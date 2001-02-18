from the not-creepy-at-all dept.
[Amazon] has patented designs for a wristband that would track where its workers put their hands in relation to inventory bins and give "haptic feedback" to signal if they have the right bin to retrieve an item or not. The patent documents were first spotted by GeekWire.
The "ultrasonic bracelet", supposed to be a time- and labour-saving device, would work by periodically emitting ultrasonic sound pulses to a receiver, tracking which bin a worker is reaching for and monitoring how efficiently they fulfill orders. The wristband would also send and receive radio transmissions, pinning a worker's location and giving a burst of "haptic feedback", a vibration similar to those found in phones or game controllers, which would tell the employee if they're reaching for the right bin or not.
The approach would eliminate the need for extra time-consuming acts, "such as pushing a button associated with the inventory bin or scanning a barcode associated with the inventory bin," one patent's description reads.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @03:47AM (3 children)
Fuck off
and
Die
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday February 02, @03:49AM
Worker hostility detected. Haptic feedback increased to 11.
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Friday February 02, @03:53AM (1 child)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5tDQ38uLPo [youtube.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @04:51AM
I prefer Go Fuck Yourself [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by linkdude64 on Friday February 02, @03:50AM (1 child)
1984 was a story conceived with the technology available in Orwell's time.
A new magnum opus is waiting to be written.
(Score: 3, Informative) by c0lo on Friday February 02, @04:51AM
Manna [marshallbrain.com]
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Friday February 02, @03:51AM
will they offer discounts on their new employee health care for workers who wear these, or will they make wearing these compulsory, then refuse the imsurance claims (and future employment) of those who "under perform"?
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday February 02, @04:07AM (2 children)
They solicit me to apply once a month or so.
And why?
Because Jeff bezos is in league with Satan
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Friday February 02, @04:17AM (1 child)
Bezos is Amazon, Washington Post, and Blue Origin. You are thinking of the Zuck.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @04:25AM
At least the Zuck is only spreading fake news and hiding supposed wrongthink. Bezos actually generates fake news.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday February 02, @04:26AM (1 child)
Mr Johnson has another overactive wrist error.
(Score: 2) by TheGratefulNet on Friday February 02, @04:43AM
[the dude]
johnson?
[/the dude]
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Friday February 02, @04:31AM
Why should they stop there. Make implants mandatory for all workers. Save the cost of developing robots to do the work.
(Score: 2) by idiot_king on Friday February 02, @04:42AM
Futurama beat Bezos to the punch.
Matt Groening should sue.
