from the 1-out-of-3-isn't-so-good dept.
Demonstrating again that anti-missile missiles work best under carefully controlled circumstances, a test of such a weapon fired from Hawaii has missed its target.
The US$30 million test was fired from the Kauai Aegis Ashore site in Hawaii. It was supposed to see a SM-3 Block IIA anti-missile missile intercept a target representing an incoming missile that was launched from an aircraft.
The US Pacific Command, contacted by CNN, confirmed that a test took place but not the outcome, saying only that the test took place on Wednesday morning.
The Raytheon SM-3 Block IIA is a joint US-Japan development built to provide a defence against medium-range and intermediate-range ballistic missiles.
Defense News noted that without further information from the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) it's impossible to know whether the problem was in the interceptor, the targeting radar, or the Raytheon-developed Aegis weapons system used by the US Navy was at fault.
Additional Coverage at DefenseNews and USNI News.
The Raytheon SM-3 Block IIA Interceptor.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @11:02AM (5 children)
Just push the damn button already.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Friday February 02, @12:08PM (1 child)
I don't press a button, I talk to a guy over the phone. On the biggest phone you've seen in your life. And that guy talks to the folks -- a lot of folks -- who press the buttons. Sounds complicated, it's not. I make a phone call on the very special phone, and I say it's time to press those buttons. We have so many people, their only job is to press those buttons when I order them to. Every day they wait for my order, all day long. And some at night, they stay up all night waiting for my call. Just sitting by the phone, waiting for that moment when they push the buttons. So beautiful, they live for that moment! And believe me, that's going to be an American moment.
My predecessors left our nuclear arsenal much weaker than it was 50 years ago. Don't worry, we're making it very strong again. And we're also building up our anti-nuclear, our anti-missiles. These are very special. We send an anti-nuclear missile, it goes up against somebody else's missile, they cancel out. We get our anti-nuclear working perfectly, we can cancel out a lot of our enemies' nuclear. It makes them weaker. It's new stuff, it has a new digital that needs working out. But my Generals say it's almost perfect. And when it's perfect we're going to build a lot of it. We're going to go very heavy on the anti-nuclear. Until we can cancel out everybody else's nuclear -- Little Rocket Man, President Putin, my friends President Xi and President Macron if we have to. And many more. Which is why I said to Congress, tear down that Sequester. End the Defense Sequester. So we can Make America Great Again.
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @03:10PM
A rotary phone? :-)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by kazzie on Friday February 02, @01:01PM (1 child)
Perhaps somebody used an anti-anti-missile missile missile on the anti-missile missile.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Funny) by Gaaark on Friday February 02, @01:52PM
How many missiles could an anti-missile missile missile if an anti-missile missile could missile an anti-missile missile?
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @03:18PM
mebbe reboot?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Friday February 02, @11:10AM (6 children)
Lasers! The only solution.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Friday February 02, @11:21AM (3 children)
Guns work. Plain old projectile weapons.
Given a missile, with redundant targeting capabilities. Give it radar, infrared, and magnetic anomaly detection. If the radar fails to lock on a target, the infrared takes over. If the infrared fails, then it falls back to magnetic detection. Now, you are out in the middle of a vast ocean, aboard a floating mass of iron and aluminum. Guess what that damned missile is going to lock onto when the magnetics take over? Uh-huh - first guess is right!
Our guns were always at the ready when a missile was launched. And, we knocked the bird down, every time.
I don't believe that you will ever hear anyone bragging about the Tartar missile system - but if you do, ask them how many birds they had to shoot down.
NOTE: I'm talking about a 5" 54 caliber dual purpose naval gun - not an M-14 or some such.
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by ledow on Friday February 02, @11:36AM (2 children)
I think it's a different problem.
Given thousands and thousands of square kilometres of empty air, detecting something moving might be relatively easy.
But how do you have anything close enough to it, that can be authorised and launch quickly enough, that can then catch it up (wherever it may be within range) and get close enough to it that it can remove the threat? Even if it's dumb and just travels in a boring predictable trajectory, that's like trying to catch a tiny ball that someone drops through your open fist without knowing when they're going to do it.
It's a logistics problem, not a technical one. If your radar covers a 1000 miles radius, say, and you have to authorise and launch and then travel at "missile speed + a bit more" and travel an average of 500 miles to get to it, it's no easy feat to have ANYTHING ready in time. Let alone then lock onto one of the world's fastest moving objects which is trying its best to evade you and destroy it before it can get anywhere interesting.
Some naval gun - even the one that fires a million rounds a minute - isn't going to be able to cover that kind of range effectively enough and fast enough, unless it literally goes over their heads. A missile itself isn't going to be able to catch up another fast-moving missile with accuracy enough to get close to explode it. Any plane intercepting has the same problem. Any kind of beam weapon suffers greatly from the inverse square law (yeah, you aren't going to shoot it down from a satellite and if you have a Megawatt laser you still need to be quite close).
Sure, we can do demos and take out things that are threats to the weapon doing the shooting itself, but protecting thousands of square km of ocean (not least what happens if it makes land and you then have to deal with all kinds of other obstacles between you and it) constantly against unpredictable attacks of single fast-moving incoming missiles is no easy task. We've lost HUGE PLANES in that kind of arena, never to be traced. Detecting, tracking, approaching and destroying a cruise missile in time is going to be nigh-on impossible.
The "four minute warning" was a famous phrase but it was always bunk, we would literally never have that much time. It's also far too short a window to do much about anything at all.
