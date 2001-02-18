from the there's-hope-for-the-graybeards dept.
Deep brain stimulation (DBS) using wires implanted under the skull may overcome the effects of Alzheimer's disease:
LaVonne Moore has Alzheimer's disease, but her doctors hope her dementia symptoms could possibly be kept in check by a new type of treatment. Electric wires implanted deep in her brain stimulate areas involved with decision-making and problem-solving. Unlike many long-term dementia patients, LaVonne, 85, can cook meals, dress herself and organise outings. But it remains unclear whether her deep brain stimulation (DBS) therapy is responsible for her independence.
DBS is already helping hundreds of thousands of patients with Parkinson's disease to overcome symptoms of tremor, but its use in Alzheimer's is still very experimental. Only a small number of DBS studies have been done for Alzheimer's and they have focused on stimulating brain regions governing memory, rather than judgement. But Dr Douglas Scharre and colleagues at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center believe their approach, which targets the decision-making frontal lobe of the brain, might help patients keep their independence for longer.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday February 02, @07:51AM
A case in which, if you are unable to take a decision, any decision - even one extracted with an electric show - is better: at least it offers a semblance of something functional.
Not very dissimilar with the Army - an officer needs to show decision capacity, even if/when his decisions are mostly wrong.
(Score: 3, Informative) by MostCynical on Friday February 02, @08:32AM
the article didn't say how bad Mrs Moore's functioning had been before the implant.
Very hard to do randomised control trials when many patients won't get much worse, or get worse very slowly, even without treatment.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @08:53AM (1 child)
Forget that. If you're going to impact electrodes into my brain then wire them up to the pleasure centers and let me rot away in sweet, sweet ecstasy. What a nice ending, forgetting everything but bliss.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday February 02, @01:39PM
It would be cheaper and less invasive to just hook you up to a constant drip of MDMA or LSD or something.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @02:22PM
The catch is the person has to remember to use it.
