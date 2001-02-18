from the more-methane-production dept.
Bill Gates has donated $40 million to Scottish researchers trying to create a cow that can thrive in hotter conditions, such as those in Africa:
Tweaking genes could be one way of increasing the hardiness of some livestock breeds. By isolating desirable genetics traits from European and African cow breeds, geneticists hope to design a cow that produces high quantities of milk and is also able to withstand exceptionally high temperatures.
An Edinburgh-based nonprofit, GALVmed (Global Alliance for Livestock Veterinary Medicines) just received $40 million from Bill Gates to conduct genetic research with this aim in mind. "You can have a cow that is four times as productive with the same survivability," Gates told the Times.
The philanthropist told the BBC that he was investing in the nonprofit's research because "there is great [...] understanding here of both animal diseases and how we can treat it, and how we enhance the genetics so that you can get, say the same type of milk or egg productivity that we have in the U.K."
Microsoft founder Gates commits $100 million for fund, start-ups, to fight Alzheimer's
Billionaire Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is to invest $50 million in the Dementia Discovery Fund, a venture capital fund that brings together industry and government to seek treatments for the brain-wasting disease. The investment is not part of Gates' philanthropic Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and will be followed with another $50 million in a number of start-up ventures working in Alzheimer's research, Gates said.
With rapidly rising numbers of people suffering from Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, the disease is taking a growing emotional and financial toll as people live longer, Gates told Reuters in an interview. "It's a huge problem, a growing problem, and the scale of the tragedy - even for the people who stay alive - is very high," he said.
Despite decades of scientific research, there is no treatment that can slow the progression of Alzheimer's. Current drugs can do no more than ease some of the symptoms. Gates said, however, that with focused and well-funded innovation, he's "optimistic" treatments can be found, even if they might be more than a decade away.
Bill Gates is Buying Land in Arizona to Build a "Smart City"
An investment firm run by Bill Gates has put down $80 million to develop a planned community in Arizona. The 25,000 acres of land is about 45 minutes west of Phoenix, in an area called the West Valley. The community, which Gates wants to turn into a "smart city," will be named Belmont.
"Belmont will create a forward-thinking community with a communication and infrastructure spine that embraces cutting-edge technology, designed around high-speed digital networks, data centers, new manufacturing technologies and distribution models, autonomous vehicles and autonomous logistics hubs," Belmont Partners, the Arizona real state investment company involved in the deal, said in a news release.
The proposed freeway I-11, which would connect the Belmont area to Las Vegas, makes the land an ideal spot for a new community, according to Ronald Schott, the executive emeritus at the Arizona Technology Council. Of the 25,000 acres, 3,800 will be used for office, retail, and commercial space. Another 470 acres will be used for public schools. That leaves enough space for 80,000 residential units.
Also at TheUSBPort, Fossbytes, CNET, and Real Estate Daily News.
Bill Gates gave an address at J.P. Morgan's 36th Annual Healthcare Conference in San Francisco:
[There] is reason to hope that the insights uncovered in ongoing immunotherapy research for cancer will eventually help us control all infectious diseases. This would be a huge victory for humanity—and potentially a significant market for the life sciences.
Others seem to think so too. Venture capitalists like Bob Nelsen and Bob More have helped raise over $500 million for VIR Biotechnology—including funding from us—to discover and develop treatments for serious infectious diseases.
We are also investors in Immunocore, which is using T-cell technology to help stimulate the body's immune system. Initially, Immunocore's "T-cell receptor" technology targeted cancers, but it could also be applied against infectious diseases.
We are backing companies like CureVac and Moderna on mRNA approaches for vaccine and drug development, which have the potential to help us tackle cancer. This approach is also intriguing as a potential immunological intervention for HIV, malaria, flu and the Zika virus.
And mRNA vaccines are likely to be cheaper, easier, and faster to make than traditional vaccines. This would be particularly helpful in containing epidemics—whether they occur through nature or are the result of an intentional biological attack. Today, it typically takes up to 10 years to develop and license a new vaccine. To significantly curb deaths from a fast-moving airborne pathogen, we would have to get that down considerably—to 90 days or less.
Also at NBF.
Related: Bill Gates Commits $100 Million to Alzheimer's Research
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @11:00PM (1 child)
"...and how we enhance the genetics so that you can get, say the same type of milk or egg productivity that we have in the U.K."
I think I'll stick with hen eggs, those cow eggs are a bit grassy.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Friday February 02, @04:05AM
Hey, it's fiber and protein in one, and a single cow-egg omelet is enough to feed the whole team!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @11:28PM (12 children)
Temp regulation is some function of surface to volume ratio. Unless it's a really skinny cow, this is going to be similar for any cow shaped animal and I doubt that they will be able to design in much additional heat resistance. Larger animals must have special adaptations for cooling... (which I'm not familiar with).
(Score: 3, Informative) by KiloByte on Thursday February 01, @11:35PM (2 children)
Thus, decrease this ratio. The optimal cow is spherical.
Ceterum censeo systemd esse delendam.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday February 01, @11:51PM
Conveniently, the optimal milk preservation is in a 0K vacuum.
