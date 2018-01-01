from the under-pressure dept.
Submitted via IRC for AndyTheAbsurd
It's called Spark Controlled Compression Ignition, and Mazda made it work.
Despite rumors to the contrary, the internal combustion engine is far from dead. Recently we've seen several technological advances that will significantly boost the efficiency of gasoline-powered engines. One of these, first reported back in August 2017, is Mazda's breakthrough with compression ignition. On Tuesday, Mazda invited us to its R&D facility in California to learn more about this clever new Skyactiv-X engine, but more importantly we actually got to drive it on the road.
The idea behind Skyactiv-X is to be able to run the engine with as lean a fuel-air mixture (known as λ) as possible. Because very lean combustion is cooler than a stoichiometric reaction (where λ=1 and there is exactly enough air to completely burn each molecule of fuel but no more), less energy is wasted as heat. What's more, the exhaust gases contain fewer nasty nitrogen oxides, and the unused air gets put to work. It absorbs the combustion heat and then expands and pushes down on the piston. The result is a cleaner, more efficient, and more powerful engine. And Skyactiv-X uses a very lean mix: a λ up to 2.5.
Source: https://arstechnica.com/cars/2018/01/mazdas-skyactiv-x-shows-the-internal-combustion-engine-has-a-future/
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Wednesday January 31, @01:05AM (6 children)
No, it's the fuels we customarily use in them that have a trajectory tending towards "peak" and then "expensive and scarce" followed by "essentially gone."
The engines themselves work great, and you can still run them on alcohol and vegetable oil, or some other such mixture, long after their usual fuels eventually price themselves out of the market due to scarcity. (Doesn't look like that will be anytime soon, but eventually.) And they're waaaay more energy efficient than coal/wood+steam engines.
Reply to This
(Score: 2, Touché) by Frosty Piss on Wednesday January 31, @01:44AM (5 children)
Rubbish. Sources of fossil fuels will be plentiful for many hundreds of years to come.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Wednesday January 31, @01:53AM (4 children)
Rubbish? We are saying the same thing.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday January 31, @02:11AM (3 children)
And people have been saying that same thing for over 100 years. [gizmodo.com]
Our cars get more efficient, extending existing supply, but cars get more plentiful, reducing existing supplies.
And we keep on predicting.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by requerdanos on Wednesday January 31, @02:31AM (2 children)
On the whole, I don't think my prediction of "eventually" is going to be wrong by too many orders of magnitude.
That's my same prediction for the heat death of the universe, though that one's probably a longer "eventually."
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by Frosty Piss on Wednesday January 31, @03:04AM (1 child)
Once people fully understand the safety and beauty of nuclear power, we'll have an atom furnace in every car!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday January 31, @03:07AM
Just remember the flux capacitor may be powered by Mr. Fusion but the DeLorian still runs on gas.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @01:14AM (10 children)
OMG! Diesel! Now with electricity! This whole combustion thing is just so... primitive... What is up? Even using chemicals is old fashioned, but at least you're not burning shit. We have to find another way to push electrons around. Some kind of parabolic electron collector/emitter.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @01:17AM (1 child)
"Even using chemicals is old fashioned, but at least you're not burning shit." Burning shit IS a chemical reaction you know.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @01:39AM
Yeah, well, split hairs all you want, I consider ignition (rapid oxidation involving hot plasma) to be the tipping point in the context we are dealing with. And I was all inclusive. Chemicals are medieval. We need to learn more about amplifying and controlling mass attraction. It's much more appealing, and you won't get lost so easy if you're being pulled to your destination, instead of trying to push at just the right angle and force. Talk about putting the cart before the horse!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @01:21AM (1 child)
Hot Vapor Cycle Engine?
This sounds basically like that, only with lower combustion temperatures (his design preheated the fuel through a coolant/fuel intercooler, then sucked it through a turbocharger as a homogenizer.
