Here's How Vine Replacement v2 Will Work

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday January 31, @02:08PM   Printer-friendly
from the sequels-are-always-worse dept.
Techonomics

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for AndyTheAbsurd

First, don't call it "Vine Two". Details are starting to emerge about v2, the forthcoming video app built to replace Vine by its former co-founder Dom..

If I'd written this article, it would have consisted of one word: "Poorly".

Source: https://techcrunch.com/2018/01/23/how-vine-2-works/

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by bradley13 on Wednesday January 31, @02:19PM (2 children)

    by bradley13 (3053) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday January 31, @02:19PM (#630946) Homepage Journal

    I only have one question: why?

    Back when Vine was a think, some social media consultant tried to convince us how important it was. We just had to have a Vine channel (or whatever they called it). It was trendy! It was new! It absolutely wouldn't soak up masses of our time for no purpose! It had absolutely nothing to do with the fact that he wanted us to pay him to make the videos!

    WTF do people want 6.5 second videos? Cut cat videos, I can put on any of a zillion platforms, or just on my own damned website. Actual, useful content, in 6.5 seconds? Not possible.

    So Vine flopped, quelle surprise. The guy wants a second bite of the apple. DIAF.

  • (Score: 2) by kazzie on Wednesday January 31, @02:33PM

    by kazzie (5309) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday January 31, @02:33PM (#630953)

    How about V-2 [wikipedia.org]?

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday January 31, @02:37PM

    by takyon (881) <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Wednesday January 31, @02:37PM (#630956) Journal

    Oh, you mean YouTube and Instagram?

