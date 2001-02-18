from the issues-that-bug-people dept.
Not just Zika: Other mosquito-borne viruses may cause birth defects, study suggests
When scientists discovered that the Zika virus was causing birth defects, it seemed to catch the world off guard. The mosquito-borne virus could slip from mother to fetus and damage the developing brain, leaving newborns with a range of serious complications.
But what if other viruses spread by insects also pose a threat to fetuses?
On Wednesday, scientists reported that two viruses, West Nile and Powassan, attacked mouse fetuses when pregnant mice were infected, killing about half of them. The viruses also successfully infected human placental tissue in lab experiments, an indication that the viruses may be able to breach the placental barrier that keeps many maternal infections from reaching the fetus.
Just because a virus proves fatal to a mouse fetus or replicates in human tissue in the lab does not mean that it causes pregnancy complications or birth defects in people, the scientists were quick to say. But Dr. Jonathan Miner, the senior author of the study [DOI: 10.1126/scitranslmed.aao7090] [DX], which was published in the journal Science Translational Medicine, said the results called for further research into these and other emerging viruses, and for experts to keep an eye out for possible complications when pregnant women acquire these infections.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @01:46AM (4 children)
Adult brains are harmed by zika, sometimes severely. Zika may be less bad for an adult, but still... I don't consider "only a little brain damage" to be OK.
BTW, don't forget herpes and HIV. Both will directly attack the brain.
Herpes is associated with Alzheimer's disease. Don't let grandma kiss the baby! Also don't suck cock, participate in high school wrestling, etc.
HIV will cause dementia. This takes some time; most people would die of the other effects before the dementia really sets in.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @01:54AM (2 children)
HSV-1 and HSV-2 are two different viruses, and over half the U.S. population has HSV-1.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @02:13AM (1 child)
Are you implying that it is harmless? It is not. Sure, it isn't polio or smallpox or ebola. It still causes permanent damage.
Another good one is toxoplasmosis. It seemed kind of harmless in adults... but now we know that it leads to car crashes and schizophrenia.
It really isn't OK to have viruses infecting your brain. Don't let grandma kiss the baby. Don't join the wrestling team. Don't suck cock.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @03:22AM
Another good one is toxoplasmosis. It seemed kind of harmless in adults... but now we know that it leads to car crashes and schizophrenia.
We are definitely fucked! I thought we might recover from the election. Now I see no hope for the species even. This is very bad. Now I'm hungry for some big-ass fries
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Friday February 02, @04:37AM
Oh my god?? Are you saying, "we are all doomed...doomed"!!! The bugs, germs and little tiny viruses are out to get us all!!
Reply to This
Parent