money. They use the money. They can make loans, they can buy shares, or government bonds. They can even buy revenue-generating companies, or buy commodities. Some of the money is used for administration, and some is used to buy re-insurance, to lay off their risk portfolio with other companies that specialise in this: the re-insurers [wikipedia.org], like Munich Re [wikipedia.org], Swiss-Re [wikipedia.org], Berkshire-Hathaway [wikipedia.org] (Owners of Gen Re [wikipedia.org]), and Lloyd's of London [wikipedia.org] - you may of heard of some of those.
So, your insurance premium collectivises risk, pays for administrative services, and is an investment. This is a good deal for insurance companies that calculate risk properly: they get oodles of money to invest for free. It is not for nothing that actuaries are both clever and well paid.
Bookmakers, on the other hand, don't get very much time to invest the bets that are made before they have to pay out on the winners.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @12:52AM
...in dirty energy.
When they get out of the Let's Add To Climate Disruption business[1] entirely and stop buying fossil fuel stocks, we'll have a starting point for a discussion.
[1] For those companies who write coverage for seaside dwellings, it's a particularly stupid business.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @09:46PM (1 child)
The above comment [soylentnews.org] was marked "Troll", so I'm taking the liberty of posting it again for the original AC, and I will keep doing so.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @11:03PM
The bot is learning how to impersonate others to continue the spam! Stop teaching it!!
(Score: 2) by slinches on Tuesday January 30, @11:49PM (2 children)
There is no price competition in health care. The patient who needs an emergency heart transplant can't go shop around for the best value on surgeons. Private, for profit, insurance should act as a check on prices, providing a strong negotiator on the patient's (and their own) behalf to counteract the natural monopoly present in health care. In a single payer system the government takes on that role, so the profit motive to minimize the costs isn't there. People will demand more coverage and private health care providers will gouge the government as far as the treasury allows. We'd be better off to make it all government controlled than the mix of public/private entities you are suggesting. And that's coming from someone who considers himself to be quite libertarian. I do think there's a solution that isn't a complete government takeover of healthcare, but I think that would be predominantly focused on addressing price equity and transparency with only minor modifications on insurance regulations to to help better align insurer and patient interests.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @01:29AM
Most people don't shop around for much of anything; they buy something, and then react.
Or, more likely, they react to the stories that other people tell them about past experiences.
This is the same with health care; there is still room for iteration.
Indeed, this is actually one of the services that an insurance company provides; it is in the self-interest of the insurance company to pay attention to these iterations, and strike deals or move resources accordingly—and you are paying the insurance company to do that research for you.
You're correct about one thing: There is no price competition.
The prices for various services are hidden, or obscured by convoluted calculations; in the U.S., figuring out the cost of even a flu shot is a bizarre experience through the bowels of the insurance system.
This is the result of governmental meddling, which has forced insurance companies to become payment networks rather than risk managers.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Wednesday January 31, @02:48AM
It could - but quite obviously it does not.
A big (probably huge) part of the problem is that in the US there is no transparent pricing structure. If you want to do something totally normal, like give birth by the book, it's basically impossible to comparison-shop among hospitals beforehand - nobody will show you any prices, and it's quite possible for the price to vary by a factor of 10 or more from one hospital tot he next.
You want to drive down prices - make medical providers list their prices up front, right on their web page and in pamphlets in the waiting area - exactly how much a typical procedure X will cost. And if they charge you more than that, they should be able to justify exactly what complications justified the increased price. Combine that with patients having to pay some small percentage of their bill out of pocket, and you can bet most will shop around.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @11:51PM
one if the major drivers for health care costs is hospitals etc. recouping costs incurred by those who can't pay by those who can pay.
Emergency rooms in the US are not allowed to refuse service. Yes there are hospitals that do discriminate admissions and transfers. but not in their emergency rooms. So they will naturally push the limits on the minimum for "stabilize the acute condition" before releasing (kicking out) the patient.
They can refuse to admit patients for further observation or care once the patient's current acute needs have been "met".
