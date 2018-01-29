from the voice-of-Jobs-experience dept.
https://www.investopedia.com/news/steve-wozniak-turns-tesla-critic-doesnt-trust-elon-musk/
Steve Wozniak spoke recently at the Nordic Business Forum in Stockholm. A clipping from the end of the short article,
After years of upgrades and new sensors, Woz sees Tesla as a company that has made major promises and delivered well under the bar. "I love that car, but the trouble is Elon Musk is portrayed in a lot of moves with a lack of faith and trust," he said. "What he says, can you really believe in him? Is he just a good salesman, like Jobs, and may not be there [in the end]?"
Wozniak went as far as to suggest that "every other car manufacturer in the world," including Audi and BMW, "are actually ahead of Tesla for self-driving cars." He then praised his Chevy Bolt EV, which he prefers to drive for everyday life.
It doesn't seem that long ago that Woz was calling out Toyota for problems with the cruise control on his Prius, but here's an update from 2010 -- https://gizmodo.com/5462205/steve-wozniak-update-on-his-prius-problems
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday January 31, @10:14PM (21 children)
- All of them because they're not yet 100% reliable - and the problem with self-driving cars is, if you're an early adopter, you stand to die.
- Some, if not all of them also, because they spy on me.
I'll keep my non-electronic vehicles for as long as I can: until proven otherwise, I'm still more competent driver than an algorithm, and no corporate or state sumbitch knows where I go or what I do with them.
(Score: 5, Touché) by Snow on Wednesday January 31, @10:27PM (9 children)
-- Nothing is 100% reliable, especially you.
-- They can just spy on you using your cell phone that you willingly take everywhere you go.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @10:42PM (2 children)
No cell phone, so no spying on me that way, but now there is the national license plate database built from many, many cameras on the roads. Pretty hard to take a private trip these days by car. Bicycle might be a better option.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @10:56PM
Gonna need to invest in a hat, big sunglasses and a fake beard. Facial recognition is better and better and you bet they'll be extra curious who the bikers are.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @11:25PM
Neither foot nor bicycle will work by itself. You additionally would need to vary your clothing/bike coloration between areas, and ideally obscure your face, whether via hat, sunglasses, mask, or facial prosthetics (the latter may be illegal depending on region and legal guidelines).
Besides that, the only way to ensure future privacy is either to move to a country that does have nor plan to have these systems in place, or find a sufficient number of people to found your own state living up to the privacy ideals America was meant to have, but the populace has been entirely willing to give up thanks to being 'true patriots', 'apathetic assholes', or 'traitors to the founding principles of this once glorious Union.', depending on the person and your views of them.
(Score: 3, Informative) by bob_super on Wednesday January 31, @10:54PM (1 child)
> -- Nothing is 100% reliable, especially you.
I'll trust an autonomous car after they demonstrate it going safely unescorted from Panama City to Rio via La Paz without using major highways. Or maybe Beijing to Tashkent via Bangkok.
Keep testing in CA and AZ as much as you want. It's one step up from a private track, but a long long way from the roads most potential buyers travel.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday January 31, @11:17PM
I'd be impressed to see an AV given a destination 400 miles and one state away, without any forewarning to its developers, and have it arrive, roughly on time, through normal traffic, without becoming a huge impediment to traffic along the route. Extra points if the destination or the route could be changed on a whim to take US Routes rather than Freeways, and visit some historical site along the way.
Supposedly Google just orderd a thousand more cars from Chrysler.
These rumors of cars with no brakes, or steering wheel might work on private campuses. But not going to work in rural areas, dirt roads, snowy roads, or when you have to park on the lawn at the highschool foot ball game.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @11:21PM (2 children)
This. Autonomous vehicles don't need to be 100% reliable, though that is definitely something to strive toward; they only need to be consistently more reliable than the largely-idiot meatbags that currently pilot cars around the streets and highways.
