JEDEC Publishes UFS 3.0

posted by Fnord666 on Friday February 02, @04:39AM   Printer-friendly
from the faster-selfies dept.
Hardware

takyon writes:

JEDEC has published UFS 3.0, which will double the bandwidth available to smartphones and other devices, and specifies temperature event notifications intended for automotive storage applications:

Smartphones already have storage speeds that rival PCs and they're going to take another big leap soon. Standards group JEDEC has unveiled UFS 3.0, a new flash storage standard for mobile devices, Chromebooks, VR headsets and automotive devices that doubles the bandwidth of UFS 2.1 to a stellar 2.9 GB/s. That's only a theoretical maximum that real-world devices won't likely reach, however, and requires that the host device has the hardware to support it.

UFS 3.0 also lowers flash power consumption and increases reliability in a [wider range] of temperature conditions, a bonus for vehicle applications. It does all this thanks to lower voltage requirements that support the latest types of NAND, a refresh function that increases reliability, and double the speeds per lane (from 5.8 to 11.6 Gbps with a maximum of two lanes).

Also at AnandTech.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Friday February 02, @05:37AM

    by fyngyrz (6567) Subscriber Badge on Friday February 02, @05:37AM (#631901) Homepage Journal

    UFS 3.0 also lowers flash power consumption and increases reliability in a wide ranger of temperature conditions

    So... a wide ranger... that's one that needs a draft horse?

    The eyes are the windows to the soul.
  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by Dr Spin on Friday February 02, @07:31AM (1 child)

    by Dr Spin (5239) on Friday February 02, @07:31AM (#631914)

    Is this the same UFS that is used in BSDs, or is it a deliberate attempt to name two different things with the same name?

    I prefer FFS anyway!

    • (Score: 2) by Immerman on Friday February 02, @04:31PM

      by Immerman (3985) on Friday February 02, @04:31PM (#632041)

      Have you tried coming up with a set of 3-4 letter initials that aren't already in use by a half-dozen or more things? Much less initials that correspond to words even vaguely related to your project? Random unlikely letters just off the top of my head: KRM, XYT, LRQ, MZN - all of them have several different usages showing up on the first page of a Google search.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @09:17AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @09:17AM (#631926)

    Why do PCs and phones have different storage standards?