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Gaaark on Tuesday January 30, @07:34PM (36 children)
Live in Canada:
My son was born 3-4 weeks early.
My wife has just been diagnosed with uterine cancer.
If we lived in the States, we'd be screwed, but because we live in Canada we are okay.
Dog bless Canada, long live Canada.
Can't imagine being American and having to worry about how we'd pay this.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 5, Funny) by DannyB on Tuesday January 30, @07:51PM (9 children)
Yeah, you can brag about how much better your health care is, but you don't have a president like ours!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @08:06PM (7 children)
That's because our elections aren't beauty pageants! But don't worry, they're not real smart either. They'll elect another Harper soon enough. Too bad we can't just put all the yahoos from both countries on a garbage barge, send it out to sea and sink the fucker! I really don't know what stops us from doing it.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Tuesday January 30, @08:10PM
You like the 'B' Ark, eh?
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @08:53PM (1 child)
I don't know what would be more entertaining: sinking it, or letting them live on it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @01:02AM
Sounds like Reality TV.
Hey, we've got a politico with experience in that.
Maybe he could join the Canucks.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Informative) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday January 30, @09:55PM (3 children)
Many people are saying I'm a handsome guy, very tall (6'3"), with all my own hair. Thank you! But I think Justin is also very good looking! I love the way he looks. And he's working very hard to make Canada great again. I was ready to cancel NAFA, which has been killing our economy in the USA. He talked me out of it (we're renegotiating). You made a great choice when you elected him.
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: 2, Disagree) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday January 30, @10:50PM (1 child)
So, you've got the hots for Justin Beiber? Who'da thunk it.
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday January 30, @11:40PM
A lot of the boys at my boarding school were gay. I wasn't. I brought a lot of ATTRACTIVE girls there, nobody else brought girls. It was an all-boys school. Except for those girls I brought. I'm not gay. I shouldn't have to say this -- I have a beautiful wife and four beautiful children (and Theresa). But I know a handsome man when I see one. There's no shame in that. I see one every time I look in a mirror. And Justin Bieber is one. Many people say he's a big fan of mine. We invited him to play his wonderful music for our Republican Party -- his manager told us "no," the manager is a VERY NASTY Dem. We offered FIVE MILLION DOLLARS, he told us "no," very foolish guy.
But I didn't mean Justin Bieber. I meant Justin Trudeau. A lot of guys from Canada are named Justin, a lot are named Trudeau. But Justin Trudeau is the one running it now. He's their Prime Minister, it's what they have instead of a President. It's a VERY WEAK office. But he's a great guy, great smile, nice to look at, nice to talk to. And unlike Gorbachev, he keeps his appointments. They say 90% of success is showing up. The other 10% is looking fabulous. And Justin Trudeau gets 100%.
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @01:07AM
Radio/TV presenter Thom Hartmann tells of the time his wife Louise was close enough to Trump to check that out.
She told Thom, "Bad plugs."
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 4, Touché) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday January 30, @09:37PM
Thank you for your support! I always thought you were a Dem, a lot of Dems are starting to come around. The ones who love America, they see how hard I'm working to Make America Great Again. VERY SUCCESSFULLY! And they want to be part of that. I welcome them, I'm saving seats for them at my table. I'm very bipartisan, believe me. One Team, One People, One American Family!
Let me tell you, the Democrats' ObamaCare is imploding. Massive subsidy payments -- BAILOUTS -- to their pet insurance companies has stopped. Because I signed an Executive Order. Dems should call me to fix! And I can sign another Executive Order to end the MASSIVE BAILOUTS for Members of Congress! I'm sitting in my office in Washington, pen in hand. Pen in hand, folks. I'm making ObamaCare IMPLODE!
