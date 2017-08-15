from the fake-news-isn't-fake-news-now dept.
The messaging platform Discord has taken down a channel that was being used to share and spread AI-edited pornographic videos:
Last year, a Reddit user known as "deepfakes" used machine learning to digitally edit the faces of celebrities into pornographic videos, and a new app has made the process much easier to create and spread the videos online. on Friday, chat service Discord shut down a user-created group that was spreading the videos, citing their policy against revenge porn.
Discord is a free chat platform that caters to gamers, and has a poor track record when it comes to dealing with abuse and toxic communities. After it was contacted by Business Insider, the company took down the chat group, named "deepfakes."
Discord is a Skype/TeamSpeak/Slack alternative. Here are some /r/deepfakes discussions about the Discord problem.
One take is that there is no recourse for "victims" of AI-generated porn, at least in the U.S.:
People Can Put Your Face on Porn—and the Law Can't Help You
To many vulnerable people on the internet, especially women, this looks a whole lot like the end times. "I share your sense of doom," Mary Anne Franks, who teaches First Amendment and technology law at the University of Miami Law School, and also serves as the tech and legislative policy advisor for the Cyber Civil Rights Initiative. "I think it is going to be that bad."
Previously: AI-Generated Fake Celebrity Porn Craze "Blowing Up" on Reddit
Fake celebrity porn is blowing up on Reddit, thanks to artificial intelligence.
Back in December, the unsavory hobby of a Reddit user by the name of deepfakes became a new centerpiece of artificial intelligence debate, specifically around the newfound ability to face-swap celebrities and porn stars. Using software, deepfakes was able to take the face of famous actresses and swap them with those of porn actresses, letting him live out a fantasy of watching famous people have sex. Now, just two months later, easy-to-use applications have sprouted up with the ability to perform this real-time editing with even more ease, according to Motherboard, which also first reported about deepfakes late last year.
Thanks to AI training techniques like machine learning, scores of photographs can be fed into an algorithm that creates convincing human masks to replace the faces of anyone on video, all by using lookalike data and letting the software train itself to improve over time. In this case, users are putting famous actresses into existing adult films. According to deepfakes, this required some extensive computer science know-how. But Motherboard reports that one user in the burgeoning community of pornographic celebrity face swapping has created a user-friendly app that basically anyone can use.
The same technique can be used for non-pornographic purposes, such as inserting Nicolas Cage's face into classic movies. One user also "outperformed" the Princess Leia scene at the end of Disney's Rogue One (you be the judge, original footage is at the top of the GIF).
The machines are learning.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @06:30AM
Ban fake porn! Real women real porn now!
(Score: 1) by anubi on Wednesday January 31, @06:40AM (8 children)
So people can put someone else's face on porn, distribute it, and the Law can't help them?
Isn't that a copyright violation?
Did I just see a downright admission that its futile to enforce copyright violation ( although I have suspected as much as true since the digitization of music )? Copyright a song? Might as well copyright kindling a fire. Keep kids from drawing mickey-mouse faces?
Looks like even one's own face is not copyrightable by even the person born with it.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday January 31, @07:00AM (4 children)
It (your face) isn't unique enough? But then I guess we just have to wait for the right/wrong people to have their head pasted on enough times for actions being taken. Waiting for the Mickey Mouse porn to go global and then get curbstomped.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday January 31, @07:15AM (3 children)
So long as it is mickey, or Jabba the Hutt, or some other disneything, and not a different Donald.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday January 31, @07:54AM
Didn't the Donald already bang a pornstar? Stormy Daniels. No need to fake that then. It would just be recreating some visual evidence after the fact?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday January 31, @07:55AM (1 child)
Squeamish with the age, mate? Sensible already to certain king of horror?
Picture this: a clown horror featuring McDonald Trump
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday January 31, @08:23AM
Nothing wrong with people old enough to be great-grandfathers getting it on, even with porn stars (not sure about how the wife is supoosed to feel)
But, really, it wouldn't be a turn *on*.
Well, not for me. YMMV.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 5, Funny) by c0lo on Wednesday January 31, @07:43AM
Nope. Protected under "derivative works for satyrical purposes".
No, that's not a typo, satyrical is derived with the meaning of "pertaining to σάτυρος [wikipedia.org]" (just ask aristarchus more details from his youth)
(grin)
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @08:21AM (1 child)
As soon as it leaves you body in a Hospital it is considered 'medical waste' and can be sold to anyone. Read up on Henrietta Lacks and the HeLa cell line.
There is a lot of shitty janky shit that is legal in the US. Greatest country we are not, if you take a really impartial view and consider the 9th amendment as important as 1st, 2nd, 4th, and 5th, as well as the right of people to claim ownership over their likeness and DNA insofar as they haven't legally sublicensed it to a third party via the act of procreation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @11:01AM
You can't copyright your DNA but Monsanto can patent DNA.
Keep going down that path and you might not be able to legally have kids after you sign up for gene treatment.
Unauthorized reproduction and all that ;).
And if you donate organs or similar your modified stem cells might pass the patented DNA to someone else.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @08:02AM (1 child)
They have been doing that for years with various Osama Bin Somethings. Now that the AI program has been leaked to the public and being used in creative ways, the jews who funded the original program and harmed us are upset.
Cry me a river.
(Score: 2) by beckett on Wednesday January 31, @11:23AM
in b4 CGI-bin laden porn
(Score: 4, Interesting) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Wednesday January 31, @09:55AM (2 children)
As I said on the other thread, this will actually turn out to be a good thing, once the novelty has worn off.
Once it becomes common knowledge that anyone's face can be in any porn, then nobody will believe what they see, and nobody will care.
Bullies at school put your face on a dogfucking video? Meh. Everyone will know it's fake, it will carry no more weight than if the bullies had drawn the scene in crayon using crude stick figures labelled with the victim's name and big arrows. Or if they had cut a face out of the school yearbook and pasted it onto a photo of a nude model. This kind of childish shit happens already and for the most part, people are able to brush it off. Yes, bullies will be bullies and some people won't be able to handle it, but that happens already, this won't make it any worse.
The one positive is that if a real sex video does get into the wild against the wishes of the owner(s), then they can credibly claim that it's a fake. In fact, most people will automatically assume that it is. Ultimately, leaked sex videos will have no power at all.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @10:24AM
this is most likely the end of surveillance videos being accepted in court.
sure you can use live cam footage to guard a building, but the recordings will no longer be useful as primary evidence (although they would probably yield useful information for detectives etc).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @01:19PM
And automation destroys another source of revenue for hard-working content creators.
