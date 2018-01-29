from the gotta-hide-it-somewhere dept.
British Prime Minister Theresa May and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are among the world leaders who've expressed alarm at the rise of virtual cash to move money offshore. The U.S. Congress held hearings this month, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin called on the world's 20 biggest economies to work together to make sure cryptocurrencies don't "become the next Swiss bank account." The concern comes after a successful international crackdown on tax havens in traditional banking.
"Every country is scrambling to come up with an answer," said Drake, who serves on the boards of 25 public and private companies. "There needs to be a regulated structure that won't kill the industry."
The earliest adopters of the practice were criminals, and their involvement has risen steadily, according to a three-year study by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a non-partisan Washington think tank. Next came users like Drake, who said he follows U.S. law by reporting his companies' holdings. Drake said better oversight would help legitimize the industry.
Source: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-01-29/crypto-as-next-swiss-bank-account-sends-governments-scrambling
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @11:18AM
That would be horrible! Kill Dark Web.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by bradley13 on Wednesday January 31, @11:40AM (8 children)
There's an underlying assumption here - one that we really should question: Do governments have the right to know all of the details of your personal finances? Why?
The only - absolutely only - reason that this is necessary, is for taxation.
However, the more important question is this: Why should the government not require probable cause? For anything else, if the government suspects you of wrongdoing, it gets a warrant in order to invade your privacy. Why should taxation be different? If you claim to owe no taxes, but drive a Ferrari, the government has probable cause. Otherwise, not, so none of their business.
"But so many people would cheat!" Which is undoubtedly true. That indicates, to me, that governments have chosen a poor tax model. Other models are possible. Just as an example: if the government only funded itself through VAT, it would be completely unnecessary for governments to know people's financial details.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Virindi on Wednesday January 31, @11:51AM
What are you talking about?!???
Knowing everything about everyone is an end in itself! The fact that the tax model "just so happens" to need this, what a happy coincidence! :)
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @12:00PM
or forget taxes and just use VAT for everything, ALL THE TIME?
imagine the energy saving ...
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Geezer on Wednesday January 31, @12:13PM (1 child)
I quite agree, but there's more to it. Governments see cryptocurrencies as just another form of cash flow indistinguishable from banking or commerce.
I'm unfamiliar with the tax mechanics in other countries, but the requirements involved in merely filing tax forms in the US is an exercise in data gathering. A Form 1040 filing is an annual profile update. If the Treasury bureaucrats feel like it, they have investigative prerogatives that require no probable cause beyond a mere hunch or a grudge. Never annoy or defy the IRS has long been the word.
To claim a personal tax deduction, one must file detailed supporting paperwork. Medical bills, real estate transactions, capital gains from investments, and employment expenses are some of the more common windows into the life of the average long-form taxpayer. They penalize simplified "EZ" tax form filers by simply not allowing certain deductions.
The US tax code is also the government's financial carrot and stick when it comes to behavior modification.
You are correct that a VAT, or even a so-called "flat tax" system, would obviate the need for such detailed intrusiveness. However, as a matter of Realpolitik, have you ever known any government to willingly give up any form of surveillance or coercion?
(Score: 1) by bobthecimmerian on Wednesday January 31, @02:22PM
You say that, but for example with the tax code changes in the US in 2018 the government will be collecting less information from most citizens than it did before. The standard deductions double, and my family is one of the tens of millions in which our annual itemized deductions won't add up to the doubled standard deduction. I'll just file with the standard deduction, so the government will no longer have right on one form my state taxes, mortgage interest, medical expenses in excess of some percentage of adjusted gross income (I forget the percent), student loan payments, and so forth. So that's good.
On the downside, if our household gross income was $50k lower our US federal income taxes for 2018 would be $1,000-$3,000 lower than they were for 2017. And if our gross income was $100k higher our US federal income taxes for 2018 would be $9,000 lower than they were for 2017. But at our income level, the loss of the personal exemption more than offsets the reduced tax brackets so we'll pay $1,000-$3,000 more in taxes for 2018 than we did for 2017. I'm less annoyed by the slight bump in our taxes than I am by the fact that the tax liability for my boss and her boss and so forth all of the way up the corporate food chain are dropping while mine is going up.
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Wednesday January 31, @02:13PM
Thank you. This is what we should be discussing. The answer is NO. They do not. Free men conduct business as they wish and without the need for "big daddy and mommy" oversight. If you are a suspected criminal and they have a warrant? Fine, obviously in that particular case they need to follow the money. But that isn't an excuse to force everyone under surveillance. No, that's the point at which they have to start doing police work. It's hard work and it takes warm bodies with able minds. That is what freedom demands. That is part of the price we will pay. Yes, this also means they will need to prioritize their targets. Again, this is probably for the best.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @02:40PM
I guess you care more about financial privacy than crime. Here is an alternative proposal: Every financial transaction should be published for full transparency. Corporate ownership rules should make it clear who controls and benefits from shell companies.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @02:47PM
> For anything else, if the government suspects you of wrongdoing, it gets a warrant in order to invade your privacy.
:/
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @02:49PM
Assuming you are American living in Switzerland. How is it having to report on your local account activity, and having hassles finding a bank willing to open an account for a person of suspected US citizenship. Even if you renounce your citizenship, you can never escape that due to your place of birth.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @11:43AM (9 children)
Have there been any proposals to collect taxes that don't require creepily spying on everything people do? I get the sense at this point that the taxes are even an excuse for the spying rather than vice versa. What about getting rid of taxes altogether and funding governments purely via printing money and inflation?