Our HealthCare Bill, as you know, went down in flames I worked very hard on the Repeal & Replace of ObamaCare, I call it the American Healthcare Act. Many people are calling it Trumpcare. It's a great honor, I'm very honored. But I didn't do it alone, I can't do it alone, I'd love to do it alone, I'm not a dictator. We have guys in Congress, they've been working on it for years. But it FAILED very badly because our Congress is a mess. We have some guys in our House, supposedly they're R's, the Freedom Caucus. They didn't caucus with us on that one, they caucused with the Dems. We wanted to STOP THE FUNDING for Planned Parenthood, they said that wasn't enough. They want us to go fully to the Right. So they told us "no." And the Democrats are smiling in D.C. The Freedom Caucus, with the help of Club For Growth and Heritage, have saved Planned Parenthood & Obamacare!
And our Senate is a DISASTER too. The very outdated filibuster rule must go. Republicans in the Senate will NEVER win if they don't go to a 51 vote majority NOW. They look like fools and are just wasting time. Mitch M, go to 51 Votes NOW and WIN. IT'S TIME! Republican Senators are total quitters, Repeal & Replace is not dead! Demand another vote before voting on any other bill!
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @07:52PM
Dog bless Tommy Douglas the greatest Canadian.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @07:56PM (17 children)
What about those Canadians who recently had to find medicine in the States? [foxnews.com]
Anyway, your situation in the United States would be handled by your insurance. Now, it would be nice if the insurance system were simpler and cheaper, but you can blame a long history of governmental meddling for that irksome complexity.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @08:04PM (1 child)
FDA won't admit Tide pods are food!! It's a conspiracy!!!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @01:25AM
I buy generic laundry detergent and am not aware of what's going on with name brands, so I had to check to see if we are thinking about similar things.
Yup. [google.com]
In years past, the brand was Salvo. [google.com]
(Fist-sized tablets of detergent.)
For laundry, they were convenient.
If you were the owner of an outdoor fountain, however, in time, you could expect a salvo of Salvo tablets being thrown into it, requiring a total flush.
...and some fountains had goldfish in their pools.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by quacking duck on Tuesday January 30, @08:19PM (6 children)
Invalid example. A federal agency overseeing pharmaceuticals not (yet?) approving a medication in Canada is no different than the FDA prohibiting US sales of drugs that are otherwise legal in other jurisdictions.
Such as preventing cheaper prescription drugs into the US from companies that *are* licensed in Canada: Opponents of easing federal laws on drug importation, including the pharmaceutical lobby, say it could expose Americans to unsafe medicines that haven’t been vetted by U.S. regulators [morningconsult.com]
So right there we have a bunch of *capitalist* companies preventing access to medications, and enlisting the aid of government officials to enforce the ban.
A more direct counter to your post is this: FDA denies approval of muscular dystrophy drug [nhregister.com], which is fully legal and marketed "in the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Israel and South Korea"
In any event, GP is talking about health care, not pharmacare.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @08:47PM (4 children)
Irrelevant. Canada failed at basic medical care. End of argument over the superiority of Canada.
Enlisting men-with-guns to prevent voluntary trade is not an example of capitalism.
Indeed, that's an example of anti-capitalism; it's an example of authoritarianism.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @09:09PM (3 children)
Spewing lies every day is a shitty way to live. My guess is you're a paid shill, otherwise you'd probably have better quality arguments.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @09:28PM (1 child)
I hereby declare the following reply:
"You must be a Russian troll or paid shill!"
to be the New Godwin; if you reply in such a fashion, then you automatically lose the argument.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @11:06PM
I hereby declare all ACs who throw tantrums about downmods and repost their screed to be losers. It is the new loser, much worse than yesteryears. Even the 80's say "at least our hair wasn't THAT bad."
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday January 30, @09:47PM
It's a qualification for White House Press Secretary.
You don't need better quality arguments to get paid. Again, see White House Press Secretary.
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @09:49PM
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday January 30, @08:35PM (3 children)
I love Canada. America is deeply fortunate to have a neighbor like Canada. We have before us the opportunity to build even more bridges -- bridges of co-operation and bridges of commerce. Not a wall. I would not build a wall on the Canadian border. With Canada, you're talking about a massively long piece. You're talking about a border that would be about four times longer. It would be very, very hard to do -- and it is not our biggest problem. I don't care what anyone says. It is not our big problem.
