Enterprise Linux biz Red Hat on Tuesday said it has reached an agreement to acquire CoreOS, a maker of open source container software, for $250 million.
Kubernetes, for those who have managed to avoid it, is a Google-spawned open source project that has become more or less the standard for orchestrating the deployment and oversight of large numbers of software-based containers.
The elder open source software biz sees the younger firm's technology helping it automate and simplify its OpenShift container app platform, as well as improving its security and application portability in hybrid cloud environments.
Red Hat says it will provide more details about how CoreOS products will be handled in the months ahead. It characterizes them as complementary to its own wares, althugh its plans may involve "integrating products and migrating customers to any combined offerings" at some later date.
[...] Forrester analyst Dave Bartoletti told The Register that he thinks the deal is great news for CoreOS and for the Kubernetes market in general.
"I don't think the industry needed another Kubernetes-based container automation platform," he said, in reference to Tectonic. "Now that every major cloud development platform provider offers managed Kubernetes, how was CoreOS going to monetize its own?"
Bartoletti said Red Hat has already demonstrated that it can make money off open source and made the shift to Kubernetes three years ago.
"I expect Polvi and team will mainly continue to do what they already do well: contribute to and set the direction of the major open source technologies that will power the next generation of container-based apps – a market that's set to double in the next 18 months," he said. ®
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @09:09PM
i guess if you said nothing, it would have been much quieter. probably better for the community, too
(Score: 4, Interesting) by DannyB on Thursday February 01, @10:51PM
I wonder what this means for Docker Swarm?
I was dabbling with Kubernetes a couple months ago, playing with a distribution called Rancher OS. Which by necessity introduced me to Alpine Linux. (Feather weight, busybox, more secure C lib, and package manager with lots of available packages. Thus a good basis for building containers.)
Later I noticed a YouTube video that gave me the impression that Docker Swarm is somewhat easier to set up. But doesn't have all the features of Kubernetes. (eg, Pods) I haven't had time to play with Docker Swarm yet, and wonder about its future.
One thing that could be easier, at least for a beginner is how to set up a local docker hub so you're not constantly downloading and re-re-re-downloading the same items from docker hub.
I played with it with a couple of VMs. It occurred to me to try a cluster of three or four Raspberry PIs, but haven't gotten this far yet.
