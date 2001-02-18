from the fixing-what-ails-ya dept.
Amazon Health-Care Move May Be Next 'Home Run' Like Cloud Services
Amazon.com Inc.'s foray into health care won't be the first time it has disrupted an entire industry by starting with an effort inside the company.
Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos is teaming up with fellow billionaires Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon to revamp health care for the 2.4 million workers and dependents of the companies they run. The move fostered widespread speculation the trio will eventually make their approach to medical care available to companies far and wide.
Bezos has a long, increasingly successful, record of starting new businesses on a small scale, often for the benefit of his company, then spreading them to the masses -- creating a world of pain for incumbents. Consider the ways Amazon is changing industries as varied as product fulfillment, cloud computing and even the sale of cereals, fruits and vegetables.
This is just a cheap excuse to follow up on the machinations of the world's richest human:
Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and JPMorgan Chase to Offer Their Own Health Care to U.S. Employees
Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase announced on Tuesday that they would form an independent health care company to serve their employees in the United States. The three companies provided few details about the new entity, other than saying it would initially focus on technology to provide simplified, high-quality health care for their employees and their families, and at a reasonable cost. They said the initiative, which is in the early planning stages, would be a long-term effort "free from profit-making incentives and constraints."
The partnership brings together three of the country's most influential companies to try to improve a system that other companies have tried and failed to change: Amazon, the largest online retailer in the world; Berkshire Hathaway, the holding company led by the billionaire investor Warren E. Buffett; and JPMorgan Chase, the largest bank in the United States by assets.
Various health insurance and pharmacy companies were hit by the news:
The move sent shares of health-care stocks falling in early trading. Express Scripts Holding Co. and CVS Health Corp., which manage pharmacy benefits, slumped 6.7 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively. Health insurers Cigna Corp. and Anthem Inc. also dropped. The health-care industry has been nervously eyeing the prospect of competition from Amazon for months. While the new company created by Amazon, Berkshire and JPMorgan would be for their U.S. staff only, this is the first big move by Amazon into the industry. The new collaboration could pressure profits for middlemen in the U.S. health-care supply chain.
Related: $54 Billion Anthem-Cigna Health Insurer Merger Rejected by U.S. Judge
CVS Attempting $66 Billion Acquistion of Health Insurer Aetna
(Score: 1) by AlphaSnail on Thursday February 01, @10:56AM (4 children)
Nobody wants to trust him, but... how the hell is the healthcare industry supposed to become streamlined reducing costs and redundancy without someone starting over from scratch? It's not coming from within the industry as is ever - nobody is really in charge of this mess its decades of compromises, mistakes, middlemen, drug company profiteering, legacy contracts, regulations that may or may not in all cases be necessary - who is going to sort all that out, find the waste and get people to stop participating in it with any authority? People are getting paid by this system and they aren't just going to own up to it and start applying at McDonalds, everyone is going to argue for their continued relevance and nobody can fix this unless that person were somehow in charge of the whole show since even from a transparency perspective we can't see what the real cost of anything is. If the Amazon machine can start their own system and get it running in house and export it and it can compete with the rest of the industry it can only be a good thing so either it fails and something is learned or we all get the benefit so I say good luck to them.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by bradley13 on Thursday February 01, @01:07PM (3 children)
As long as any new health care provider is subject to all the same governmental regulations, they will have the same impossible cost-control problems. These, in the end, are driven by the crying need for life to be fair. Life isn't fair.
If you talk to someone who's a fan of government run health care, they are always fighting against a "two-class healthcare system". I have news for them: There will always be a two-class system. Warren Buffet can afford better health care than you can, and you can afford better health care than the homeless dude under the bridge. Life's a bitch; denying reality isn't going to change that.
Want the government to provide a minimum level of health care for the indigent? Fine, but do so separately from the insurance market used by ordinary folk. Trying to combine the two is a disaster.
Then let the health insurance market be an insurance market. If you have a pre-existing condition, you're going to have a problem. See "health care for the indigent" above - that's likely you, because you will never qualify for insurance.
Those people who want to take a gamble and go uninsured? Their privilege, but if they get sick or injured, they'll need to pay cash. Or see "health care for the indigent" above.
The vast majority of working people will have insurance policies. They can sign up for a long-term policy, just like people do for life insurance. Sign up while you're young and healthy, and the costs will be a tiny fraction of today's insane prices. These should be individual policies - not tied to the workplace - because they are for your individual health. If your employer wants to pay the premiums great, but it's still your policy.
FWIW, what I describe is pretty much what we had in Switzerland until about 20 years ago. Worked great. Then the progs got all up-in-arms about fairness, and we now have our own miniature version of Obamacare: a free market that isn't. My premiums doubled overnight at the time, and have gone up massively every year since. The health minister wrings his hands on TV - he just doesn't understand why prices don't magically sink, even as he keeps piling on more and more regulations to try and cancel out the effects of the last round of additional regulations.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 2) by opinionated_science on Thursday February 01, @01:45PM (2 children)
it is impossible to have a free market for a product, that if not delivered, can have your pain or mortality used against you.
It is no accident, I have never met a poor physician in *any* country....
(Score: 3, Touché) by Justin Case on Thursday February 01, @02:17PM (1 child)
You mean like food?
You mean like food?