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @09:53PM (2 children)
The maple syrup must flow.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday January 30, @11:07PM (1 child)
Yes! Canadian maple syrup must flow!...over my boday...and have gorgeous nerdy Canadian girls licking it off of me...yes...lick it off my boday...my chest, by legs...my....
Oh, shit....where'd i put those gluten free pancakes....?
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @12:58AM
man up [kodiakcakes.com]
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @08:54PM (3 children)
I'm tired of this stupid propaganda. No system is perfect. I'm sure you can find legitimate examples of things going wrong in countries with single payer systems. The point is not that single payer systems are perfect, but that they are much better than our for-profit price-gouging healthcare system. When something bad happens in a single payer system - or even if it can be spun to make it seem as though something went wrong - the corporate media never stops talking about it, but when tens of thousands of people die every year in the US due to not being able to afford healthcare... crickets.
Another comment, possibly yours too:
Some instances of things going wrong does not mean their system is not better. Try again, and this time without nirvana fallacies.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @09:30PM (2 children)
I think the point of this troll is to sow discord and derail conversations. It isn't about right/wrong, it is about preventing people from gaining momentum. One trollish comment and the conversation is de-railed into debunking their idiocy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @09:53PM (1 child)
You've almost New-Godwinned. [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @12:01AM
So you're saying you're a neo Nazi huh? Why don't you go get another tattoo or something.
(Score: 1) by turgid on Tuesday January 30, @09:09PM (2 children)
That's terrible. I feel very sorry for all of you. I hope she gets the very best care.
Don't let Righty keep you down. #freearistarchus!!!
(Score: 2) by isostatic on Tuesday January 30, @11:36PM (1 child)
Thoughts and prayers?
If you're willing and able to spend millions you'll obviously get better health care than anyone else. What's of more interest is the typical healthcare to the typical person, and the worst healthcare you can get.
The US fails miserably in both regards.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @02:02AM
...while being the most expensive on the planet.
My question here would be "How soon did the Canuck medicos catch the uterine cancer?"
Getting quick, easy access is a serious hurdle in USA.
(The American Medical Association, the physicians' guild, likes to keep the number of USAian physicians low to maximize profits by limiting the number ofmedical students and medical colleges, as well as making immigrant physicians--who have been in practice for years elsewhere--jump through hoops.)
Economist Dean Baker has criticized these anti-competitive practices.
Why Don’t We Have Free Trade for Highly Paid Professionals in the US? [googleusercontent.com] (orig) [counterpunch.org]
...while in Cuba, Costa Rica, and Bolivia (places you don't think of being high on the list of "advanced"), access to medicos is easy and they get they get excellent results--both medically and monetarily--by early diagnosis and early treatment.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
The Americans who make the rules, and the ones who defend the rules as they are, are well able to pay for these things because they either have better-than-average jobs with better-than-average employers which provide (barely adequate) health insurance, or they are in the top 20% wealthiest of the population and can afford private insurance - often both.
The idiots who claim to be poor and in-favor of an insurance based system that leaves them uninsured aren't explainable by ordinary logic - something about worshiping the wealthy whom they aspire to be like might start to explain their flavor of insanity. Or, maybe they're in denial that a relatively common, treatable health issue in their family could leave them choosing between bankruptcy vs. early death. Then there's the lifelong smokers' pre-disease mentality: the sooner I die the sooner this shitshow ends.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @11:09PM
our system is great once your in. my wife is currently on a list to see a neurologist, she have to wait one more year according to the we waiting list manager...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @01:48AM (1 child)
Just don't get sick in Canada if you are a US citizen. At least not according to a story told by a friend. He's from Atlanta, but was visiting Toronto for a few weeks. Due to a prior head injury, he started having balance and coordination issues, visited a Canadian emergency room. Instead of helping him, they fairly quickly figured out that he wasn't part of the Canadian health care system and they put him out on the street.