Ha! Got you there. I only have a land line.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @11:29PM
Autonomous cars are only trustworthy to the establishment. Not to the owner or operator of the vehicle.
And that is where the concern comes from that would keep me from riding in an autonomous vehicle, over a pre-throttle-by-wire manual transmission vehicle. The newer vehicles take away every function you could use to keep yourself save in the event the vehicle is compromised. And they make it exceedingly easy to make an assassination look like an accident if they so deem it necessary.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @03:18AM
Ha brilliant! So when they call you, the voice recognition might tell them who you are, but they'll have no idea where you are!
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday February 01, @02:49AM
At least I'll be dead mainly because of my fault rather than the fault of a tired programmer, a je-m'en-fiche QA and a clueless mid-level manager with a agile-dev, deliver early, deliver-often, God will sort them out mindset.
I haven't heard yet of any mobile able to communicate from inside a proper Faraday cage.
An tin/Al foil is good for blocking the microwave signal, works both for tin-foil hats and for mobile phone enclosures.
Now, go wrap your car in Al foil and then we'll discuss some more.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @10:44PM (6 children)
and people are shit at driving.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @10:57PM (2 children)
Disagree. People are remarkably good at driving. Even drunk drivers manage to "get away" with it most of the time (this is not meant as an endorsement).
It's a huge system, thus the raw numbers of accidents and injury/deaths appear large. Google turns up 222 million licensed drivers in USA, in 2016.
I'll wait until the self driving car is better than I am (statistically). I don't commute (miss peak traffic times), don't drive impaired, don't have a cell phone to distract me and keep up my car. I figure I'm roughly 5-10x safer than an average driver--a much higher standard for the self driving car to meet.
(Score: 2) by Snow on Wednesday January 31, @11:15PM (1 child)
Is a commuting VIA car really a bigger risk than a non-commuter? Genuinely curious.
Commuters are generally taking a route that they have taken 100s of times along with other people who have also taken the same route 100s of times. These are also people that drive at least twice per day, and are not teenagers, nor elderly.
If you compare that to late morining/early afternoon drivers, they tend to be elderly or moms with screaming kids distracting them in the back of the mini-van.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @12:33AM
Commuting sucks and is boring, lots of people eating / drinking while driving, using cell phones, or just bored and not paying as much attention.
Would have to look into the stats to get a real answer though, what % of accidents happen during rush hour times? Then control for higher number of vehicles on the road, and whatever other factors....
(Score: 3, Insightful) by acid andy on Wednesday January 31, @10:58PM (2 children)
You're just echoing what the shills tell everyone.
So you're happy to trust your life, day after day, with a machine that is just slightly better-than-shit at driving. Except we don't even know if they're better than people yet. We won't until mass roll-out has happened.
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @11:26PM (1 child)
Everyone is already happy to trust idiot meatbags at the wheel. If machines can match or be even slightly less-shit than the meatbags... oh, wait, this discussion involves idiot meatbags trying to justify not relinquishing control of their machines, doesn't it? Never mind. Carry on. You will be replaced someday, human.
(Score: 3, Touché) by acid andy on Wednesday January 31, @11:37PM
Right. I see. Do you like Tide Pods?
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
(Score: 3, Informative) by MostCynical on Wednesday January 31, @10:54PM (2 children)
Re:I don't trust any car
All of them because they're not yet 100% reliable - and the problem with cars is, you stand to die.
