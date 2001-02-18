Google is testing a tool called Bulletin that would allow anyone to publish local news stories and events, according to a report from Slate, which Google later confirmed. The company described Bulletin as a way for others to communicate information of local interest, like bookstore readings, high school sporting events, or information about street closures, for example.

Slate found a website for creating Bulletin posts was already up-and-running, but was still in "early access mode." The service is currently being piloted in Nashville and in Oakland, Calif., the webpage states.

On the site, Google explains that Bulletin is a lightweight app for telling stories, capturing photos and videoclips from your phone, and then publishing them straight to the web – without having to create a blog or build a website yourself.