Otherwise, I've heard good things about the Canadian system -- cycling friend was hit by a truck and his broken hip was repaired very nicely. Many other success stories like that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @02:16AM
In another recent (meta)thread, someone mentioned that some countries who have universal healthcare have -reciprocal- agreements with other such countries as regards treating visitors.
I read a guy's article about his having a health incident in France and getting no-bullshit/no-bill care.
It seemed to me that guy was USAian. Maybe not.
I have read of folks crossing the border from Fascist Argentina into Paraguay and its socialized medical system and receiving care without identity cards or anything like that.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Tuesday January 30, @07:37PM (3 children)
There is a high correlation between the group that cares about the Russia stuff and the group that supports Single-Payer. And neither of them are in power right now...
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday January 30, @07:54PM (2 children)
The group in power right now want to create a new health care plan. I'm sure they aren't done trying. But they will create it eventually.
Black Sword Health Care
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Tuesday January 30, @09:41PM
Inspired by Stormbringer? (Michael Moorecock)
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @02:22AM
Congressman Alan Grayson (D-FL) [google.com] described the Republican healthcare plan thusly:
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @08:01PM (12 children)
"our current system will actually cost more in the long run due to the price-gouging middle men that are for-profit insurance companies"
What percentage of health care costs do the middle-men account for? If middle-men are the problem then as health care costs have spiraled out out of control the past decade you'd see insurance company profits skyrocket by the same percentages, which they haven't.
Health care in the US is expensive because everyone wants all the latest greatest treatments with no regard to cost when someone else is paying for most/all of it. If everyone had to pay for all health care costs themselves out of pocket, prices would drop like a rock as people shopped around and chose the most cost effective solutions. Of course that doesn't work from a humanitarian standpoint for most people. In other countries bureaucrats (sometimes corrupt and/or incompetent) decide what the costs should be and what should be covered, but Americans love their freedom.
Has anyone found a good solution to healthcare that balances personal responsibility, humanitarianism, and freedom?
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday January 30, @08:05PM
Look! They have the machine that goes 'bing'!
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday January 30, @08:08PM (3 children)
Canada??
Love Canada.
Love it.
Jeph Jacques moved to Canada.
http://questionablecontent.net/view.php?comic=3666# [questionablecontent.net]
So WE could pay for his physical problems.
Americans seeing Canada as a GOOD place to live.
God bless Canada.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2) by Zinho on Tuesday January 30, @08:23PM (2 children)
Is that the link you intended? It doesn't appear to match your post...
"Space Exploration is not endless circles in low earth orbit." -Buzz Aldrin
(Score: 2) by Zinho on Tuesday January 30, @08:29PM (1 child)
Never mind, I figured it out. It took me a bit to realize that the Jeph Jacques was the author of the comic you linked.
"about" page from the comic [questionablecontent.net]
"Space Exploration is not endless circles in low earth orbit." -Buzz Aldrin
(Score: 3, Funny) by Gaaark on Tuesday January 30, @10:23PM
Yeah, laziness hit hard. I was going to lin
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Azuma Hazuki on Tuesday January 30, @09:21PM (6 children)
That solution starts with rounding up all the rent-seeking greedheads and injecting them with several random diseases each, then letting them die off and seizing their assets. Then joining the rest of the civilized world in single-payer healthcare.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @10:02PM (5 children)
And look at that! You've already got laudatory upmods, despite calling for the forcible transmission of disease just to meet your political ends.
Well, what else can you expect from people who explicitly reject the philosophy of voluntary trade?
It's worth noting that Fascism sprung from Marxism, when Marxist predictions failed to materialize. You gotta force in the new paradigm by hook or by crook.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @10:13PM (3 children)
Tongue in check is real.
At least she isn’t illogical.
Save the babies from evil abortion (unwanted babies are great for society!) so they can die in elementary to college due to gun toting kids (who probably didn’t feel loved).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @10:25PM (2 children)
It's only tongue-in-cheek because you say it is.