FTFY
Over 30,000 deaths per year.
https://crimeresearch.org/2015/01/are-guns-more-likely-to-kill-you-than-a-car-is-no/ [crimeresearch.org]
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 1) by tftp on Thursday February 01, @02:51AM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @03:21AM
Some want to live, others merely exist. Trying to stop others from living is an impediment to your existence.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @03:41AM
Mercedes says that if confronted with a situation where a decision has to be made about harming the driver or harming bystanders, the self-driving Mercedes will plow through the 6 year olds crossing the street rather than drive off into a ditch-- Mercedes knows their market.
https://www.google.com/search?q=mercendes+self+driving+car+to+favor+driver+not+bystanders+in+crash&client=firefox-b-ab&gbv=1&sei=WYlyWpi7LYn2jwP5tYnoAQ [google.com]
If you have a license plate on your car you are being tracked. If you have a cell phone that is powered on, you are being tracked. If you own a car that was made in the last 5 years, you are possibly being tracked in real time-- a lot of these cars have, and use a data connection to track you even if you do not pay extra to use it for something you find useful. For these years of cars and a bit older, you are almost definitely being tracked off-liine to a "black box" that can be accessed and the data used against you e.g., after a traffic accident.
https://yro.slashdot.org/story/11/09/21/003259/onstar-terms-and-conditions-update-raises-privacy-concerns [slashdot.org]
I'm not sure what the solution is, but technical mitigation will only go so far (search page for "salt")
http://wipkip.nikhef.nl/events/defcon/DEF%20CON%2021/DEF%20CON%2021%20video%20and%20slides/DEF%20CON%2021%20Hacking%20Conference%20Presentation%20By%20Pukingmonkey%20-%20The%20Road%20Less%20Surreptitiously%20Traveled%20-%20Video%20and%20Slides.srt [nikhef.nl]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, @10:47PM (3 children)
Must be a new record for me, I submitted this story about three hours ago and here it is on the main page, wow!
The secret sauce for a quick response is a combination of:
* a small queue
* anything to do with Woz
Thanks editors.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday January 31, @11:07PM (2 children)
* anything to do with Elong Musky
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14
(Score: 2) by Snow on Wednesday January 31, @11:17PM (1 child)
I love the Musk.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday January 31, @11:49PM
Well I hope you get a good whiff come February 6th.
https://arstechnica.com/science/2018/01/after-zuma-spacex-goes-for-its-second-flight-of-2018/ [arstechnica.com]
http://www.orlandosentinel.com/business/brinkmann-on-business/os-bz-spacex-falcon-heavy-february-20180129-story.html [orlandosentinel.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14
(Score: 3, Interesting) by frojack on Wednesday January 31, @11:03PM
I would say Musk delivers far bigger tech than Jobs did.
Tesla never set out to own the market in Electric cars. They set out to MOVE the market to electric cars. https://www.tesla.com/blog/mission-tesla [tesla.com]
If you are not buying the NEXT model, you're pretty happy with the Tesla you actually got.
If you buy something not yet released, you are bound to get expectation inflation while waiting for it.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by linkdude64 on Thursday February 01, @12:39AM (2 children)
This just in: Complacent fat cats hate brilliant market disruptors. Does he really think EVs would be where they are at without Tesla?
If I can avoid it, I like to avoid supporting companies that ultimately do not have the interests of the consumer in mind. Chevy, like all other major players in the game, gladly undercut Tesla's ability to sell directly to the consumer to lower costs, among other practices. Musk has successfully kickstarted the era of the electric car where others failed before (see the film, "Who killed the electric car?") either due to incompetence or corruption. He made it happen. I don't care if Steve Wozniak of all people disapproves - in fact, fuck you Steve Wozniak, for talking shit about someone who's, yes, the underdog in the big picture, but is actually DOING SOMETHING that is useful to humanity and the planet overall.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @02:48AM
I'd be more inclined to thank Nissan and the Leaf for pushing GM to do the Bolt. Leaf & Bolt are roughly in the same price range where early Teslas are luxury price range. Leaf was a year earlier than Model S.
It's true that the Tesla Roadster was much earlier, but that was very limited production and very expensive.
(Score: 1) by tftp on Thursday February 01, @03:07AM
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @01:11AM (1 child)
That guy who's known for building a boutique knockoff PC 40 years ago and convincing hipsters into buying it is right! We should all listen to his sage and relevant advice.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @02:51AM
Elon Musk : Talulah Riley :: Steve Wozniak : Kathy Griffin
