from the waymo'-on-the-way-for-waymo dept.
https://www.theverge.com/2018/1/30/16948356/waymo-google-fiat-chrysler-pacfica-minivan-self-driving
Waymo, the self-driving unit of Google parent Alphabet, has reached a deal with one of Detroit's Big Three automakers to dramatically expand its fleet of autonomous vehicles. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced today that it would supply "thousands" of additional Chrysler Pacifica minivans to Waymo, with the first deliveries starting at the end of 2018.
Neither Waymo nor FCA would disclose the specific number of vehicles that were bought, nor the amount of money that was trading hands. The manufacturer's suggested retail price for the 2018 Chrysler Pacifica hybrid minivan starts at $39,995. A thousand minivans would cost $40 million, so this was at the very least an eight-figure deal.
Waymo currently has 600 of FCA's minivans in its fleet, some of which are used to shuttle real people around for its Early Rider program in Arizona. The first 100 were delivered when the partnership was announced in May 2016, and an additional 500 were delivered in 2017. The minivans are plug-in hybrid variants with Waymo's self-driving hardware and software built in. The companies co-staff a facility in Michigan, near FCA's US headquarters, to engineer the vehicles. The company also owns a fleet of self-driving Lexus RX SUVs that is has been phasing out in favor of the new minivans. (The cute "Firefly" prototypes were also phased out last year.)
Also at Ars Technica and Bloomberg.
Previously: Apple Expands Self-Driving Fleet From 3 to 27 Cars
« China Denies Claims it Built Backdoors into African Union’s Headquarters for Spying | Discord Takes Down "Deepfakes" Channel, Citing Policy Against "Revenge Porn" »
Related Stories
Apple has an order of magnitude more cars in its self-driving fleet:
Apple has expanded its fleet of self-driving cars in California, registering an additional two dozen vehicles with the state's Department of Motor Vehicles. It's a significant expansion for a company that has been seen as lagging in the race to build self-driving cars.
Apple originally registered three Lexus Rx450h SUVs under its permit to test autonomous vehicles in April 2017. Since then, it has acquired an additional 24 Lexus SUVs, according to the DMV: two in July, seven in October, two in November, six in December, and seven in January. The news was first reported by Bloomberg.
Apple has scaled back its self-driving car plans from creating a vehicle to creating software for them.
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @06:11AM (2 children)
Man's ferocious tadpoles rape woman's egg in situ, and later dump it into a garbage bin. Compared to that, the dome isn't nearly as biased or cavey.
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @07:00AM (1 child)
Knowing the penalties for moderating something as Spam, is it possible to cause the Spam mod to drop the score to -2, so that once *anyone* with enough karma to issue such a mod does so, that post will drop completely under the radar. No-one but the Soylent staff or someone deliberately cruising at -2 will see it. No other negative mod would drop it that low... only a Spam can go that low.
Reason being that there are often perfectly good posts running with offtopic and troll mods, albeit flamebaits are exactly that, and are usually accurately moderated.
It effectively will remove the post from all view, making it hardly worth the effort to type it in if the first modpoint-haver kills it off with just one mod.
Won't take two. Just one will do. Knowing every Spam mod will be logged for review by Soylent staff, and the issuer thereof held accountable.
Of course, if the moderator has misused his privilege, severe penalties to him as well... require Karma to be 40+ to issue a spam mod, and drop it to zero if he abuses such a delegation of authority. I feel the destruction of someone else's post is a helluva lot of authority to grant someone, but someone HAS to "take the trash out".
I guess its another way of saying if I come into the restroom stall and there's a turd in the toilet, anyone with sufficient karma can flush it.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @08:06AM
"there's a turd in the toilet"
Don't flush it yet. A jew might come along who wants to nibble on it.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @01:35PM (1 child)
I'm a little surprised that Waymo/Google are doubling down on Chrysler products, when the company is close to being split up by their Fiat owners (Jeep & RAM trucks are profitable, and not much else). Maybe Google figures they can just buy the minivan division when the break-up comes?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @02:33PM
They are a weak player with no autonomous vehicle project of its own, so they will bend the most to accommodate Waymo's custom requirements. Couple thousand vehicles are really mostly a development pool - doesn't need to be tightly coupled with whatever end products come out of the project.
Reply to This
Parent