Certainly a "one-shot-kill" of an incoming missile stands little chance of success on its own.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday February 02, @12:57PM
That's how a fighter pilot who scrambled during the Cuban Missile Crisis referred to his jet's nuclear antiaircraft missile.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Friday February 02, @02:34PM
Most of your points are valid, but I think a couple of problems are not as bad as you think:
"A missile itself isn't going to be able to catch up another fast-moving missile"
That's absolutely true, which is why that's not generally the goal. The goal is to meet the other missile, while travelling basically in the opposite direction. Which is entirely possible, but it gives you an extraordinarily short interception window. And the high relative speed means that you have almost no time to correct your trajectory, if anything goes wrong.
...protecting thousands of square km of ocean (not least what happens if it makes land and you then have to deal with all kinds of other obstacles between you and it) constantly against unpredictable attacks
You may not know if or when a missile is incoming, but you normally are defending a defined patch of dirt (or water). If the other missile wants to do you harm, it must enter your range. If it doesn't enter your range, you can safely ignore it. This simplifies the problem of defense considerably.
Note that this wasn't trying to knock down a cruise missile, but rather a ballistic missile. There was no surprise involved - they knew the shot was coming, and from where. As such, it's pretty embarrassing that they missed. AFAIK, in the only successful test of this system, the target actually sent out continuous active telemetry: "here I am, I'm travelling X m/s, in direction Y, at altitude Z, please shoot me".
Who wants to bet it's a yummy "cost plus" contract, too - so no loss to Raytheon even when they screw the pooch. Aaaaannnddd - yes: $66,441,462 sole-source, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee modification for Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) integration, test, and Aegis Ashore support under the Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block IIA contract... The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $2,073,834,069" [defense.gov] Yummy stuff, if you can get it: a few million here, a few million there, all cost-plus, and pretty soon you've raking in a couple of $billion. It's almost better if it never works, because you can always propose another contract to fix it.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Funny) by c0lo on Friday February 02, @11:58AM
ENOSHARK - core dumped.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @01:12PM
And pirates and ninjas and shit!
https://www.kkbox.com/tw/tc/song/kRt00ALPcPIHbsigHbsig0XL-index.html [kkbox.com]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday February 02, @02:20PM (4 children)
Life Magazine September 29, 1967 : Cover - ABM defense test : fired from California, ICBM re-enters atmosphere over Kwajalein.
Exclusive interview with Secretary McNamara regarding the new ABM system. Crime - Louisiana Governor McKeithen and D.A. Garrison offer resignations over exposure of the Mob. Close-up of animal TV star trainer Ivan Tors. Science - Brucker survival capsule. Surprising progress of Negro education since integration. After Israeli-Arab war, over a million Arab refugees search for a home. Wall Streeter Jack Dreyfus financed broad research on depression and anxiety drug DPH. Youth - 29 groups compete in the Battle of the Bands in Braintree Mass, the Gents from Utah win the competition. Movies - Barbara Streisand in "Funny Girl" profile of bad fashion choices and" Swan Lake" spoof.Back page humor photo - dump truck ready to dump it's load on a city worker.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Friday February 02, @02:39PM (3 children)
The long-time dream of US military brass has been to be able to nuke other countries without being nuked in response. Hence the ABM efforts, and also why ABM was delayed a bit during the Cold War because it was banned by SALT treaties with the Soviets.
I don't blame them for having a hard time, though: Hitting an object moving at 6500 m/s with another object moving even faster than that is a hard thing to pull off.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @03:41PM
It's also a lot harder to hit it coming at you with a 2x closing speed than it is to catch it from behind.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Friday February 02, @03:58PM
And no doubt hence things like the Russian "salted tsunami" nuclear torpedo whose existence I believe I heard had been confirmed recently. Their subs apparently have us pretty thoroughly outclassed, and while a torpedo has severely restricted targeting options, the majority of "interesting" targets are well within reach of a nuclear tsunami. Enough of them at least to provide a very strong incentive for us not to go picking a fight, even if we were confident we could reliably shoot down 100% of their ICBMs.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Friday February 02, @04:13PM
I really hope that's not their motivation. That would be extremely destabilizing and likely push us into a global war.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @03:12PM
I mean, it would not be called missile if it wouldn't miss, right?
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Informative) by bziman on Friday February 02, @03:34PM (2 children)
This system isn't designed to protect anything. It is designed to extract large amounts of capital from taxpayers, and transfer it to the wealthy. And it's working!
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @03:56PM (1 child)
Just suck it up.
The wealthy have got the world cornered, and whatever you do or don't do, they'll get large amounts of capital from everybody else.
If the tax was left in your pockets, there would be more disposable income in circulation, and the prices would go up, so you would lose that money anyway, perhaps only with some less grumbling. All you are complaining about is that it didn't seem you made them take your money.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Friday February 02, @04:06PM
Prices are not determined by the customer's available money - they're determined by the market's available *alternatives*. Doesn't matter how much money you have, if somebody offers the same product at half the price, that's the one most people will buy. In anything remotely resembling a free market, prices reflect manufacturing costs plus just enough profit margin that it's not worth it for the competition to try to undercut your price. In a fictional idealized free market the profit margin is naturally pegged at zero.
Granted, modern realities only vaguely resemble a free market, but outside of a few highly collusive markets, and those suffering from regulatory capture, there are plenty of alternatives with very low profit margins.
Reply to This
Parent