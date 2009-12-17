from the Go-Fish! dept.
Prof. David Ma has discovered that marine-based omega-3s are eight times more effective at inhibiting tumour development and growth.
"This study is the first to compare the cancer-fighting potency of plant- versus marine-derived omega-3s on breast tumour development," said the professor in the Department of Human Health and Nutritional Sciences. "There is evidence that both omega-3s from plants and marine sources are protective against cancer and we wanted to determine which form is more effective."
[...] Published in the Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry, the study involved feeding the different types of omega-3s to mice with a highly aggressive form of human breast cancer called HER-2. HER-2 affects 25per cent of women and has a poor prognosis.
[...] Ma found overall exposure to marine-based omega-3s reduced the size of the tumours by 60 to 70 per cent and the number of tumours by 30 per cent.
However, higher doses of the plant-based fatty acid were required to deliver the same impact as the marine-based omega-3s.
Source: https://news.uoguelph.ca/2018/01/choose-omega-3s-fish-flax-cancer-prevention-study-finds/
Journal Reference: Jiajie Liu, Salma A. Abdelmagid, Christopher J. Pinelli, Jennifer M. Monk, Danyelle M. Liddle, Lyn M. Hillyer, Barbora Hucik, Anjali Silva, Sanjeena Subedi, Geoffrey A. Wood, Lindsay E. Robinson, William J. Muller, David W.L. Ma. Marine fish oil is more potent than plant based n-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids in the prevention of mammary tumours. The Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry, 2017; DOI: 10.1016/j.jnutbio.2017.12.011
(Score: 3, Interesting) by acid andy on Wednesday January 31, @11:57PM (13 children)
Choose flax over fish for the prevention of the suffocation of aquatic organisms. Canola oil has decent amounts of omega-3 and 6 as well and is often cheaper than flax.
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday February 01, @12:04AM (8 children)
Could you explain further please?
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Thursday February 01, @12:14AM (7 children)
It was my slightly snarky way of promoting a vegan diet. Flaxseed or canola oil are commonly included in vegan diets because the body needs the fatty acids. I did think they were involved in the lubrication of joints but I can't find a reference for this so maybe that's wrong.
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
(Score: 2) by beckett on Thursday February 01, @12:21AM (6 children)
from my perspective, you're promoting a terrestrial diet; the primary source of marine PUFAs are from marine algae [nih.gov], which can be produced on an industrial scale. [sciencedirect.com]
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Thursday February 01, @12:30AM (5 children)
That's interesting but TFS specifically mentions "Marine fish oil" and it looks like your links are more concerned with fish feeding on the algae rather than humans although algae could be tasty. Nom nom nom!
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
(Score: 2) by boltronics on Thursday February 01, @02:08AM (3 children)
I heard that fish get their Omega 3 from the algae, so it's probably better to go straight to the source and get your Omega 3 derived directly from algae. You can purchase it in tablet form (which I do), but it's expensive.
As a vegan, I'm not going to purchase fish oil tablets so it doesn't matter to me (in a practical sense) if that's incorrect.
I know a lot of people say Omega 3 tablets are a waste of money and are completely unnecessary, but there's a lot of conflicting information out there.
It's GNU/Linux dammit!
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday February 01, @02:33AM (2 children)
Those capsules... are they vegan? Most of the time, they'll contain gelatin... a thing obtained from animal sources, pork skin mainly.
E.g. Blackmores [blackmores.com.au] - scroll down to "A clear, yellow, oblong, soft gelatin capsule"
(Score: 2) by beckett on Thursday February 01, @03:44AM
vegan capsules are made from cellulose.
(Score: 2) by boltronics on Thursday February 01, @03:59AM
This is the one I current get.
http://primalcollective.com/project/omega-3-marine-algae-oil-capsules/ [primalcollective.com]
https://www.optimoz.com.au/collections/primal-collective/products/omega3-epa-dha-marine-algae-oil-supplement [optimoz.com.au]
It's GNU/Linux dammit!
(Score: 2) by beckett on Thursday February 01, @03:29AM
Marine fish oil is obtained up the food web by predators consuming other predators who consume algae. As with the terrestrial food web, the primary producers in the marine ecosystem are plants, and the primary source of energy in the tropic marine ecosystem is from the sun.
(Score: 3, Informative) by beckett on Thursday February 01, @12:16AM (2 children)
What is the ratio of PUFA's in canola vs. flax. vs. lipids derived from marine sources, though? there's research that indicates it's the ratio between essential PUFA, rather than just the presence of PUFA in diets, that have downstream effects to human health. [nih.gov]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @02:00AM (1 child)
You know, you guys put an awful lot of work into this. Just eat what your mother puts on the table. And there's nothing wrong with Bacon/sausage and fried eggs sunny side up, and don't forget the buttered toast, slightly burnt.... Yummy!