Would be interesting to find out how different Mazda's technology is, and if their patents can be overturned thanks to Smokey's from 30-40 years earlier.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Spamalope on Wednesday January 31, @02:32AM
This seems like a different but somewhat related approach. I'd think modern engine sensor tech + multi-squirt direct injection could make Smokey's basic idea reliable enough. Of course if you could push ceramic or carbon materials production state of the art forward enough to use in mass produced cars so they'd tolerate heat excursions without ruining the motor that'd seal the deal.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @01:29AM (2 children)
This is what burning shit (well, farts) looks like:
CH4 + 2 O2 → CO2 + 2 H2O
You're using quite a few chemicals there! You can make energy without chemical reactions, but you're literally going nuclear at that point.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @01:36AM (1 child)
So... A long hose from the cabin seats to the air intake manifold?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @02:17AM
And taco stands in lieu of gas pumps...
89, 92, and 94 bean?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Wednesday January 31, @02:01AM (2 children)
Not exactly; a key difference seems to be that in a diesel, you get enough compression to ignite first, and then after that the fuel is injected, whereas here, the fuel is injected first, just before compression.
I found the article a fascinating read; the engine is designed to have leaner fuel swirling around the outside edges of the cylinder head (to combat preignition), with ever so slightly richer fuel at the center of the cylinder head area (to be more amenable to spark ignition). The spark timing is dynamically adjusted based on feedback from pressure sensors in the cylinders themselves. Very cool engineering.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday January 31, @02:18AM (1 child)
But not new.
Google Otto Cycle. Stratified charges were being done before WWII.
Further they were compressing and igniting fuel and air mixtures with spark plugs back then.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Wednesday January 31, @02:36AM
Not new, just a refinement of the "Otto Cycle" aka "Suck, Bang, Blow*" with cool engineering to get some more torque and efficiency. Helps with CAFE and fuel cost if it works out.
-----
* There's a biker bar near here called "Suck Bang Blow." I think that's a great name for a biker bar. I don't think The Otto Cycle would have caught on as well--less lowbrow innuendo--but who am I to judge.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Insightful) by bob_super on Wednesday January 31, @01:31AM (1 child)
No, seriously, RTFA. It's really good tech.
... but I'm not buying the first gen, because some of those pieces need engineers well isolated from nickel-and-dime managers, if it's not to turn into a giant maintenance nightmare.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Funny) by requerdanos on Wednesday January 31, @02:02AM
It's made of aluminum and has 16:1 compression. How bad could it be? :)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @01:51AM (1 child)
It's got a Fiberglass air-cooled engine AND IT RUNS ON WATER!
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by Frosty Piss on Wednesday January 31, @03:06AM
Fleischmann and Ponds designed it...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Corelli's A on Wednesday January 31, @02:32AM (1 child)
It's a clever design. If I read the design parameters correctly, that's a 16:1 compression ratio. To set proper spark timing, they specify an "in-cylinder pressure sensor" to measure the spark-initiated and compression-initiated combustion pressure curves for each stroke.
Although they tout lower cylinder temperatures, I also note that one of the graphs indicates that a given engine switches between combustion regimes depending on load/rpm so I don't know if those lower temperatures always obtain. I am exceedingly curious what kind of lifetime a mass-produced in-cylinder pressure sensor can have. What are the failure modes? If one of these sensors fails, can the engine run at all?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @03:13AM
> If one of these sensors fails, can the engine run at all?
Might have a limp home mode in the software that runs things from an open loop calibration table? But certainly can't run well without the feedback sensor, everything in this engine is on the edge.
Another possible failure mode is a sticky/leaky fuel injector -- too much fuel combined with 16:1 compression is going to make a bigger bang than the materials of the engine can withstand (for very long).
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @02:35AM (2 children)
WE had lean-burn gas engine before, but it went away because of NOX emission problem, same as diesel engines, a basic chemistry problem. How does this solve the problem? I
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Informative) by requerdanos on Wednesday January 31, @02:37AM (1 child)
Short version, dynamic timing adjustments leading to more complete burning of the fuel.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by Frosty Piss on Wednesday January 31, @03:27AM
Why yes, that's exactly what the article says! The parent commenter must have wondered in from Slashdot.
Reply to This
Parent