It's not even defensive in nature; it's a totally aggressive point of view.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Tuesday January 30, @10:32PM (1 child)
Look on the bright side; any attempt to give *you* AIDS via injection would fail, either because the viruses would refuse to work on you out of professional courtesy, or they'd be so disgusted they'd kill themselves rather than remain in your body.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @11:08PM
AC is so bitter that your little quip gets better traction than their long diatribes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @02:43AM
Marx described an international brotherhood of workers.
"Workers of the world, unite; you have nothing to lose but your chains."
That you managed to twist that into nationalism, racism, and collusion between Oligarchical Capitalists and government shows exactly how stupid you are.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Gaaark on Tuesday January 30, @08:03PM (1 child)
In Canada, the triage nurses assess need:you need to see a doctor right away, you are seenrightaway. If you can wait, you wait...not you have bucks you get seen now, not you have nobucks you get a doctor later...some day.
God bless Canada.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2) by Post-Nihilist on Tuesday January 30, @11:35PM
that is great at treating sever problems but it suck at stopping the progression of degenerative desease when an artificially rare specialist is needed. But the problems are not with the single payer system, no, they almost all reside with the doctor's mafia. Mafia that is granted by law the power to set the number of students admitted not only in med school but in every speciality.
Be like us, be different, be a nihilist!!!
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday January 30, @06:54PM
It's gonna rain cash in D.C., because those incumbents are not gonna take that one without a fight...
It starts off well, but then destroys itself:
Yes! That is the way every successful endeavor has achieved a non-Pyrrhic victory: Start small and manageable, and then build little by little into new domains.
No! Profit-making is the only reason to do anything—either an endeavor creates wealth, or it doesn't; indeed, their initial point is a matter of profit-making: They want to re-capture the overhead that gives current systems of health care such "unreasonable" costs.
One must simply assume here that these deep-pocketed capitalists are merely virtue-signalling as a matter of marketing; they know that the Zeitgeist won't allow them to admit (especially in health care) that profit is all that matters.
> No! Profit-making is the only reason to do anything
Which is why other civilized countries do single-payer healthcare (and many have universal coverage).
A healthy productive population is far better at paying taxes than a disease-ridden one.
Same logic applies to free schools, all the way through college.
By being the ultimate taxing power, the government is strongly incentivized to do things which indirectly generate "profit".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @07:21PM (1 child)
Politicians are incentivized to buy votes from people by handing out "free" goodies, despite the fact that they may well be destroying society's wealth in the process.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @07:30PM
Where are my Bread and Circuses?????
(Score: 2) by Uncle_Al on Tuesday January 30, @07:11PM (6 children)
Health care didn't always work that way.
http://www.truth-out.org/opinion/item/24403-health-care-lets-have-people-over-profits-once-and-for-all [truth-out.org]
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday January 30, @07:57PM (5 children)
Did not read link, but: research wasn't for profit at a past time: governments and universities did research and shared all findings at one time, reducing duplicate funding AND research (whether the research was Chinese, Russian American, Libyan..... research was shared world wide).
Now it is all for profit and research is duplicated and research is faked and side-affects are pooh-poohed and money is made while lives are lost and...
....profit!
Mankind suffers while personal profit gains with each life lost.
Sad.
Glad i live in Canada, not the US.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @08:09PM (4 children)
Nobody does anything unless it's profitable.
Otherwise, you'd be spending resources studying underwater basket-weaving.
If you want to see more money spent on a particular area of research, then maybe you should fight for more "private" control over the allocation of such money; it's hard to donate to such research when the government already spends that money locking people up for smoking a plant in the supposed privacy of their own homes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @09:12PM
I see you've taken to using a new format, but you're still identifiable by your generally tenuous grasp of reality.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @09:14PM (2 children)
I guarantee you there are jobless bums who code open source software all day for zero profit. They don't get paid. They can't get paid. There's no money to be made in software because profitable private enterprise will not pay for software which can be outsourced for free to jobless bums.
You mock underwater basket-weaving; I submit to you: computer science is worthless.
Here in reality, computer science is the real underwater basket-weaving. Studying computer science is a sure guarantee of dying in poverty. Tech is a dead end field. You can thank private sector tech giants like Amazon for making it a dead end field.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @09:30PM
In no way did the other AC's argument depend on money.
