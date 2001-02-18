18/02/01/1624207 story
People buying items on eBay will be able to pay without leaving its website, and sellers will have lower processing costs, the online giant said in a blog post.
EBay has signed an agreement with Dutch firm Adyen to process payments, but buyers will still be able to use PayPal on the site until at least 2020.
PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015.
(Score: 4, Informative) by frojack on Friday February 02, @01:26AM (5 children)
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/02/01/why-ebay-abandoned-paypal-for-a-smaller-european-competitor.html [cnbc.com]
Paypal had a good run and does make international payment transfers worldwide easier, but they are very expensive to use. Even when you have 10 years of history without one contested charge you never get a break on rates. The only thing is has going fore it is that it is almost universal, and neither you nor your customers have to trust each other to know credit card numbers or bank account numbers.
There are a dozen others, but Paypal is the only one that doesn't carry a somewhat dodgy stigma. (Looking at you dwolla).
Just don't have an unplanned increase in sales without TELLING THEM you are expecting such an increase. They will latch onto your money and sit on it for a long time. Don't bother ranting. I've heard all the horror stories, but never had a problem. Even when our company gained a new line of business and PayPal transactions spiked 20 fold. We knew it was coming, and called them up and set new limits.
Just one phone call ahead of time solves all these problems.
If Adyen can give PayPal some competition everybody will get better service.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @01:42AM (3 children)
Yes, by the time you add the eBay fees and PayPal fees together, it's a large percentage of the item you just sold. Especially on electronics - isn't it like 30% or something altogether?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @03:10AM (1 child)
It's not that high, costs more in fees if you run a store I believe. Selling a car hurts in the fee dept.
The last time I drew on PayPal to a bank account I think it was close to 10%, makes more sense for private sellers to leave it there ready for their next purchase sometimes.
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Friday February 02, @03:46AM
If fees are that high for "Paypal Bucks" you might as well use bitcoin or something. That's a ridiculous "bank" transaction fee for a not-a-bank shop like Paypal.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Friday February 02, @04:12AM
Probably true, but I've never bought or sold anything on eBay ever in my life.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @04:00AM
Yes, I know ranting doesn't work. I'm hoping that voodoo will. PayPal deserves to die a most painful horrible death. They would not properly communicate a simple debit card purchase to my bank, and left me with a nasty rep with various vendors and probably will find myself accused of fraud for it. Their so-called "help desk" has not a clue as to how their automated systems function. A reset is not possible. Like that cat feces virus, it's with you for life.
On the other hand, some internet campaigns have been somewhat effective. But my case is too rare (nothing more than PayPal's failure to communicate and acknowledge their problem) to get a sufficient rise out of anybody. Nobody is going to care about the miserable 1 or 2 thousand people that get ground up in the system.
*sigh* I hope someday we can develop an anonymous payment/purchase system that no one can interfere with, but there is hardly any demand for it, so I will die waiting...
