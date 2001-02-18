A very small survey of people of different ages suggests that there are age and gender differences in the acceptance of riding in auotmated cars. In summary, 2,600 people in the US replied and of them 38% of the men and just 16% of women would be happy to ride in an automated vehicle. About a quarter of respondents said they would feel safe in a driverless car while around two thirds said they would not travel unless there was a driver. No mention was made about their opinions of sharing the road with these massive projectiles when driving themselves in traditional cars.

Source : Driverless cars: Men and women have very different opinions on letting go of the wheel