(Score: 5, Interesting) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday January 31, @12:03PM (7 children)
How about this instead? Governments work for their money like the rest of us. What are governments good at? Blowing things the fuck up mostly but they seem to think they're good at managing enormous projects too. How about they start fairly competing for infrastructure projects? It's not a difficult proposition. You give an independent agency N dollars worth of startup capital and tell them "go build shit and put all profits in the treasury". Simple, yeah?
Hell, for that matter let them take the independent agency with startup capital model and get into whatever the hell industry they feel like. So long as they're not allowed to dip unfairly into unlimited government coffers or get preferential laws, it's perfectly fair and even good capitalistic competition. And it would mean they stay the fuck out of my wallet.
Or even give the public a chance to put their money where their mouths are if they think the government's so good at managing shit. Allow initial public investment instead of printing startup capital. Then pay half the profits to the treasury and half the profits to the investors.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Geezer on Wednesday January 31, @12:19PM (2 children)
Interesting concept, but given the failure rate of startups and .gov's brilliant management track record, the startup capital would eventually just add to the national debt. Government agencies can't file bankruptcy. Would that they could.
(Score: 2) by Geezer on Wednesday January 31, @12:26PM
Before somebody brings up "what about Detroit?", you need to distinguish entities from agencies. A city, as an entity, can file for bankruptcy, but a city agency, like a sewer department, cannot.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday January 31, @12:33PM
Which is why you make them independent entities. If they fail they file bankruptcy and the government picks something else or tries again with different management. Startups generally fail for either having a bloody stupid idea, bad management, or because of not enough backing. The latter would not be the case for a government-seeded startup and the others would mean they need to fail. The key here is you don't let Congress touch them in any way after they're initially funded.
As for the national debt? Give the program a while to get on its feet then stop allowing deficit spending at all. If Congress wants money for a rainy day, they can save it like the rest of us.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday January 31, @12:31PM (1 child)
Isn't that like, the small business administration dept?
Of course the original goal is perverted into handing out money based on racism and sexism and other social engineering criteria, no longer interested in the original goal. Preventing your proposed dept from degenerating into what happened to the SBA would be interesting.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday January 31, @12:36PM
Not really. Those are loans. I'm talking outright ownership. Just by holding non-voting stock. If they want to waste their primary source of income when they're not allowed to just print money or raise taxes anymore, let them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @01:17PM (1 child)
They did in the past... but some people found that to socialist/communist/against the "free" market, so governments were forced to sell these.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday January 31, @01:24PM
Thus the independent entity stipulation. If it can't dip into government coffers and is legally prohibited from getting preferential treatment, it's all happy capitalism again. Mind you, this is an off the top of my head idea. It undoubtedly needs some fleshing out.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @02:49PM
well a purely technical solution is gnu taler
(Score: 4, Interesting) by VLM on Wednesday January 31, @12:29PM
These two lines next to each other are weird
So, they're worried that BTC will become as monitored and reported as swiss bank accts in this century? Kinda changes the tone of the story like "I don't want the press to learn about my secret politician BTC bribes like they could easily learn about swiss accts this century".
Its not cops worried, its crooks worried. A bit of a turn about.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by crafoo on Wednesday January 31, @02:20PM (3 children)
The promise of cryptocurrency is decentralized banking. That means everyone gets control back of the monetary system and it is not run by a central banking authority. I think a key to it' success will be the removal of government oversight. There really is no reason for their involvement. I know they have grown accustomed to their role, as well as have the credit card agencies and central banks.
My hope though is the future is people making deals as they see fit, as interactions between two private parties.
This won't be the end to criminal investigations. There are other ways. It may require more work. Don't care. It's worth the price.
This isn't the end to taxes. There are other ways. Government interjecting itself into every transaction is a recent thing and certainly not the norm over civilization.
(Score: 3, Informative) by bobthecimmerian on Wednesday January 31, @02:27PM (2 children)
I would add that one of the goals of cryptocurrency is cutting out the parasites in the middle. If Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash or Ethereum or Zcash or whatever becomes so popular that you can spend it from your smart phone or laptop, then I can pay my auto mechanic or my grocery bill without giving Visa or Bank of America or both a piece of the transaction.
It may not seem like a big deal, but it adds up over time.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @02:42PM (1 child)
> without giving Visa or Bank of America or both a piece of the transaction
Careful there -- the piece of the transaction you give Visa or BoA goes toward running the servers, and paying the people who run the servers, and generally keep the infrastructure running.
With cryptocurrencies, you're also going to have to give up a piece of the transaction. Right now, at least with Bitcoin, it's actually *worse* than Visa/BoA. The piece of the transaction you're expected to give up is more like an auction than a flat fee, and can run as high as $30 per transaction. And the infrastructure probably wastes *more* than that in electricity, so right now Bitcoin is a net loss on the entire planet.
I really like the part where it's decentralized, but I'm not sure the current implementation is sustainable...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @03:42PM
Acutally, plenty of transactions are going through for pennies these days, even some free ones are going through:
https://bitcoinfees.earn.com/ [earn.com]
The fee problem is gone.
