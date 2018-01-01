from the sushi++ dept.
Apparently E-readers aren't the only thing Walmart is partnering with Rakuten for:
Walmart has struck a partnership with e-commerce firm Rakuten Inc to launch an online grocery delivery service in Japan, its latest effort to forge an alliance with a popular homegrown chain to crack a competitive market.
The world's largest retailer, Wal-Mart Stores Inc, said on Thursday the service will launch in the latter half of 2018.
Walmart's leadership is looking for new ways to grow its international business, which is no longer the growth engine it once was, as it has grappled with economic woes in Brazil and competition from discount retailers in Britain.
In Japan, the new service will replace Walmart's existing online grocery delivery offering and will be called "Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper." Seiyu GK is the name of Walmart's wholly-owned Japanese unit.
It will allow customers to place an order on Rakuten's online marketplace platform, which will then be fulfilled by the Walmart-Rakuten joint venture. Walmart-Rakuten will open a warehouse to service these orders in addition to using Seiyu stores, the companies said.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @08:29PM (1 child)
Can I just place my order online and have it delivered physically? I would prefer to take a bite out of my groceries instead of a byte.
Reply to This
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @09:10PM
His name was Rick. While on the outside he appeared to be but an ordinary man, he was actually mentally ill. Indeed, if his urges ever went out of control, he would likely harm others. Rick cared deeply for other people and was very compassionate, so he devised a method to keep his desires in check.
The method Rick used to keep himself from harming others was simple: He used an object to relieve his sexual and violent urges. Whenever he felt the urge to inflict harm upon other people, he utilized the object instead. Since the item was used so often, it was heavily damaged and on the verge of breaking. As such, now was the time to dispose of it and choose another one to take its place. The man was excited about getting a new one. What would he choose next...?
Later, a woman's corpse was found in a dumpster.
Reply to This
Parent