(Score: 2) by julian on Thursday February 01, @04:47PM
You think food is a free market? Ever heard of farm subsidies? Food stamps? Not to mention the fact that we've essentially reached post-scarcity with food; most people are threatened by an overabundance of calories rather than a lack of them.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by isostatic on Thursday February 01, @11:06AM
You load sixteen containers, what do you get
Another day older and deeper in debt
Saint Peter don't you call me 'cause I can't go
I owe my soul to the company store
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Thursday February 01, @01:00PM (1 child)
I predicted this in an older article where I questioned where mega corps like Amazon would draw the line at trying to become a sci-fi style omnicorp where a single giga corp provides all or most of the services to an oppressed future population.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday February 01, @02:37PM
Forget the dystopia... what's the Billionaire's dilemma? They've got so much money that any time they shift it around it moves the markets and thwarts any efforts at significant growth through investment - Buffet has written about this many times. So, what's a good scam, ahem, industry that you can make big ROI with your billions? Insurance. Buffet already has GEICO, but healthcare is the next rung up the ladder.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by VLM on Thursday February 01, @01:22PM
Somehow I don't see amazon customer service bots providing mental health services or anyone wanting their OBGYN visit uploaded to a cloud for outsourced Indian doctor interpretation.
I could see this being a smoke cloud for the deployment of the worlds ultimate prescription pharmacy service. Sometimes the local Walgreens is out of stuff or it takes a day or two. Not really Amazon-like. Also Amazon is great with cross promotion, so now Amazon Prime comes with free Prozac and every pr0n DVD comes with some ED drugs. Amazon is pretty good with billing whereas walgreens is very much roll the dice and see what we demand for payment, free, $900, who knows until you roll up.
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @01:34PM
The real problem is that american healthcare is way too expensive. Drugs cost hundreds of times what they cost elsewhere. And then the healthcare terrorism: get a prescription for headache medicine (translation: pay a jew rat big money so he will agree to write a note for you on a piece of paper).
Sick minds came up with the healthcare system the U.S has. Anyone wanting to keep people healthy would not burn money on spin-"doctors" and instead drag those who destroyed the system into the street and hang them publicly.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Justin Case on Thursday February 01, @02:24PM (5 children)
I try very hard, before engaging any medical service (including prescriptions), to ask
What is this going to cost?
It is very hard to get an answer. Even when you do, it is probably wrong by several orders of magnitude. And then somehow I am supposedly obligated to pay an amount to which I never agreed.
This has to be fixed. How can you shop around for reasonable prices when everything is $Random[$Today]?
I have a great idea. I force everyone to give me tons of money; in return I promise to solve all the world's problems.
I've gotten "we won't know how much it costs until we bill you" on multiple occasions. In what world is this a legitimate business model?
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Interesting) by bradley13 on Thursday February 01, @03:42PM (2 children)
I assume you are in the US? I have a friend in the US, whose wife went to an "in network" hospital for treatment. Ought to be fine, right? In the course of things, various random doctors came in, looked at her chart, often said nothing at all, and left. When she gets out, her bill had separate entries for lots of those doctors: "consultation, not in network", "consultation, not in network". WTF?
I hope he has the balls to take the hospital to court. Either they are "in network" and in control of who wanders their corridors, or they aren't. Either way, it shouldn't be my friend's problem. And random consults just to chalk up another billable hour? Ought to get the both the physicians and the hospital sanctioned.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 2) by Justin Case on Thursday February 01, @03:55PM (1 child)
Yeah, that "in network" bullshit is one of the scams. "In network" doctor sends out some lab work. Lab is not "in network" => $ZAPPIE. Or if you choose the lab yourself, they send one of the tests to a "partner". If you ask the desk clerk "are you going to do this work in house or send it out" she gives a blank doe eyed stare that makes it clear she doesn't know and couldn't possibly care. "Check our web site." Web site says nothing. Send message to "customer service". No reply.
Then, those not-in-network charges are 10 to 100 times the real price the same places are willing to accept from insurance.
I'm about to the point of letting them take me to court, where I'll simply ask "show me the contract I signed agreeing to this price". Except, you know, binding arbitration clause in the EULA and stuff like that. Still, make them fight for it.
One company even used my stored credit card number (they promised not to store it -- haha) to fetch some extra cash out of my account. Must be nice. Want more dollars? Just grab them. Anytime is fine. As much as you want. Help yourself, no problem.
Canceled my card, disputed the charge... waiting to see whose side my bank takes. Any guesses???
I have a great idea. I force everyone to give me tons of money; in return I promise to solve all the world's problems.
(Score: 2) by Justin Case on Thursday February 01, @04:08PM
I just remembered their new trick this year: Tier One providers. You can save a lot of money by choosing only Tier One from the list on our website.
No, you don't save a damn nickel. What this really means is they will charge you double for any provider who is not "Tier One".
So you check the website when you make your appointment. Great, Tier One. You go there and get charged double anyway. "Yeah we're not Tier One any more." But you were last week? "Perhaps someone forgot to update the website." OK, so how is that my problem?
I have altered the bargain. Pray I do not alter it further. Now, just sign all these consent forms and I'll get my knives and go to work.
I have a great idea. I force everyone to give me tons of money; in return I promise to solve all the world's problems.
(Score: 2) by julian on Thursday February 01, @04:41PM
When you're incapacitated? Delirious with fever? Gut shot? Oh and even if you are of sound mind at the time, you're not a doctor, and thus are ignorant of medicine and treatments anyway. So how can you shop around *when you don't even know what you're shopping for?*
You cannot run health care with markets efficiently OR fairly. It doesn't work; there's too much asymmetry between sellers and buyers in knowledge and negotiating leverage for it to ever be either efficient or fair. It's absolutely the wrong tool for the job but when you're a conservative that's all you've got in your tool box.
