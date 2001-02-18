from the well,-now-you-know dept.
Christine Peterson finally publishes her account of the day that the term "open source software" was coined, 20 years ago.
In a few days, on February 3, the 20th anniversary of the introduction of the term "open source software" is upon us. As open source software grows in popularity and powers some of the most robust and important innovations of our time, we reflect on its rise to prominence.
I am the originator of the term "open source software" and came up with it while executive director at Foresight Institute. Not a software developer like the rest, I thank Linux programmer Todd Anderson for supporting the term and proposing it to the group.
This is my account of how I came up with it, how it was proposed, and the subsequent reactions. Of course, there are a number of accounts of the coining of the term, for example by Eric Raymond and Richard Stallman, yet this is mine, written on January 2, 2006.
The article is not going to change the world, but it is an interesting piece of history that many in our community will find interesting.
Source: https://opensource.com/article/18/2/coining-term-open-source-software
(Score: 2) by donkeyhotay on Thursday February 01, @07:42PM
Her father invented the question mark...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @10:14PM
Okay seriously, what's the deal with these disturbing posts lately?
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Arik on Friday February 02, @12:03AM
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @07:51PM
It's not news unless she's a purple-haired lesbian.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday February 01, @08:01PM
Someone on Kuro5hin called them "fellow travelers". For example China and Vietnam were fellow travelers. They weren't allies because China attacked Vietnam in 1975 or so.
I mailed Richard to ask him about the distinction I drew: "It's not the license that determines whether something is open source or free software: it's the reason the license was chosen".
"That is correct," he replied.
Some time ago he was quoted in the press as saying "Open source is for efficiency. Free Software exits to build a community."
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @08:15PM
Yeah well if I consider my failed attempts to contribute necessary features to GNU GCC, then I am compelled to say there is no such thing as community in the free software community. No, free software is an exclusive jolly club! With jolly pirate nicknames!
Oh yes those necessary features were added to GCC about a year or so after I contributed. Some popular person from the exclusive in-crowd wrote a patch containing the same features and it was immediately merged because popular in-crowd people are popular. Me I get ignored every single time no matter what I do.
Fuck GNU, Fuck RMS, and Fuck You.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @08:41PM
probably didn't have anything to do with who was submitting the patch. probably just bad timing, etc. try not to be such a pissy little bitch. maybe they knew you were a pissy little bitch?
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @08:53PM
Maybe I learned my lesson and never contributed to free software ever again.
This is what happens when you ignore enthusiastic volunteers who are willing to contribute to your movement. They don't stay enthusiastic for long. They soon realize your movement is an exclusive shitshow that exists solely for the the purpose of inflating the fucking egos of your tight-knit club.
Fuck free software to fucking hell for all eternity.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @09:21PM
We love you, AC! It gets better! Once you get over your own egoism that makes you think that everyone else is an egoist, it gets better.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday February 01, @09:40PM
Reading AC comments makes you wonder, if it's just one person arguing with themselves.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 3, Funny) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday February 01, @10:13PM
I've had lunch with two distinctly different Anonymous Cowards.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 3, Funny) by Osamabobama on Thursday February 01, @11:18PM
How many people were at the table, including yourself?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @02:23AM
That probably depends on whether you mean physical bodies, or personalities.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday February 02, @04:01AM
That's dissociative identity disorder
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @08:08PM
This is my term. I invented it. It was produced by me. I am the inventor of this term. This term is mine. I came upon it. I wrote it first. This term is the invention of me. I coined it. It is time to mint this coin.
Now give me all your shekels^W money.
This term seriously confuses some people who think that Open Source Software is the same as Free Software. They are not the same. They have different meanings.
Perhaps this person was given the task to invent this term so "Free" and "Open Source" can be confused.
(Score: 1) by Provocateur on Thursday February 01, @08:24PM
The first is the /. story on Xerox becoming Fuji-something. The comments pointed to The Mother of All Demos which forever shaped the course of computer history. The story here https://news.slashdot.org/story/18/01/31/2215200/xerox-cedes-control-to-fujifilm-ending-its-independence [slashdot.org]
Then, read this one. You're welcome.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Thursday February 01, @08:36PM
I haven't looked at the green site this year. Thanks for the link. I was alerted to the Xerox news by a former colleague who pointed me to Xerox's web site and when I got home I googled it, and got the Reuters article, which I submitted. But thanks all the same.
Don't let Righty keep you down. #freearistarchus!!!
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @08:36PM
Oh yes! yes! yes! I love shitspot so fucking much.
Does shitspot still have that fat turd creimer king of affiliate links and shitty ebooks?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @08:42PM
Yes
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @08:54PM
Fat cashews love him.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @08:41PM
Bruce Perens is not going to he happy about this! "Open Source" was the one thing he ever did, besided getting sued.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @08:44PM
Bruce Perens is Batman.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @12:59AM
No, no, no. Bruce Wayne Is Batman. Bruce Perens Is Punctuation Man.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by meustrus on Thursday February 01, @09:45PM
Emphasis added.
If there isn't at least one reference or primary source, it's not +1 Informative.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @09:14PM
The term "open source" was used to describe free software all the way back to the CP/M and 8080 days, if not before.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday February 01, @10:10PM
Maybe, but I wouldn't count on it. In my early years, I definitely remember Freeware, Shareware, etc. The term "Open Source" seems to have originated in the meeting she attended and she is likely the progenitor of the term. The idea of open source software may have been around for that long, but the term was developed during that wonderful dotcom era.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @10:46PM
Back then, many software were distributed on tapes in source format, and the sysadmins will compile and install them on their system. The phrase "open source software" would have been like "h2o water".
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Arik on Friday February 02, @12:00AM
Binaries were not considered software, and for many of us still are not.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @11:50PM
Open Sores. From fucking people with STDs.