As a matter of fact, all of a sudden I got the munchies.
I think all of you should just enjoy what you eat, and not think about getting hit by meteors. Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm gonna go make me some hot butter grits to go with that plate.
PS. As for oil mix, I believe the ratio is still 50:1. It was back when I used to fill up the tanks.
(Score: 3, Informative) by beckett on Thursday February 01, @03:41AM
perhaps you're just being funny, but a ketogenic diet minimizes sugars and carbs to to be effective in treating epilepsy, and was the primary treatment for epilepsy until big pharma. There is evidence that a ketogenic diet can help with the treatment of type II diabetes. [nih.gov] from the perspective of someone eating a ketogenic diet, the worst thing on your list for you is the toast, and the filler in the sausage.
(Score: 2) by DrkShadow on Thursday February 01, @04:26AM
Canola oil: https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=17/12/09/1631213 [soylentnews.org]
This was an article about how little is known about canola oil. It was only one of the two you listed, but I'm taking it that sometimes animal-sourced products are better for me. Flax I don't know about, but what's lying in wait.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @12:31AM (1 child)
Could the benefits of fish based omegas be canceled out by the higher mercury and other pollutants content?
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by beckett on Thursday February 01, @03:34AM
Murcury and other pollutants are bioaccumulated over time, and concentrated upstream in the food web. If you ate nothing but apex predators such as tuna, swordfish, shark, etc., you would also get a large lump of pollutants. this is why pregnant people are advised against eating too much tuna.
OTOH if you eat prey fish such as herring, or fish with relatively short lifespans such as a salmon (3-6 years), those animals, while predators, do not have the opportunity to accumulate as many pollutants in their tissue over time. avoiding bottom feeders (crabs, flatfish) can further reduce the amount of pollutants in your fish.
At this time you can still obtain the appropriate nutrients and avoid much of those concentrated pollutants if you make seafood choices based on the behaviour, lifespan, and trophic niche within the food web.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @12:32AM (6 children)
These dietary/nutrion "medical news" are no better than the traditional herbal medicine, probably worse - a few years later, a few decades later, they would have a complete opposite "findings" - at least the traditional medicine stay consistent.
(Score: 2) by Hartree on Thursday February 01, @01:01AM (1 child)
I mostly agree, but it's a handy excuse for eating fish sandwiches (which I like regardless of health benefits. ;) ).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @01:18AM
Catfish porboys are great. Mackarel sandwich at Istanbul is great. Hell, even McFish is pretty good. You don't need no excuse for fish sandwich.
(Score: 2) by stormwyrm on Thursday February 01, @01:51AM (3 children)
Speaks more to the miserable state of scientific/medical journalism than to any defects in actual science. Often enough when you see the actual medical journal article that is transformed into a puff piece by the popular press there's loads of caveats and maybes and hedges that tentatively reach for a conclusion that is puffed into some kind of ridiculously conclusive panacea by the popular press. And then later another paper gets published in refutation of those findings, and the cycle continues. This is what a true scientific controversy looks like: the data and experiments have not yet converged into some form of consensus on what is most likely true, and you'll see research arguing a hypothesis one way and then another, and it's usually only after several years that the scientific community sees that the most reliable and best supported research shows that the facts point to things being a certain way. Trouble is this process tends to take a long time, generally years, and by the time that the scientific community has done enough research to come to that kind of consensus (it has to be emphasised that this is a consensus of scientific research results, not of scientists!) the popular press has mostly forgotten. For example, the original paper from the article states in the abstract that it's based on an animal model using mice. To go from an animal model to human physiology is a long way indeed.

(emphasis added)
(emphasis added)
The right to believe whatever you want does not mean that whatever you want to believe is right.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @02:08AM (1 child)
I agree, but shouldn't the science establishment try to stop this sensational nonsense? Instead, they (uni PR dept, researchers) encourage the outlandish claims so as to encourage further research funding. No wonder why we have so many skeptics who deem "science" is as corrupt as Vatican.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by stormwyrm on Thursday February 01, @02:53AM
The right to believe whatever you want does not mean that whatever you want to believe is right.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @02:37AM
It really is just a flawed method of drawing conclusions from data that nearly guarantees nothing of value is learned. Look up NHST controversy and youll find people complaining about it since the 1950s. Andrew Gelman has a pretty good blog that discusses it quite a bit.
