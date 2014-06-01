Stories
China Denies Claims it Built Backdoors into African Union’s Headquarters for Spying

posted by janrinok on Wednesday January 31, @03:23AM
from the well-it-would,-wouldn't-it? dept.
Security

canopic jug writes:

The Verge writes about a report from Le Monde that China appears to have been caught spying on the African Union via their computers and even their actual building.

The African Union, a coalition of 55 countries established in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, has reportedly been a victim of state-sponsored espionage after an investigation from French newspaper Le Monde revealed China was using the computers in a new building's IT division to spy on its continental neighbors.

China was able to do this because it financed and built the new building itself to act as the African Union's new headquarters and gifted [sic] it under false pretenses of cordial partnership, Le Monde reports. The spying has reportedly been happening since 2012 when the building opened in downtown Addis Ababa. The backdoor into the African Union's computer systems was first discovered in January 2017, when engineers in the IT division noticed an unusual spike of activity late into the evening when the building was no longer staffed.

Source : China denies claims it built backdoors into African Union's headquarters for spying

Original Submission


  by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @03:31AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @03:31AM (#630810)

  by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @03:50AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @03:50AM (#630814)

    USA has foreign investors buying US land, buildings, businesses all the time. Hmmm...

  by Thexalon on Wednesday January 31, @04:05AM

    by Thexalon (636) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday January 31, @04:05AM (#630816) Homepage

    Powerful countries spy on other countries and international bodies. They also spy on their own citizens, and citizens abroad who they feel they have to be concerned about. Of course the African Union would be a target, just like the United Nations would be a target.

    As for targeting the building: I was pals with the son of US foreign service officers who spent much of his youth in Moscow (including being there for the coup in 1990). Across the street from the US embassy was a church that was commonly referred to by the FSOs as "Our Lady of Perpetual Listening".

    by mendax on Wednesday January 31, @04:36AM

      by mendax (2840) on Wednesday January 31, @04:36AM (#630821)

      There was also the American consulate that was built in the former Leningrad by Russian workers. It was found to be riddled with so many listening devices that the U.S. government refused to move into it. I think it was rebuilt using American workers. My memory is fuzzy on that point.

  by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @04:15AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @04:15AM (#630818)

    But you just know it is true.

    World meet the new boss.
    Same as the old boss.

  by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday January 31, @06:24AM

    by MichaelDavidCrawford (2339) Subscriber Badge <mdcrawford@gmail.com> on Wednesday January 31, @06:24AM (#630836) Homepage Journal

    It purchased all the building materials from the Soviets.

    Upon close examination those building materials were found to be chock-full of bugs. I'm not talking about coding defects here.

    The last thing I recall about this is that it was proposed to ship all the building materials from the US, but I don't know whether that actually happened.

  by maxwell demon on Wednesday January 31, @06:43AM

    by maxwell demon (1608) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday January 31, @06:43AM (#630847) Journal

    Of course China did not build those backdoors. It just ordered them from companies specializing in that. ;-)

  by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @08:23AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @08:23AM (#630867)

    How does it compare to the Americans (under jewish/khazarian control) systematically spying on the whole world regardless of affiliation?

    http://www.spiegel.de/international/world/secret-nsa-documents-show-how-the-us-spies-on-europe-and-the-un-a-918625.html [spiegel.de]

    Is something here unexpected?

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @10:51AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @10:51AM (#630902)

      The difference is in this case the Chinese are paying to try to spy on the Africans... :)

