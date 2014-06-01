from the well-it-would,-wouldn't-it? dept.
The Verge writes about a report from Le Monde that China appears to have been caught spying on the African Union via their computers and even their actual building.
The African Union, a coalition of 55 countries established in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, has reportedly been a victim of state-sponsored espionage after an investigation from French newspaper Le Monde revealed China was using the computers in a new building's IT division to spy on its continental neighbors.
China was able to do this because it financed and built the new building itself to act as the African Union's new headquarters and gifted [sic] it under false pretenses of cordial partnership, Le Monde reports. The spying has reportedly been happening since 2012 when the building opened in downtown Addis Ababa. The backdoor into the African Union's computer systems was first discovered in January 2017, when engineers in the IT division noticed an unusual spike of activity late into the evening when the building was no longer staffed.
Source : China denies claims it built backdoors into African Union's headquarters for spying
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @03:31AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @03:50AM
USA has foreign investors buying US land, buildings, businesses all the time. Hmmm...
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Thexalon on Wednesday January 31, @04:05AM (1 child)
Powerful countries spy on other countries and international bodies. They also spy on their own citizens, and citizens abroad who they feel they have to be concerned about. Of course the African Union would be a target, just like the United Nations would be a target.
As for targeting the building: I was pals with the son of US foreign service officers who spent much of his youth in Moscow (including being there for the coup in 1990). Across the street from the US embassy was a church that was commonly referred to by the FSOs as "Our Lady of Perpetual Listening".
(Score: 3, Interesting) by mendax on Wednesday January 31, @04:36AM
There was also the American consulate that was built in the former Leningrad by Russian workers. It was found to be riddled with so many listening devices that the U.S. government refused to move into it. I think it was rebuilt using American workers. My memory is fuzzy on that point.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @04:15AM
But you just know it is true.
World meet the new boss.
Same as the old boss.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday January 31, @06:24AM (3 children)
It purchased all the building materials from the Soviets.
Upon close examination those building materials were found to be chock-full of bugs. I'm not talking about coding defects here.
The last thing I recall about this is that it was proposed to ship all the building materials from the US, but I don't know whether that actually happened.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday January 31, @06:26AM
https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=18/01/30/1814243&noupdate=1#comment_630836 [soylentnews.org]
I should read before posting.
I recall that it was a new embassy rather than a new consulate, but I could well be remembering incorrectly.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @06:40AM
UNBEATABLE BUGS: THE MOSCOW EMBASSY FIASCO [washingtonpost.com]
you also might find interesting: IBM Selectric Bug [cryptomuseum.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @08:27AM
Oh those poor americans funding terrorists to destabilize the USSR are being spied on by the bad, bad USSR.
Afghan Mujahedin (among many others) anyone?
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Touché) by maxwell demon on Wednesday January 31, @06:43AM
Of course China did not build those backdoors. It just ordered them from companies specializing in that. ;-)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @08:23AM (1 child)
How does it compare to the Americans (under jewish/khazarian control) systematically spying on the whole world regardless of affiliation?
http://www.spiegel.de/international/world/secret-nsa-documents-show-how-the-us-spies-on-europe-and-the-un-a-918625.html [spiegel.de]
Is something here unexpected?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @10:51AM
The difference is in this case the Chinese are paying to try to spy on the Africans... :)
Reply to This
