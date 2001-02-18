Stories
[H]ardOCP: Blockchain Startup Takes $11, Leaves Penis

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday February 01, @01:28PM   Printer-friendly
from the took-it-all dept.
MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

In a report yesterday, blockchain start up "The Prodeum Project," whose goal was to "revolutionize the fruit and vegetable industry" with Ethereum has apparently absconded with millions of investor dollars. Upon exiting with the investors money, the website went offline, and was replaced with one word: "Penis." The companies press release detailing the project is still online.

I really need to come up with some half-baked idea and slap "blockchain" in it so investors give me millions. This article also states that other digital fingerprints of the crypto-team's former existence are being scrubbed from the web. Webpages from TokennDesk, a Linkedin profile, twitter handle, and even a blog post on Medium have all been deleted. One could say a lot of people got the...shaft.

Source: https://www.hardocp.com/news/2018/01/30/blockchain_startup_takes_11_leaves_penis/

Also at Wired and Business Insider.

[Ed. Note - Although the quote mentions millions of investor dollars, as far as I can tell they made off with just $11 US.]

  • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Thursday February 01, @01:49PM (1 child)

    by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Thursday February 01, @01:49PM (#631466) Homepage Journal

    Sounds like 'investor' is too kind a word!

    Look! I've got a blockchained blockchain that is part of Blockchain-McBlockchain!!!!!!! GimmeMony!!!!!!!!!!!!! 'INVEST' NOW!

    Dogs people are dumb.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @02:05PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @02:05PM (#631472)

    ... don't trust anyone else but yourself with your money.... oh wait...

  • (Score: 2) by richtopia on Thursday February 01, @02:06PM (1 child)

    by richtopia (3160) on Thursday February 01, @02:06PM (#631473) Homepage Journal

    It is the only coin which doesn't lie:

    http://ponzicoin.co/home.html [ponzicoin.co]

    Q: This seems like a great investment opportunity! I need to get back all the money I lost in BitConnect, so can I put my entire pension fund/college fund/retirement savings/second home mortgage in?

    A: No, this is a joke. Don't put any significant amount of money in this, follow /r/personalfinance's advice and please don't invest more than you can lose in crypto.

    • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday February 01, @02:30PM

      by JoeMerchant (3937) on Thursday February 01, @02:30PM (#631481)

      That's awesome - but I think their scheme will be quickly insolvent if they don't lower the price when coins are sold... Also, the whole thing floats on Ethereum, so it's volatile just from that as well.

