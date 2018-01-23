18/01/31/0425214 story
Submitted via IRC for AndyTheAbsurd
First, don't call it "Vine Two". Details are starting to emerge about v2, the forthcoming video app built to replace Vine by its former co-founder Dom..
If I'd written this article, it would have consisted of one word: "Poorly".
Source: https://techcrunch.com/2018/01/23/how-vine-2-works/
bradley13 on Wednesday January 31, @02:19PM

I only have one question: why?
I only have one question: why?
Back when Vine was a think, some social media consultant tried to convince us how important it was. We just had to have a Vine channel (or whatever they called it). It was trendy! It was new! It absolutely wouldn't soak up masses of our time for no purpose! It had absolutely nothing to do with the fact that he wanted us to pay him to make the videos!
WTF do people want 6.5 second videos? Cut cat videos, I can put on any of a zillion platforms, or just on my own damned website. Actual, useful content, in 6.5 seconds? Not possible.
So Vine flopped, quelle surprise. The guy wants a second bite of the apple. DIAF.
kazzie on Wednesday January 31, @02:34PM

Hm. I read your comment in 5 seconds.
Hm. I read your comment in 5 seconds.
bradley13 on Wednesday January 31, @03:15PM

See? Proof!
See? Proof!
kazzie on Wednesday January 31, @02:33PM

How about V-2 [wikipedia.org]?
How about V-2 [wikipedia.org]?
takyon on Wednesday January 31, @02:37PM

Oh, you mean YouTube and Instagram?
Oh, you mean YouTube and Instagram?
