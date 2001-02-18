from the I-don't-wget-it dept.
curl is a text-based utility and library for transferring data identified by their URLs. It is now year-2038 safe even on 32-bit systems. Daniel Stenberg, the orginal hacker of curl, has overseen a year-2038 fix for 32-bit systems. Without specific modifications, 32-bit systems cannot handle dates beyond 03:14:07 UTC on 19 January 2038. After that date, the time counter flips over and starts over again at zero, which would be the beginning of the UNIX epoch known as 00:00:00 UTC on 1 January 1970. Given the pervasiveness of 32-bit embedded systems and their long service lives, this is a serious problem and good (essential) to have fixed decades in advance. The OpenBSD project was the first major software project to take steps to avoid potential disaster from 32-bit time and awareness has since started to spread to other key software project such as curl.
(Score: 5, Informative) by FatPhil on Friday February 02, @09:32AM (3 children)
Are you sure it doesn't just become massively negative, and start to represent some date/time in 1901?
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Friday February 02, @10:01AM (2 children)
Apparently it depends on the system or package whether the 32-bit value is signed or unsigned. So there is apparently no general solution. But you'll probably want to check with someone knowledgeable or find some other authoritative answer.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @12:00PM (1 child)
But the overflow only occurs if the value is signed.
Also, if you are comparing the values yourself, and assuming it's an application that doesn't need dates before 1970, the fix should be as simple as casting to unsigned before comparing.
Of course that will cause another overflow problem by 2106. Assuming that there still will be 32-bit systems around at that time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @12:29PM
All things considered it also depends on what the application uses the date for. Most calls to time functions are to set short term timers (unless the rollover occurs exactly during the lifetime of that timer nothing happens), print a date to screen/a log etc. A rollover would not have any effect on these other than displaying the wrong date in the latter two cases. These kind of things are more an issue if you rely on earlier dates from a database/external timestamp to do tasks.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by TheRaven on Friday February 02, @11:40AM (3 children)
Some other systems have a later epoch. I'm not sure what they do at the OS level, but Cocoa exposes a time with a 2001 epoch, so has a 2068 problem not a 2038 one (and they're likely to have killed off 32-bit software long before 2038 anyway). I think Windows has one somewhere in the middle. POSIX requires a 1970 epoch, but as long as gmtime and localtime work, most code will work unmodified if you simply move the epoch date, unless they're writing it out to files (several filesystems use different epoch dates, because there's no need to support files created in the past, so don't use a signed number: even with a 32-bit number and a 1970 epoch, that's equivalent to a 2038 signed epoch).
Specifying the epoch time was a big mistake for POSIX.
(Score: 2) by KritonK on Friday February 02, @01:22PM (2 children)
Oddly enough, all my files were created in the past!
I think you meant that there's no need to support files created before the epoch.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @02:54PM (1 child)
OMG! so are mine!
do i have to patch my system?
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Friday February 02, @04:12PM
You could, unfortunately TachyonOS is the only viable alternative, and it only supports files created in the future.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @03:50PM
