from the what-about-the-PS4-usage dept.
The growing trends of teleworking and spending more time at home (watching TV/streaming, online shopping, gaming, etc.) have had an effect on the U.S. national energy demand:
Changes in Time Use and Their Effect on Energy Consumption in the United States (open, DOI: 10.1016/j.joule.2018.01.003) (DX)
Lifestyles are changing due to information technology and other socio-technological trends. We study the energy effects induced by lifestyle shifts via tradeoffs in time spent in performing activities. We use the American Time Use Survey to find changes in times performing different activities from 2003 to 2012. The results show that Americans are spending considerably more time at home (7.8 days more in 2012 compared with 2003). This increased home time is counterbalanced by decreased time spent traveling (1.2 days less in 2012 versus 2003) and in non-residential buildings (6.7 days less in 2012 versus 2003). Increased residential time is mainly due to increased work at home, video watching, and computer use. Decomposition analysis is then used to estimate effects on energy consumption, indicating that more time at home and less on travel and in non-residential buildings reduced national energy demand by 1,700 trillion BTU in 2012, 1.8% of the national total.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Wednesday January 31, @10:50AM (2 children)
Maybe people would go outside more if taking a walk wasn't such a pain? In addition to not being able to get far without having to risk your life crossing a busy street, and often having to go roundabout (as if walking wasn't already slow enough), there seems to still be a huge social stigma attached to walking.
How about having the kids walk to school? Can we still do that without being accused of Child Neglect? I'm thinking of that whole brouhaha over the "free range" kids. If child molesters and kidnappers are such a problem, maybe the police ought to do more patrolling on foot.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @02:37PM (1 child)
Huh? All over the US, they've jack hammered every corner sidewalk to put wheelchair ramps in... that never get used.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday January 31, @02:59PM
That's a good point. Children don't need to walk to school. They could use electric mobility vehicles! ECVs! Not just for seniors anymore!
And police could use ECVs! No need to cut back on donuts!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday January 31, @11:32AM (1 child)
Going one step further in satisfying the U.S. national energy demand, do you remember those tower of pods in Matrix?
Yeah, yeah... those [wikispaces.com]
(grin)
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday January 31, @12:58PM
A_FORM_OF_FUSION.jpg
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @02:29PM
If you are not part of the solution, then you are part of the pollution. Anyone else remember that one? Top Google hits suggest that it was a play on a much more serious Eldridge Cleaver quote.
Anyway, I've been lucky enough to work from home since leaving uni in 1977, with the odd month every now and then working at a customer site. Maybe not for everyone, but on balance it has worked out OK for me. Minimal commuting certainly cuts down on the car mileage (suburban USA), fuel usage and possibly stress/road-rage. I'm somewhere near half of the average (6000 miles/year, average is 12K or more) and most of those miles are not at peak (rush hour) times.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @02:48PM
And no money, so stay home and order in the pizza. I am already paying the rent anyways.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday January 31, @03:01PM (1 child)
In the future where people never venture out of their homes, energy use will be mostly about how efficient the video games are.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @03:05PM
Only important in the summer when warm electronics adds to the A/C load. In the winter, running computers adds some heat to the house -- think of it like the gamer's version of co-generation.
Reply to This
Parent