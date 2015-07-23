from the were-there-bears-involved dept.
Cambodia charges foreigners with making pornographic images
Prosecutors in Cambodia have charged 10 foreigners, including five Britons, with producing pornographic images after raiding a villa in Siem Reap. They were arrested on Thursday after images emerged of people apparently imitating sexual positions at a party in the north-western town. If convicted, they face up to a year in prison.
Two Canadians held in Cambodia for 'dancing pornographically'
A police release included photos of multiple clothed men and women straddling one another on the floor, some in sexually suggestive positions. Those photos are said to have been shared on social media prior to the arrests.
[...] [Joshua Kurlantzick, a senior fellow with the U.S.-based Council on Foreign Relations think tank,] said the Cambodian government is grappling with pressure to enforce more conservative values, an agenda that is at odds with the country's party-oriented reputation among young western travellers. Foreigners dressed in skimpy clothing while visiting religious and historical monuments have been one source of tension. "Cambodian officials have been a little frustrated," Kurlantzick said. "Partly through their own fault, they allowed a certain very seedy sex tourism culture to take place in (the capital) Phnom Penh."
He said that while the arrests are "pretty unusual," travellers should be aware that the Cambodian government is increasingly lashing out against all types of foreign influence, including boisterous tourists. "The overall environment in Cambodia has just become much more repressed over the last year," Kurlantzick said. "The country is potentially something of a tinder box because of that."
(Score: 4, Insightful) by crafoo on Wednesday January 31, @02:08PM (6 children)
Have some respect, you are guests in a foreign country. A year in prison seems a little harsh. If that's the standard applied to their own citizens then fine, so be it. You did the local crime now do the time. Maybe educate yourself next time and don't assume the world is your Disneyland playground.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @02:32PM
If you end up sitting for a year, you can take comfort in not joining their skull collection.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by sjames on Wednesday January 31, @02:37PM
It's more than a little harsh considering that the government there very much deliberately didn't enforce those laws for a considerable time exactly to create the impression that they were a destination for partying tourists doing exactly what these tourists did. Talk about a bait and switch!
Picture if the Saudi Arabia tourist board ran commercials for their gay beach paradise with pictures of couples guzzling mojitos and letting it ALL hang out.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @02:46PM
I would agree with your admonishments if they knowingly were flaunting the law. Some things are clear violations of law in foreign countries, like theft. Some things might be uncertain, like public alcohol or drug consumption, so maybe you want to be careful or to check to see what the local laws are. Posing fully-clothed for pictures and having them seen by law enforcement on social media, well, that one wouldn't be raising too many reasonable red flags with most people. In this case I tend to be more sympathetic to the tourists.
It's gotta be a PR nightmare for the Cambodian Tourism agency, though.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday January 31, @02:48PM (2 children)
What wasn't respectful? And why wasn't respect shown for the guests in question?
They can always change those standards.
Respect and standards are nice, but so is not spending a year in jail.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @03:22PM
it's not respectful to go to a country and not ask about their laws beforehand.
that being said, my first thought when I read about this was "ok, so some countries really are shitholes".
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @03:39PM
Give me a fucking break, it's pure degeneracy. Just because our shithole countries tolerate this, doesn't mean other countries have to. What a bunch of coddled, dumb motherfuckers, have no idea what the world is, have no idea of what life is, nor respect, nor common decency. Their parents and wider society take blame as well, as they allowed these clowns to grow up in an environment where stupid stunts like this are considered "fun." Absolutely disgusting.
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Funny) by sjames on Wednesday January 31, @02:51PM (1 child)
Am I the only one with the Dead Kennedys running through my head now?
(Score: 2) by goodie on Wednesday January 31, @03:07PM
Haha, this is spot on :)
Seriously, if you're going to travel all the way to Cambodia to do that, you might as well just go to Florida...