Who said physicists didn't have practical applications?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @02:06AM
Wrong sign -- spherical has the least surface to volume ratio. For cooling you want more surface area and/or less volume -- that's why heat sinks have lots of thin fins.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by tftp on Thursday February 01, @11:36PM
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday February 01, @11:36PM
They will create spherical cows.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by linkdude64 on Friday February 02, @12:03AM
Obviously they're trying to engineer the cow to grow its own radiator ports for its circulatory system.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Friday February 02, @01:12AM (3 children)
Well maybe the cows gain the mad desire to join the Wildebeests in a romp in the river.
Would that be so bad.
I really don't understand why a milk cow has to weigh 1,400 – 2,000 lbs to stand in a field all day, when a Wildebeest can run half way across Africa in giant herds and each one weighs in at only 260 – 600 lbs.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Friday February 02, @01:44AM
I really don't think the cows understand why either. I think the dairy herds are still bred to be eaten.
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday February 02, @04:12AM
Aurochs were huge
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Friday February 02, @04:45AM
Ever try to milk a Wildebeest? Cows are easy, not to sure about wildebeests.
(Score: 3, Informative) by ese002 on Friday February 02, @02:59AM
Since Cape Buffalo are essentially large cows adapted to high temperatures, the problem does seem to be solvable. The usual ways that large herbivores cool themselves is by circulating blood through their nose where it meets cool area brought in through breathing. Cape buffalo do seem to have broader snouts than domesticated cows.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Friday February 02, @04:11AM
There's at least two different approaches to withstand higher temperatures:
1) Radiate heat better: big noses or ears with high blood flow, less fur, etc.
2) Tolerate a higher body temperature. For example a camel's body temperature normally fluctuates between about 34C at dawn to 40C by sunset,
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Thursday February 01, @11:59PM (7 children)
Then, sometime later:
GALVmed ScanMoo
____________________________________________________________________________
Because this bovinian was not properly shut down,
one or more of your udders may have errors on it.
To avoid seeing this message again, always shut down
your cow by gently singing it a lullaby in a spacious,
air conditioned barn.
Or move back to a colder country already and take your
poor, twisted Frankenmoos with you!
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @12:03AM (3 children)
Frankenmoos r ppl 2
eat mor chikin
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Friday February 02, @12:06AM (2 children)
Chikins r ppl 2
eat more Soylent
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @02:08AM (1 child)
Soylent r ppl.
I guess we all starve.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @02:11AM
All the headers in this web format ruin the beauty of a nice cascade.
In case you don't understand, try this page: https://kb.iu.edu/d/afhb [iu.edu]
(Score: 1) by tftp on Friday February 02, @12:28AM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Friday February 02, @12:33AM
That's true. I don't remember Win95 boxes having too many natural predators. Maybe the odd one got carried off by a golden eagle. Or dropped from a great height by a disgruntled sys admin.
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Gaaark on Friday February 02, @12:34AM
Frankenmoos
\ ^__^
\ (oo)\_______
(__)\ )\/\
||----w |
|| ||
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday February 02, @12:42AM (4 children)
Can you grow cow food in Africa? You know, nutritious grass, clover, hay, mad cow brains? Or is it too hot?
Will they have to genetically modify the grass, clover, hay and mad cow brains so they can withstand the heat? Why not just modify the cows so they can fly? Lots of empty air space up there and they could just fly around until they go to a place where the temperature was 'Just Right'.
Then, we could all just walk around with rain hats on (and neck braces to absorb the impact) or use umbrellies... or just genetically modify humans to withstand the impact of 'dropped bombs'.
Things would smell better down here as well, as the methane would just rise up (unless there are a lot of down swells of air: IANAWeatherman).
Flying cows, i think, would solve ALL the worlds problems.
Mr. Billy...could you give me $40millions so i can make flying cows? Whassat? What's that about when pigs are flying? I can do that too, but i'd need more money......
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 4, Informative) by takyon on Friday February 02, @12:47AM (3 children)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nguni_cattle [wikipedia.org]
African Indigenous Cattle: Unique Genetic Resources in a Rapidly Changing World [nih.gov]
Securing the future of cattle production in Africa [nottingham.ac.uk]
The genome landscape of indigenous African cattle [biomedcentral.com]
Cash cows: Why investors are buying pregnant cattle [cnn.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @12:55AM (1 child)
Then why not use those "pre-modified for africa" cows? Is it because they are not patentable?
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Friday February 02, @01:01AM
From the summary:
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Friday February 02, @05:04AM
Uh...Mr Gates, I already know the answer. There is a bovine that can thrive in temps up to 115 F (46 C), can eat scrub grasses and only needs a little bit of water. It's called the White Face Hereford. People have been raising them for many years in hot places like West Texas, New Mexico and Mexico. The cows produce very good milk and the Steers (young bulls that have had their balls removed) provide wonderful meat.
You can just donate a small portion of the $40 M to my favorite charity: Elderly Captain's Retirement and Cruising Fund.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Friday February 02, @01:20AM
https://youtu.be/FQMbXvn2RNI [youtu.be]
Moo!
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 3, Touché) by inertnet on Friday February 02, @01:29AM
Maybe it would be more useful if they tried to genetically reduce methane production, which is likely a factor in causing that warmer climate that Bill's cows would thrive in.
Reply to This