Your problem is that you are confusing the word "profit" with "improved bank balance".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @09:35PM
You see? You're suggesting that the economy has produced signals alerting people that it's unprofitable to study computer science; if that's true, people will put their resources into studying other fields that seem to be more profitable.
Nobody does ANYTHING unless it's profitable. Capitalism embraces the notion that profit is in the eye of the beholder; two parties need to agree to make a trade.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Tuesday January 30, @09:23PM (5 children)
> No! Profit-making is the only reason to do anything
This is the crux of your pathology. Money, especially fiat money, is the delusion *of* a delusion. If you truly think units of money, or even hard assets, are all that matters...i don't know what to say. That's not even immoral; that's completely a-moral, utterly divorced from reality.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Tuesday January 30, @09:37PM
That's not even immoral; that's completely a-moral, utterly divorced from reality
No, not really. Philosophy is reality, even though it's all in peoples' heads, because people act on their beliefs, and form institutions and even wage wars over them. The reality is that the person you replied to epitomizes modern American philosophy: all that matters here is profit, nothing else, because that's how Americans believe. Call it amoral if you like, but it is part of reality, because that's how a very large number of people think.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @09:40PM (3 children)
In no way did the other AC's argument depend on money.
Your problem is that you are confusing the word "profit" with "improved bank balance".
Nobody does ANYTHING unless it's profitable.
Money is just one way to measure profit.
Capitalism embraces the notion that profit is in the eye of the beholder; two parties need to agree to make a trade.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Azuma Hazuki on Tuesday January 30, @10:35PM (2 children)
We've been over this before, O Sultan of the Peoples' Republic of Dumbfuckistan: money, power, and privilege accumulate to one another, exponentially. Your no-rules utopia has no one to enforce contracts and no one to see that things remain voluntarily. Within weeks, if not days, it'd be a hellhole that makes Somalia look like mythological descriptions of Atlantis.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @11:09PM (1 child)
Who are arguing with? Certainly not the AC to which you replied, who never argued in favor of "no rules".
Enforcing a contract is a service; there's nothing magical about a government—there's no reason that the service provider must be a culturally revered monopoly imposed by coercion rather than agreement.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @11:59PM
What happened to you as a child? Did CPS take you away? Maybe you're Ayn Rand's secret love child with Donald Trump? How does someone like you come to exist!?
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Tuesday January 30, @09:44PM
Don't be sure. Remember Kaiser-Permaneti started off as a health plan for workers at Kaiser. (I'm not sure whether it was Kaiser Steel or Kaiser Cement, or whether it handled both of them.)
Sometimes that kind of thing fails miserably, but other times it's quite successful.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by fustakrakich on Tuesday January 30, @07:39PM (8 children)
You are in for a world of hurt. Don't fall for Scrooge's crumbs. It's part of the plan to reduce demand for real universal health care, the old divide and conquer routine that works so well.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
Hahahahah, omg this is the real account of the "men with guns" and "capitalism is the natural choice" AC troll!!! TRY AGAIN FUSTAKRAPOOR :D
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @10:44PM (6 children)
I bet you do seances and palm readings, too!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @11:11PM (5 children)
Nah that shit is dumb. It took a while but I'll stick with the statistical analysis of posts. It was hard to determine which users to process, it takes a long time and would probably be IP banned for crawling too much of the site so it was hit and miss for a while. I will stand by the prediction.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @11:40PM (4 children)
I will stand by the prediction.
How can you do that when you have no legs?
And do your trawling through a proxy or VPN
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @12:03AM (3 children)
Wow, thanks for adding little data points of verification. You need to age a bit, maybe spend some time near the equator and melt into a mellow drop.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @12:19AM (2 children)
This is the part I love the most..
You get three chances to guess my weight
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @12:32AM (1 child)
You don't provide any personally descriptive data, so in this case it would really be a guess. I'm gonna go with 155 lbs.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @01:25AM
That's once [humorplanet.com]
